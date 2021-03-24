Eighty-Eight Percent of Manufacturers Optimistic for Increased Equipment Sales in 2021

Increased customer demand has manufacturers optimistic sales will increase or remain stable, despite COVID-19 and workforce challenges

March 24, 2021
Association of Equipment Manufacturers (AEM)
Aem Survey Square 88pct

As the industry emerges from a full year under the COVID-19 cloud, a clear majority (88%) of equipment manufacturers report a positive outlook for 2021, according to a new survey released by the Association of Equipment Manufacturers. More than half (55%) of the respondents from leading equipment manufacturers expect sales to increase or remain stable despite the ongoing impact of the global pandemic. The online survey was targeted to employees of AEM member companies and includes results from more than 130 respondents, including CEOs, vice presidents, and sales and operations leaders, among others.

“The equipment manufacturing industry has continued to operate throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and has successfully adjusted to challenges to make the equipment that builds, feeds, and powers our country,” said AEM President Dennis Slater. “Equipment manufacturers have begun to turn the corner. We now need Congress and the President to pass long-overdue legislation that will invest in and modernize our nation’s infrastructure.”

Looking at the biggest challenges facing company executives and the equipment manufacturing industry as a whole in 2021, respondents indicated that the lingering COVID-19 pandemic and keeping employees safe and on the job remain the top concerns, followed by finding skilled workers for new jobs being created.

Turning to how the COVID-19 pandemic is changing the workplace, one in eight respondents said that it will have a lasting impact on how they work. Face-to-face meetings with colleagues and work travel are the top two activities they look forward to in 2021.

Additional top survey findings include:

