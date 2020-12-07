Terex Corp. Donates Equipment to Pennsylvania College of Technology

Terex Corporation has donated a new crane engine and four drive axles for instructional purposes to the Pennsylvania College of Technology's heavy equipment and diesel technology programs.

December 7, 2020
northcentralPA.com
Terex Corporation
Michael J. Sormilic, an online power generation student from Southbury, Conn., who has spent much of the Fall 2020 semester learning the ins and outs of the equipment, stands alongside a Cummins crane engine donated to Pennsylvania College of Technology by Terex Corp. Behind him, in the control room of the dyno lab, are John D. Motto (left), diesel equipment technology instructor, and Chris Macdonald, assistant director of corporate relations.
Michael J. Sormilic, an online power generation student from Southbury, Conn., who has spent much of the Fall 2020 semester learning the ins and outs of the equipment, stands alongside a Cummins crane engine donated to Pennsylvania College of Technology by Terex Corp. Behind him, in the control room of the dyno lab, are John D. Motto (left), diesel equipment technology instructor, and Chris Macdonald, assistant director of corporate relations.
The Pennsylvania College of Technology

The Pennsylvania College of Technology has sparked a new partnership with Terex Corp., which has donated $70,000 worth of equipment to the college. The items a new crane engine and four drive axles — will be used for instruction in the college's heavy construction equipment and diesel technology programs.

Terex Corp. is a global manufacturer of lifting and material processing products, parts and service support for a broad range of industries including construction, infrastructure, manufacturing, shipping, transportation, refining, energy, utilities, quarrying and mining.

The donated equipment is a Cummins QSB 6.7 CM2350 B105 Tier 4 Final crane engine that features all of the latest fuel, electronic and emission systems. It is fully functional and ready for use in courses ranging from fuel and electrical system diagnostics to disassembly and assembly. Currently, it is in use in the college’s Dyno Lab, where a physical load can be applied to study horsepower gain and loss.

The donated drive axles include steering and brake components. Students will be able to disassemble a differential, identify the components, explain power flow and reassemble per original equipment manufacturer (OEM) specifications. The donation enables students to have a lab project that provides hands-on experience with steering and brake components, as opposed to theory-only.

“I cannot stress how important this donation is to our school,” said John D. Motto, instructor of diesel equipment technology. “This is the latest and greatest technology that is out on the market today. Our students will benefit from this in so many different ways.”

“Terex Corporation’s support with these donations is invaluable to the development of our students and their hands-on education,” said Chris Macdonald, assistant director of corporate relations. “We are proud to have them as a new Corporate Tomorrow Makers partner and sincerely thank them for their immediate impact to the heavy equipment and diesel technology programs.”

“We are excited for this opportunity to bring leading technology to the classroom and support Pennsylvania College of Technology in building a skilled workforce,” said Lacy Juarez, talent acquisition specialist for Terex Corporation. “This equipment donation was a great opportunity to demonstrate one of our key values of citizenship by giving back, while also supporting the future of our industry.”

