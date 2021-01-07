HM-Entreprenor Replaces Machines with Liebherr Products

HM-Entreprenor, which currently operates nine R 926s and three R 945s, will replace machines with Liebherr products for the quality and performance of the equipment. Joining its fleet will be two new R 914 Compacts in early 2021.

January 7, 2021
Liebherr USA, Co.
Liebherr Hm Entreprenør Denmark 1 300dpi
Liebherr USA, Co.
Liebherr Logo 10602014

HM-Entreprenor replaced machines with Liebherr products for the quality and performance of the equipment. The company currently operates nine R 926s and three R 945s, which will be joined by two new R 914 Compacts in early 2021. The machines are from the Generation 8 of crawler excavators, presented at Bauma 2019 in Munich.

It was there that Leif Rudebeck Petersen of the Johs. Mollers Machines (JMM) Group and Michael Mortensen of HM-Entreprenor closed the deal. The proximity of the two companies is very convenient for delivery, but was not the only criteria taken into account. Service, quality and the competent employees also played major roles.

Performance of Generation 8 excavators

Leif Ejlertzen, coordinator of the construction company, is impressed by the performance of the latest generation of excavators. Liebherr excavators will be used in the Danish company’s biggest project: the construction of a 240,000 square meter logistics center.

The power of the Generation 8 excavators is a great asset for this site, because large quantities of earth must be shifted in this project. Machine reliability is important, because every machine stoppage represents huge costs to the business.

The Generation 8 excavators have increased engine power, heavier counterweight and higher bucket capacities  creating greater overall performance.

Service

The Danish company works with the local dealer, JMM, which HM-Entreprenor has a full service contract for all of its machines. Ejlertzen is familiar with the level of service from the competitors, and according to him none of them compare to the JMM Group.

The machines will be operating at the same time making service important. The company needs to be sure that no problems will slow down the project. In addition, maintenance is easier and safer on the new Generation 8 models.

All service points are accessible from ground level. Engine oil, hydraulic oil, fuel and urea levels can be monitored with the instrument panel display.

