ICUEE Renamed 'The Utility Show'

As part of the continuous improvement plan of the International Construction and Utility Equipment Expo (ICUEE), the show's next installment (Sept. 28-30, 2021) is renamed: The Utility Expo.

Not only easier to remember and fit on business cards, the show's owner, the Association of Equipment Manufacturers, says "the all-inclusive name better reflects The Utility Expo experience – a show that introduces professionals from all utilities to the new equipment, ideas and innovations they need to grow their businesses, skills and knowledge. The show is more than just a construction show or a safety conference or an underground or overhead equipment show. It’s the place for everything you need if you’re in the utility construction industry."

What started in 1964 in Elburn, Ill., as a way for Illinois Bell to get equipment manufacturers to show off their wares to its employees, “The Elburn Show,” which became ICUEE, and is now The Utility Expo, continues to focus on the needs of utility industry professionals.

Since moving as ICUEE to the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville in 1987, The Utility Expo has consistently grown. So much that Trade Show News Network certified ICUEE as the second-largest trade show in America in 2019, behind only the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.

The biennial trade show will continue its equipment test drives and interactive product demonstrations in Louisville, Kentucky.