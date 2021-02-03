Volvo Construction Equipment Sales Bounce Back From COVID-19, Rising 6% in Q4 2020

Improved activity in most markets saw the company’s sales increase by 6% in the fourth quarter 2020 and the order book jump up by 31%.

February 3, 2021
Becky Schultz
Volvo Construction Equipment
2019 July Volvo Ce See Sales Rise 10 In Second Quarter 01

Improvements in both sales and operating income in the fourth quarter reflect Volvo Construction Equipment’s (Volvo CE) rebound following steep declines in the first half of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

After a steep drop in the spring, demand began to recover in the second half of the year. Through November, both the European and North American markets were down 14%, while South America rose 12%, largely a result of an improving Brazilian market. Government stimulus measures fueled a sharp recovery in China (+28%), though Asia as a whole was down by 6%.

Despite this uneven global demand, Volvo CE saw a 6% increase in net sales in the fourth quarter 2020 to SEK 20,810 M.; net sales were up by 15% when adjusted for currency movements. Operating income came in at SEK 2,321 M, corresponding to an operating margin of 11.2%. The company reports earnings were positively impacted by higher machine and service sales.

Volvo CE also saw net order intake jump 31% in Q4, driven by improving activity in most markets and dealer restocking. Order intake in Europe rose by 20%, but fell 18% in North America when compared to the record order intake seen in the same period in 2019. In South America, order intake skyrocketed 182%, though rising from low levels in most markets. Order intake was up 39% in Asia, boosted by government stimulus in China and improvements in other markets.

Volvo Net SalesVolvo Construction EquipmentOverall, deliveries increased by 21% in Q4 2020, boosted by higher volumes in China, other Asian markets and Brazil. Volvo CE also started deliveries of its highly anticipated electric compact wheel loaders and compact excavators.

A positive fourth quarter was not enough to fully offset the overall sales decline experienced by the company in 2020. Full year net sales fell by 8% to SEK 81,453 M, and adjusted operating income fell to SEK 10,071 M, corresponding to a 12.4% operating margin.

Even with the overall decline, Melker Jernberg, president of Volvo Construction Equipment, seems optimistic that the worst is behind the company and its customers.

“In 2020 the global pandemic presented us with challenges that are unprecedented in modern times,” he stated. “But together with business partners and suppliers we were able to support customers through all stages of the crisis. Construction activity is now back on a par with pre-pandemic levels, and this is giving confidence to customers, which is visible in our strong order intake.”

Information provided by Volvo Construction Equipment and edited by Becky Schultz.