Related
Terex Utilities Commander Dd Img 5386
Terex Utilities to Demo Industry Products, Technology
September 16, 2019
2019 Service School Week 1 12
Terex Bid-Well Service School First to Preview 3600RC Roller Paver
May 9, 2019
Terex AWP Unveils Genie Lift Pro online operator training program.
Terex AWP Unveils Genie Lift Pro Online Operator Training Program
February 14, 2013
Terex 10835350
Terex Corporation
August 31, 2009
Recommended
Nov 2020 Construction Employment
Expanding Construction Employment Masks Waning Economic Momentum
Residential construction employment continues to grow with strength as the single-family market expands and nonresidential construction activity typically holds up well early in an economic downturn, but many fundamentals are pointing south
December 7, 2020
Screenshot 2020 12 07 111350
Robust New Orders, Backlogs Expected to Boost Homebuilding Growth
After slowing during Q2 2020 as the pandemic took hold, homebuilding demand picked up during Q3 and will remain robust, says Moody's.
December 7, 2020
Unleash the Power of Semi-Automatic for Excavator Machine Control Solutions
Sponsored
Unleash the Power of Semi-Automatic for Excavator Machine Control Solutions
The new semi-automatic functionality for Leica excavator machine control solutions turns complex controls into one-stick easy operations.
December 1, 2020
Latest
ABLE Equipment Rental Grows with Purchase of GAR Equipment's Assets
ABLE Equipment Rental has purchased equipment assets and service operations of GAR Equipment to increase the size of its fleet, continue to meet equipment demand, and expand its customer base.
December 7, 2020
247 Lifting Stays True To Its Name Thanks To Grove Gmk5250 Lγçös Reliability 01
24/7 Lifting Combats Challenging Restrictions with Grove Cranes
24/7 Lifting acquires Grove GMK5250L to complete a range of tasks, like lifting HVAC and generator units onto New York buildings with easier mobility.
December 7, 2020
Toro Grapplebucket R
Toro Grapple Bucket
Attachment brings enhanced material-handling, debris and rock removal capabilities.
December 7, 2020
Screenshot 2020 12 07 111350
Robust New Orders, Backlogs Expected to Boost Homebuilding Growth
After slowing during Q2 2020 as the pandemic took hold, homebuilding demand picked up during Q3 and will remain robust, says Moody's.
December 7, 2020
Dmi Nov 2020 2
Dodge Momentum Index Steps Lower in November As US Economy Struggles
As the US economy struggles to maintain traction, planning for nonresidential building projects has slowed.
December 7, 2020
A timeline of some of the major AR and VR headsets of the past.
VR, AR and MR Will Be The Most Disruptive Technologies of the Next Decade
IDTechEx forecasts that the market for virtual, augmented and mixed reality technologies will reach over $30 billion by 2030.
December 7, 2020
Screenshot 2020 12 07 103021
Milwaukee Introduces Banded Ear Plugs for All-Day Comfort
Milwaukee Tool, a global leader in delivering innovative solutions to the professional construction trades, expands their Personal Protective Equipment Lineup to include Banded Ear Plugs, designed to provide all-day comfort with versatile wear.
December 7, 2020
Screenshot 2020 12 07 101123
Milwaukee Introduces Safety Glasses with New Features
Milwaukee Tool expands their safety glasses line-up including anti-scratch, fog-free, and new magnification and lens color options — enhancing safety and productivity.
December 7, 2020
The ARA Honors Award Recipients for Outstanding Service
The American Rental Association has announced award recipients that demonstrated outstanding service to the association, and the equipment and event rental industry. These awards will be presented at The ARA Show 2021.
December 7, 2020
Josh Nickell
American Rental Association Aims to Increase Member Engagement
The American Rental Association, an international trade association, adds two new industry leaders, Josh Nickell and James Auerbach, to the executive team to increase member engagement in the rental industry's primary segments — equipment and event.
December 7, 2020
Wolff
Wolff Tools Launches New Website
Wolff Tools launches new website featuring an enhanced mobile-friendly platform to navigate product information, product data sheets, news, machine manuals and training videos.
December 7, 2020
Manitowoc Cranes, 2020 Grove Gmk3060 L 1 Background
Manitowoc Designs New Carrier Cabin
Manitowoc introduces cab2020, a carrier cabin that sets new standards in comfort and ergonomics — now available on all Grove three-axle all-terrain cranes: the GMK3050-3, GMK3060-2 and GMK3060L-1.
December 7, 2020
Unleash the Power of Semi-Automatic for Excavator Machine Control Solutions
Sponsored
Unleash the Power of Semi-Automatic for Excavator Machine Control Solutions
The new semi-automatic functionality for Leica excavator machine control solutions turns complex controls into one-stick easy operations.
December 1, 2020
Manitowoc Mlc150 1
Manitowoc MLC150-1 Crawler Crane
Crane has a 165-ton base capacity and a maximum boom length of 256 ft.
April 21, 2020
Grove Gmk6400 1
Grove GMK6400-1 All-terrain Crane
The 450-ton-capacity crane offers 197-ft. main boom with up to a maximum tip height of 448 ft. with its full complement of jib.
April 6, 2020
Liu Gong 950 E 2
LiuGong 950E Crawler Excavator
Company's largest model features a 64,745-lbf. arm digging force and 71,939-lbf. maximum drawbar pull.
February 3, 2020
Kobelco Sk850 Lc 10
Kobelco SK850LC-10 Excavator
April 9, 2020
Cat Next Gen 317 And 317 Gc Bucket
Caterpillar Next Gen 317 and 317 GC Excavators
The 317 features multiple standard Cat technologies to boost operating efficiencies by up to 45%, while the 317 GC lowers maintenance costs by up to 20%.
December 3, 2020
Atw Cm Dakota Crane
ATW Expands its Truck Equipment Business Unit
ATW, North America’s leading provider of trailers, truck equipment and related parts, announced the purchase of Dakota Bodies — expanding the ATW Truck Equipment business unit.
December 3, 2020
Cat 657 Wheel Tractor Scraper, Photo From High Perspective
Caterpillar 657 Wheel Tractor-Scraper
New model has a rated load of 52 tons and boasts a 7% increase in fuel efficiency over the 657G WTS.
December 3, 2020
Demag Ac 55 3
Demag AC 55-3 and AC 60-3 All-terrain Cranes with Flex Base
These all-terrain cranes are now equipped with Flex Base, a stepless variable outrigger system.
December 3, 2020
Cdk
CDK Global and Integrated Rental Enhance IntelliDealer DMS
CDK Global Inc. now offers standardized, modern integration for heavy equipment dealers with the CDK IntelliDealer dealer management software (DMS) platform.
December 3, 2020
ASV Holdings Inc. will increase production capacity by approximately 30 percent in Q1 of 2021, creating 28 new jobs in the company’s Grand Rapids, Minn. facility.
ASV Holdings Aims to Strengthen its Machine Availability
ASV Holdings Inc., will supply more machine availability by creating 28 new jobs and increasing production capacity by 30%.
December 3, 2020
United Rentals Cl 250 Clarifier
United Rentals Develops Mobile Water Treatment Solution
United Rentals introduces the CL-250 Clarifier, a mobile water treatment solution to provide effective and efficient solids removal for multiple applications.
December 3, 2020