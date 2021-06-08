Honda Launches Electrified Power Unit at Concrete Industry's Top Event

The Honda eGX is a battery-powered motor which closely matches the performance of Honda GX engines used in the construction equipment industry.

June 8, 2021
Sara Jensen
American Honda Motor Co.
Honda E Gx 60bf88fb5e23b
Honda Generators Logo 10765556

Honda Engines, a business unit of American Honda Motor Co. Inc., has announced the launch of its Honda eGX, an electrified power unit. According to the company, this is its first battery-powered motor which is designed to be incorporated into OEM power equipment products for indoor and outdoor use. 

The company announced the launch of the new electric power unit at World of Concrete 2021, one of the first major construction industry shows to hold an in-person event. 

READ MORE: Events Prepare to Bring Heavy Equipment Industry Together Again in 2021

Honda says in its press release announcing the new Honda eGX power unit that it offers the same quality as the company's other GX commercial motors and can be interchanged with a Honda GX internal combustion engine on selected outdoor power equipment.

The company says it designed the new power unit specifically for OEMs in the heavy-duty equipment industry who want to offer battery-powered options. By taking on the engineering, testing and manufacturing of the unit, Honda is easing development of battery-powered equipment for OEMs by providing them with a component they can easily install without dedicating several engineering hours to design their own system. 

Initial construction industry applications for the Honda eGX include rammers using the model GXE2.0S and power trowels and vibratory plate compactors which utilize the model GXE2.0H. Future applications are projected to include hydraulic power units and compressors, says Honda, and it is testing other commercial applications in various market segments, as well.

Key features of the Honda eGX include:

  • Powered by rechargeable lithium-ion batteries with 748 Wh capacity
  • Net power output of 2.4 hp (1.8 kW) at 3,600 rpm
  • Net torque of 3.5 lb.-ft. (4.8 Nm) at 3,600 rpm
  • Forced air cooling system
  • Three phase square wave controller
  • Voltage of 72V
  • Weighs 55.1 lbs. (25 kg) when integrated without SW box and 48.9 lbs. (22.2 kg) when installed separated with control unit 

More on the new Honda eGX from the company's press release 

The new Honda eGX was designed not just for OEMs but also to meet the needs of power equipment owners and equipment operators. 

The Honda brand and warranty give OEMs convenience in fitting the eGX into existing GX100 and GX120 applications as well as confidence in offering reliable battery powered products to their customers. The new battery-powered Honda eGX motor was engineered to closely meet the rugged, durable performance output of the venerable Honda GX100 and Honda GX120 engines, with reduced vibration and noise and no need for fuel, oil, or AC power. The new motor has a comparable shaft, mounting position and footprint as the Honda GX100 and Honda GX120 models with internal combustion engines. Further, the dimensions of the Honda eGX and the Honda GX100 and Honda GX120 are comparable, allowing the Honda eGX to be conveniently and easily mounted into OEM rammers and vibratory plate compactors (as well as other applications) designed to house either of the Honda GX engines. In short, the new Honda eGX is an ideal battery powered option for existing or new applications in the 100-120 cc displacement category. 

Taking Outdoor Power Equipment Inside

The sealed Honda eGX motor and battery pack are dust and water resistant, making them practical for use in harsh, heavy-duty environments. For equipment owners, the electric motor and battery pack provide greater versatility, allowing what had been solely outdoor power equipment to be used inside. The Honda advanced electrified power unit allows for expanded work hours and eliminates costly routine servicing needs and downtime for repairs of internal combustion engine products. The Honda eGX also provides zero emissions and reduced operator fatigue. 

Honda eGX motorHonda eGX motorFinally, the quiet, simple operation makes the Honda eGX easy, convenient and comfortable for equipment operators. The electric motor is quiet and smooth. The user can turn the motor on and off with a simple switch, while color-coded lights indicate on/off power status (green), battery life status (orange) and trouble status (red). Each battery pack is topped with an easy grip holder, giving the user quick access to a secure grip when handling and swapping batteries to and from the charger.

“The Honda Vision for 2030 encompasses creating and ensuring the joys of helping people make their lives better. The new Honda eGX is aligned with this vision, representing the Honda R&D strategy to balance technological innovation, performance and environmental sustainability in Honda products and operations,” said William Walton, Vice President, Honda Power Equipment. “Today’s environment is shifting supply and demand toward zero emission products. But reducing operational greenhouse gas emissions is only part of the picture: battery powered power products must meet rugged performance standards required by owners while making the equipment easier for operators to use. With this new, advanced electrified power unit, Honda is supporting OEMs in commercial markets in their efforts to meet increasingly stringent regulatory standards while expanding their portfolios with strategic developments such as developing more battery powered products; enhancing service offerings; and expansion, collaboration and partnerships with customers and suppliers.”

More Work with Less Battery Power

Honda Power Equipment has a distinct advantage in the development of new products by drawing upon the R&D and technological investments from other products and parts of the company. For example, the new Honda eGX motor is a high-power, three-phase brushless DC power unit designed for maximum performance and reliability. Much of the insulation and coiling technology from Honda generators is built into the Honda eGX, producing a high efficiency motor. The extra efficiency allows the user to do more work with less battery power.

Running at 3,000- 3,600 rpm, the 2 kW class motor features internal and external cooling fans to dissipate heat. The integrated motor, power drive unit (PDU) and battery pack incorporate rubber mounts that absorb vibration resulting in less operator fatigue and longer product life. In the separated type, the motor is compatible for use on rammer products. The motor’s PDU incorporates a silicone seal and durable condenser that contribute to resistance to water, dust and vibration for reliability and high output. The Honda eGX also meets IEC62841-1 compliance.

Thermal Stability and Available Materials

Honda eGX motor and batteryHonda eGX motor and batteryThe new Honda eGX is powered by a lithium ion (Li-ion) battery. The battery, assembled in series and parallel, emits no greenhouse gases, providing power for use indoors, outdoors, and in enclosed spaces, while the quiet motor lets the operator work for extended periods, and at night or near residential areas. Charged and discharged batteries can be interchanged rapidly, and the Honda quick charger (<1 hour/80% charge) provides maximum operating time and productivity.

Because the Honda eGX can sustain a wide range of temperature conditions, it can be used in virtually all seasons. The motor can be optimally operated at temperatures ranging from -15-40 C (5-104 F) and optimally stored at -5-30 C (23-86 F). The battery can be optimally charged from 5-30 C (41-86 F).  

The Environment for Electrics

Globally, Honda produces jets, designs sustainable homes and zero-carbon facilities, advances robotics, and harnesses solar and battery power, allowing the company to relay its global knowledge and capability into the development of engines, motors and power equipment products. Honda Power Equipment signaled its new product development direction by entering the battery powered lawn and garden product market in April 2017 with the launch of Miimo, the company’s first robotic lawn mower for use in the United States. The Honda eGX is the newest generation of the experience for users who are familiar with the Honda GX engines.

Honda research indicates that industry professionals who use power equipment value product performance, reliability and the ability to carry out outdoor work more efficiently. The introduction of new technology into outdoor power equipment makes it adaptable to indoor work, fulfilling these needs, along with less noise, no direct emissions and more convenient and affordable operation.

“Tightening air quality regulations and new noise ordinances being imposed by institutions and commercial office building managers and homeowners’ associations are spurring development of battery powered outdoor power products,” said Walton. “Steadily improving motor, battery, and charging technology allows OEMs and contracting professionals to expand their equipment inventory, providing more choices in how to work most efficiently and cost effectively. Ultimately, a wider choice helps them serve their customers, improve their bottom lines and build their businesses.”