Sponsored
Latest
Genie S 60 J Telescopic Boom
Genie S-60 J Telescopic Boom Lift
16,650-lb. unit delivers an unrestricted platform capacity of 660 lbs. with 6-ft. jib, a platform height of 60 ft. 10 in. and horizontal reach of 40 ft. 6 in.
February 28, 2020
Alimak Dub
Alimak Group Becomes IPAF's Fourth Sustaining Member
Sustaining Member is a new category of the IPAF membership designed to recognize and sustain IPAF’s strategic initiatives and overall contribution to improving safety and productivity in powered access worldwide.
February 3, 2021
Iapa & Summit Combined
IPAF Prepares for IPAF Summit and the International Awards for Powered Access
IPAF announced that the IPAF Summit and International Awards for Powered Access (IAPAs) will take place virtually on March 18, and will recognize members that raised money for various charities.
February 3, 2021
Adobe Stock 291632337
IPAF and SAIA Partner to Promote Powered Access Safety and Training
The agreement will also focus on joint promotion of standards, including the updated A92 Suite of Standards that went into effect in the U.S. in June 2020.
February 3, 2021
Stellar Tm28 1
Stellar TM28 Tire Manipulator
With a rated capacity of 28,000 lbs., the TM28 is equipped to handle large construction and mine equipment tires.
December 18, 2020
Kohler Kdi 3404 Tcr Scr 3 Q Belt
Kohler KDI 3404TCR Diesel Engine
Four-stroke in-line diesel engine features high-pressure injection and a turbocharger and up to 280.2 ft.-lbs. of torque.
February 2, 2021
FPT Industrial recently announced that FPT Motorenforschung in Arbon, Switzerland, is developing an 11-liter heavy-duty engine powered by DME.
DME Fuel Provides Alternative for Heavy-Duty Engines
Synthetic fuel could help bridge future to clean energy
February 2, 2021
Cat 374 Excavator
Next-gen Caterpillar 374 Excavator Adds More Durability and Even Higher Production
The new model offers high production, two times more structural durability and up to 20% less maintenance costs than the Cat 374F.
February 2, 2021
Screenshot 2021 02 02 135839
ANMOPYC Becomes Newest AED Member
Associated Equipment Distributors (AED) announced that the Spanish Manufacturers Association of Construction and Mining Equipment (ANMOPYC) has become the newest member of AED to develop its distribution network and be up-to-date on latest trends.
February 2, 2021
Rob Messina
JLG Industries Appoints New Senior Vice President of Product Development and Management
Rob Messina rejoins JLG Industries' Access team as senior vice president of product development and product management to carry out the Access Segment’s innovative product roadmap.
February 2, 2021
Vermeer has purchased a minority equity investment in MultiOne, and will now offer compact articulated loader models worldwide.
Vermeer Exits Mulcher Manufacturing, Acquires Share in Articulated Loader Supplier
Vermeer shuffles product lineup with sale of forestry mulcher line to Fecon and minority ownership investment in MultiOne, with global distribution agreements for both.
February 2, 2021
Screenshot 2021 02 02 090851
Alta Equipment Company Becomes a Tadano Authorized Dealer
Alta Equipment Company, an industry leader in construction equipment, is now an authorized distributor of Tadano all-terrain and rough terrain cranes, and Demag all-terrain cranes and Tadano-Mantis telescopic boom crawler cranes in Indiana and Illinois.
February 2, 2021
Brandt’s New Variable Pin Grabber Coupler Delivers a Solid Grip on Safety.
Sponsored
Brandt’s New Variable Pin Grabber Coupler Delivers a Solid Grip on Safety.
The simple, reliable two mechanical locking mechanisms and a hydraulic interlock keep your attachments in working position, allowing you to work with absolute confidence.
February 1, 2021
Census 2
Housing Lifts US Construction Spending to 4.7% 2020 Growth Over 3.0% Nonresidential Pandemic Slide
December's construction-put-in-place number rose just 1.0%, with single-family residential spending jumping 5.8% and nonresidential construction 1.7% below the revised November estimate
February 1, 2021
Perc 598372e0a40ae 5a1468048566d
Study Shows Propane Has a Lower Carbon Footprint Than Electric in Trucks
Research reveals that propane-fueled medium- and heavy-duty engine vehicles have a lower carbon footprint than electric vehicles in most U.S. states.
January 28, 2021
Sage Construction Delivers Time Money And Labor Savings On Recent Home Build With Potain Igo Ma 21 02
Potain Self- Erecting Tower Crane Completes Sage Construction Home Build
Sage Construction utilizes Manitowoc’s Potain self-erecting tower crane, the Potain Igo MA 21, for a log home construction project in western Idaho — saving costs, time and labor.
February 1, 2021
Pape Image
Papé Material Handling Becomes Magni Authorized Dealer in Western Washington State
Magni Telescopic Handlers names Papé Material Handling a Magni authorized dealer, serving seven locations throughout Western Washington State.
February 1, 2021
If users are looking for a more powerful grinder for removing larger stumps in a complex environment, the Toro STX 38 EFI stump grinder is a good choice, as it's built for durability in the toughest conditions.
What to Consider When Selecting a Stump Grinder
As stump removal can be a labor-intensive process, these factors can help determine what type of equipment is needed to tackle the job successfully
February 1, 2021
The goal of paver manufacturers is to use technology to enhance the performance of the equipment, make operators more productive and make the equipment operate more efficiently.
Equipment Operators Move to the Forefront in Asphalt and Concrete Paver Designs
Both concrete and asphalt pavers have evolved to provide greater controllability and operator comfort.
February 1, 2021
John Deere 644 X-tier loader
Wheel Loaders First to Reflect New John Deere Performance Tiering Strategy
Performance tiers on John Deere construction equipment will be differentiated by varying levels of performance, serviceability, innovation and comfort.
January 29, 2021
Asv New Dealers Q42020
ASV Holdings Expands Dealer Network in Q4 of 2020
ASV Holdings Inc. expands its dealer network in the United States with two new dealers, Hardline Equipment and Highway Equipment and Supply, as well as adds Alex Power Equipment as new dealer location in Q4 of 2020.
January 29, 2021
Ranko Venieri 1023 D Lat
VF Venieri Backhoe-loaders from Ranko Equipment
November 30, 2020
Us Osha Logo 6006063441990
OSHA Issues Stronger Guidance on Coronavirus Protection Program Implementation
Stronger worker safety guidance is intended to help employers and workers implement a coronavirus protection program and better identify risks.
January 29, 2021
Dsc 0075
Skid-steer Loader Market Forecast to Grow 3% Globally Through 2031
The global skid-steer market is projected to grow 3% in 2021 and maintain this pace through 2031, with the construction industry representing roughly half of market demand.
January 29, 2021