HM-Entreprenor Replaces Machines with Liebherr Products

HM-Entreprenor replaced machines with Liebherr products for the quality and performance of the equipment. The company currently operates nine R 926s and three R 945s, which will be joined by two new R 914 Compacts in early 2021. The machines are from the Generation 8 of crawler excavators, presented at Bauma 2019 in Munich.

It was there that Leif Rudebeck Petersen of the Johs. Mollers Machines (JMM) Group and Michael Mortensen of HM-Entreprenor closed the deal. The proximity of the two companies is very convenient for delivery, but was not the only criteria taken into account. Service, quality and the competent employees also played major roles.

Performance of Generation 8 excavators

Leif Ejlertzen, coordinator of the construction company, is impressed by the performance of the latest generation of excavators. Liebherr excavators will be used in the Danish company’s biggest project: the construction of a 240,000 square meter logistics center.

The power of the Generation 8 excavators is a great asset for this site, because large quantities of earth must be shifted in this project. Machine reliability is important, because every machine stoppage represents huge costs to the business.

The Generation 8 excavators have increased engine power, heavier counterweight and higher bucket capacities — creating greater overall performance.

Service

The Danish company works with the local dealer, JMM, which HM-Entreprenor has a full service contract for all of its machines. Ejlertzen is familiar with the level of service from the competitors, and according to him none of them compare to the JMM Group.

The machines will be operating at the same time making service important. The company needs to be sure that no problems will slow down the project. In addition, maintenance is easier and safer on the new Generation 8 models.

All service points are accessible from ground level. Engine oil, hydraulic oil, fuel and urea levels can be monitored with the instrument panel display.