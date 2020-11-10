CASE to Host Webcast on Lowering Total Cost of Ownership for Construction Equipment Fleets

CASE Construction Equipment will host a live and interactive webcast on Tuesday, November 24 at 10 a.m. Central to discuss strategies for lowering the total cost of ownership of construction equipment fleets. Featured topics will include equipment utilization, best operating practices, emissions systems considerations, controlling wasteful use of equipment, advantages of machine control, as well as other recommendations to drive a greater return on equipment investment.

The webcast will be hosted by CASE's Brad Stemper, North American compact construction equipment product management, and Ted Polzer, director of product and customer support. Interested participants can register by clicking here. Five participants will win a CASE swag package, and all registrants will receive a recording of the webcast via email.

“There are actions we take at every point of the equipment life cycle — from acquisition to operation and from attachments to accessories — that have positive and negative effects on the total cost of ownership of a machine,” says Stemper. “The goal of this webcast is to create awareness to some of the basic thoughts and strategies we can give equipment owners to optimize return on investment and get the most out of a machine throughout its life.”

The webcast will include an initial discussion and presentation on key points that affect total cost of ownership, followed by live Q&A with the audience.