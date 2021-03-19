CASE Live will Address How Fluids and Filters Affect Construction Equipment Performance

Interactive webcast on March 24 will focus on fluids and filters and how they relate to equipment health and operational success.

March 19, 2021
Case Construction Equipment - CNH
Case Live Webcast
Caseconstructionequipment 10072354

CASE Construction Equipment has announced the next installment of CASE LIVE: Fluids & Filters to Optimize Machine Performance, which will be held on March 24 at 10 a.m.  CST.

CASE LIVE is a new virtual event platform with live events and educational sessions delivering topics that include equipment fleet management, acquisition strategies, new technologies, operational tips and new product launches. In the latest event, CASE experts will discuss:

  • keys to operational success related to fluids and filters,
  • the advantages of OEM-approved fluids and filters,
  • the importance of fluid testing
  • and other best practices for ensuring the health and performance of equipment.

The webcast will be followed by a live Q&A with the audience and presenters. It will be hosted by Reece Hill, manager product and service marketing, construction Aftermarket Solutions; and Brent Battaglia, Aftermarket Solutions construction equipment sales lead with CASE.

Visit CaseCE.com/LIVE for a full schedule of upcoming webcasts and events.