Recommended
Money Fall Fly Green
5 Tips to Keep Your Cash Flowing
Most business fail because of a disruption in cash flow. Here are five tips to keep your cash flowing.
December 30, 2020
Pm3
Preventative Maintenance: The Lifeblood of Any Equipment Rental Company
With help from mechanics, service managers, and a fully implemented preventative maintenance program, you can keep your fleet (and in turn, your business) running in top shape.
January 7, 2021
From tech to equipment and everything in between
Sponsored
From tech to equipment and everything in between
Check out the Profit Matters channel. Discover helpful tips, articles and more to squeeze the most profit from your projects and improve your bottom line.
January 1, 2021
Latest
Liu Gong 950 E 2
LiuGong 950E Crawler Excavator
Company's largest model features a 64,745-lbf. arm digging force and 71,939-lbf. maximum drawbar pull.
February 3, 2020
Kobelco Sk850 Lc 10
Kobelco SK850LC-10 Excavator
The 185,700-lb. excavator delivers a 31-ft. 10-in. maximum digging depth and a bucket digging force of 90,598 lbf.
April 9, 2020
Cat Next Gen 317 And 317 Gc Bucket
Caterpillar Next Gen 317 and 317 GC Excavators
The 317 features multiple standard Cat technologies to boost operating efficiencies by up to 45%, while the 317 GC lowers maintenance costs by up to 20%.
December 3, 2020
Dig Assist, which Volvo introduced in North America in 2017, is available on 20 of the company’s medium and large crawler and wheeled excavators.
Volvo Updates Excavator's Dig Assist with New Easy-to-Use Features
The new Volvo Dig Assist is equipped with new user-friendly features that enhance precision, decrease grading time and diagnose and solve issues. The program is available on 20 of the company’s medium and large crawler and wheeled excavators.
November 18, 2020
Volvo Pipelayer Conversion Kit1
Volvo CE Rotating Pipelayer Conversion Kits for 14-ton Excavators
Rotating pipelayer attachment kit allows an excavator to also work as a pipelayer.
November 13, 2020
Caterpillar 352 Hill
Caterpillar Next Generation 352 Excavator
October 30, 2020
Caterpillar 349 Excavator Loading
Caterpillar Next Generation 349 Excavator
October 29, 2020
SANY America presented a check and an SY35U excavator to The Travis Mills Foundation at their facility in Rome, ME. From left to right: Joe Duplessis, Northeast District sales manager for SANY America; Travis Mills, founder of The Travis Mills Foundation; and Ben Miller, vice president of sales for construction equipment, SANY America
Auctioned Sany America Excavators Raise Over $55,000 for Charity
Two specially wrapped SY215C excavators were sold during a recent auction, raising over $55,000 for two area charities.
October 21, 2020
Liebherr R 940 Demolition 1 300dpi
Liebherr R 940 Demolition Crawler Excavator
Unit is powered by a 268-hp Liebherr engine that complies with Tier 4 Final/Stage V exhaust emissions.
October 5, 2020
AMG saved at least $50,000 in labor in equipment costs by using robotic demolition rather than a more traditional approach with mini-excavators and hammers.
Demolition Doctors: Remote-Controlled Equipment Enables Surgical San Diego Demolition
Urban contractors realize that today’s urban demolition requires a surgical precision traditional methods and equipment can’t provide.
September 23, 2020
If you have to dig a trench while on a slope, be aware of the boom and arm position. When swinging, bring the boom and arm in fairly close to the machine. When coming out of the hole, bring the mast in toward the machine so the swing torque will allow the machine to swing.
Operator Skill and Excavator Setup Critical for Safe Operation on Slopes
Attention to detail and proper planning ensure safe operation.
September 9, 2020
Hyundai Construction Equipment Americas Adds Michael Fuller as Senior Product Manager
Fuller will be responsible for product training with dealers with a focus on excavators.
September 8, 2020
Get 0% for 24 Months and Optional Balloon on Powerful Volvo Equipment
Sponsored
Get 0% for 24 Months and Optional Balloon on Powerful Volvo Equipment
Get incredible financing on the Volvo EC950F excavator and A60H hauler. They’re the perfect pair to lower your operating costs, too.
January 1, 2021
Greg Bair Track Hoe Services Inc. used a Volvo EC750E HR and a EC480D high-reach demolition excavator working side by side to demolish the two bridges in a very tight time frame.
Double Bridge Demolition Done in Under Three Days
Greg Bair Track Hoe Services uses two high-reach excavators to complete a massive bridge demolition in two and a half days in Kansas City, MO.
August 13, 2020
Jd 200 G 01
John Deere 200G Excavator
New model features adjustable power modes, including ECO and POWER settings, and achieves 11% less fuel burn than the 210G.
August 14, 2020
The Topcon X-53x Automatic Excavator system has been a game changer for Tomahawk Construction on a project building 24 lakes in a home construction site.
Automatic Excavator System Simplifies Complex Construction Projects
Automatic excavation keeps the operator on grade even when working on complex jobs, while saving time and reducing costs.
August 14, 2020
Like crawler excavators, wheeled excavators support a large number of attachments, making them a versatile addition to any fleet.
Compact Wheeled Excavators Excel in Crowded Cities
These machines thrive in applications where rubber tracked excavators and backhoes face limitations.
August 5, 2020
The Bobcat E165 Excavator
Bobcat Company Expands its Excavator Lineup with the New E165
The E165 large excavator will be the largest excavator in the lineup with at least five additional features.
June 30, 2020
2020 Excavator Spec Guide Logo
2020 Excavator Spec Guide Features 100s of Models in All Sizes
The 2020 edition features all of the latest excavator models to help you build your construction equipment fleet.
June 17, 2020
Sunward 25 Lineup Booms
Sunward Excavator Line
Sunward now offers mini- to full-size excavators to the North American market.
June 4, 2020
Kato Excavator Image (2)
Kato HD512LC-7 and HD514MR-7 Hydraulic Excavators
HD512LC-7 standard radius and HD514MR-7 mini radius excavators generate bucket digging force of 21,123 lbs. or up to 22,031 lbs. at high power
June 4, 2020
The proceeds from the auction of this one-of-a-kind Volvo excavator will benefit Building Homes for Heroes and Habitat for Humanity.
Volvo Construction Equipment Donates $290,000 from Gold Rush Excavator Auction to Nonprofits
Voters in Discovery’s Give Big Giveaway determined the amounts Building Homes for Heroes and Habitat for Humanity each receive from the Gold Rush excavator auction
June 2, 2020
Gradall Discovery Series Excavators
Gradall's New Discovery Excavator Models Offer 36% More Horsepower
New models benefit from a 36% increase in horsepower as well as greater torque to increase travel speed, hill-climbing capability and overall productivity
May 28, 2020
Kobelco Sk140 Srlc 7 Working
SK140SRLC-7 SR Series Excavator
Kobelco's SK140SRLC-7 SR Series excavator offers full-size benefits with short rear swing capabilities.
May 19, 2020