2020 GIE+EXPO Event Postponed to 2021

GIE+EXPO, the Green Industry Equipment and Exposition, organizers announced that the 2020 show will be postponed until next year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and continued regulatory uncertainty

July 29, 2020
Outdoor Power Equipment Institute (OPEI)
Outdoor Power Equipment Institute

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and continued regulatory uncertainty, GIE/OPEI, LLC announced that the 2020 show will be postponed until next year.

Show ownership and management of GIE+EXPO, the Green Industry Equipment and Exposition, have been monitoring the situation closely, and have been working with state and local authorities to put on the safest show possible. Unfortunately, the unpredictable nature of such a rapidly evolving environment prohibited this year’s show from taking place safely.

“The health and safety of our attendees and exhibitors is critical, and it is with profound regret that we announce the cancellation of our 2020 event,” said Kris Kiser, President and CEO of OPEI, and managing partner of GIE+EXPO. “We’re looking forward to 2021 and already gearing up to make our next show a dynamic and engaging experience for the entire industry. I encourage exhibitors and attendees that have already registered or secured exhibit space to roll those monies forward to the 2021 show.”

Click here to learn more.