  • A clear majority (88%) have a positive outlook for 2021 while only one in ten has a negative outlook for the new year.
  • One in five (19%) said that sales are up while one in three (36%) indicated that sales are stable, citing the following reasons:
    • Strong pipeline of orders
    • Increase in customer demandAem Survey Square 55pct Gain
    • Robust economic rebound
    • Essential status of customers (including construction workers and farmers)
    • Level playing field due to no travel
  • Almost half of respondents (45%) said that sales are down as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, citing the following reasons:
    • Supply chain disruptions
    • Reduced demand for new products
    • Limited international sales (due to travel restrictions)
    • Inability to meet with dealers and customers
    • Delayed or cancelled projects at the state and local levels
  • Biggest challenges for 2021 are (responses ranked):
    • COVID-19 pandemic and employee safety
    • Lack of talent/workforce challenges
    • Regulatory challenges
    • Tariffs and modifications to tax code
    • Internal reorganizations
    • Supply chain disruptions, price of inputs, reduced demand
  • More than two thirds (68%) said that trade shows will be different (including virtual options) following the COVID-19 pandemic, while a quarter said trade shows will remain the same.
  • 80% said the COVID-19 pandemic will have a lasting impact on how we work, citing the following reasons:
    • Greater emphasis on remote work
    • Fewer in-person meetings/more online commerce
    • New tools and technology to stay connected
    • Reduced work/life balance
  • Almost half (45%) indicated their work productivity increased during the COVID-19 pandemic while one in three (36%) said their efficiency went down.
  • One in five respondents said that the COVID-19 pandemic caused them to consider retiring early, while eight in ten said that the global health crisis has not impacted their retirement plans.
Related
Aem Logo Horizontial
Association of Equipment Manufacturers (AEM)
June 3, 2011
Recommended
Ihs
Supply Chain Disruptions Drive Construction Costs Upward for the Fifth Consecutive Month
Engineering and construction costs continued to rise in March, with increases shown in all categories of materials and equipment.
March 24, 2021
Slide 3
Over One-Third of U.S. Bridges in Need of Replacement
According to the annual bridge report from the American Road & Transportation Builders Association, there are 175 million daily crossings on over 45,000 structurally deficient U.S. bridges in poor condition.
March 23, 2021
Create new jobsite productivity with pump-free mobile lube equipment
Sponsored
Create new jobsite productivity with pump-free mobile lube equipment
Time is money on the jobsite. Discover how the patented pump-free fluid exchange system from Sage Oil Vac can help operators get more work done and maintain a clean jobsite. Find the lube truck, skid, trailer or cart to best fit your operation.
March 16, 2021
Latest
Fecon Ftx150 Gen 2
Fecon Adds 10% More Horsepower to Redesigned FTX150-2 Mulching Tractor
Redesigned and re-powered FTX150-2 has a Cummins 3.8L Tier 4/Stage V engine that delivers 155 peak hp and a hydraulic system providing 60 gpm with a dedicated circuit to the attachment.
March 22, 2021
Gtc
Railroad Construction Company Inc. Partners a Tadano GTC-900 with a GR-1000
Railroad Construction Company Inc. purchases a Tadano GTC-900 for future work in New Jersey alongside the previously purchased Tadano GR-1000.
March 22, 2021
Lift All Crane Services New Grove Truck Cranes Navigate Roads With Ease 04
Lift-All’s New Grove Truck Cranes Hit the Road
Lift-All Crane Service adds two additional Grove truck cranes, the TMS9000-2, to its crane fleet due to its compact dimensions and enhanced drivability.
March 22, 2021
Screenshot 2021 03 19 112848
Photo-based Inspections Capture Data and Cut Disputes on Public Infrastructure Projects
Learn how HeadLight’s photo-based inspection technology can efficiently capture project data, encourage greater collaboration between stakeholders, quickly resolve problem areas and minimize disputes on public infrastructure projects.
March 19, 2021
Mtw News Versatile Grove All Terrain Trio Delivered To Neeb In Wuppertal 02
Grove All-Terrain Cranes Provide Performance Within Load Restrictions
Neeb, a company based in Germany, expands its fleet with three new Grove all-terrain cranes, a GMK3060L, a GMK4100L-1 and a GMK6300L-1, to respond to the growing demand and intricate requests of Neeb customers.
March 19, 2021
Despite the challenges for the retail industry posed by Covid-19, Volvo Construction Equipment has sold well over a million toy products sold in the last 12 months.
Volvo Construction Equipment Sells a Million Models Thanks to "Game-changing" Partnership with Dickie Toys
Despite pandemic challenges, Volvo CE has sold well over a million toy excavators, loaders, haulers and trucks and other products over the last 12 months.
March 19, 2021
Case Live Webcast
CASE Live will Address How Fluids and Filters Affect Construction Equipment Performance
Interactive webcast on March 24 will focus on fluids and filters and how they relate to equipment health and operational success.
March 19, 2021
Maxresdefault 6053c5626b4ab
Trimble Collaborates with Piaggio Fast Forward to Enable Robots and Machines to Follow Humans
Robots and machines may soon be able to follow humans and other machines in industrial applications, thanks to a collaboration between the two companies.
March 18, 2021
March2021 Mci Scaled
Equipment Finance Industry Confidence Hits Highest Level in Three Years
Half of key finance industry executives believe business conditions will improve over the next four months, prompted by the COVID-19 vaccine rollout.
March 18, 2021
Screenshot 2021 03 18 130401
Link-Belt Announces Top Five Distributors for 2020
Link-Belt announces the top five distributors for 2020 based on overall performance in the marketing and sales of Link-Belt cranes.
March 18, 2021
A Ugusta Web10
Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas Heavy-Duty Internal Combustion Pneumatic Forklift Series
Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas group designs a new heavy-duty internal combustion pneumatic forklift series, featuring 22,000 to 40,000 pound capacity, a Cummins B4.5 Tier 4 Final diesel engine and a one-piece engine hood for simple access.
March 18, 2021
Dave Ritz
Hy-Brid Lifts Names Dave Ritz as New Director of Sales
Hy-Brid Lifts appoints Dave Ritz as director of sales to continue the growth and channel development of Hy-Brid Lifts’ line of low-level scissor lifts in the northeastern United States and eastern Canada.
March 18, 2021
From tech to equipment and everything in between
Sponsored
From tech to equipment and everything in between
Check out the Profit Matters channel. Discover helpful tips, articles and more to squeeze the most profit from your projects and improve your bottom line.
March 1, 2021
Case Re New Logo 581089
CASE ReNew Used Equipment Centers Offer More Options for Sales and Support
CASE ReNew Centers will give equipment buyers a more extensive range of options for used equipment sales and dealer/CASE support.
March 18, 2021
Restraint Lanyard Bucket Truck
Malta Dynamics Develops New Adjustable Restraint Lanyards
Malta Dynamics announces the release of new adjustable restraint lanyards, featuring durable 1-inch polyester webbing with a tensile strength of 9,800 pounds.
March 18, 2021
Stabilization Kit
TVH Forklift Stabilization Kit
TVH in the Americas designs the Forklift Stabilization Kit which utilizes a variety of engineered plastic block options to handle various load capacities and specific working load limits.
March 18, 2021
World Of Concrete Logo
World of Concrete 2021 to Move Ahead as In-person Event in June in Las Vegas
Informa Markets received approval from the state of Nevada to move forward with the in-person event, the first large-scale trade show to return to the U.S. market since the pandemic.
March 17, 2021
01 Spring Cleaning 600x400
Spring Cleaning: 4 Steps to Prep for the Busy Months Ahead
If you’ve had equipment sitting idle for a while, now’s the time to prep it for the months ahead. These four tips will make sure you’re work-ready.
March 17, 2021
An interactive dashboard created by the American Road & Transportation Builders Association provides a clear look at how and where all 50 states use their federal highway program funds.
Federal Investment Helped Advance 22,000 Highway Improvement Projects in 2020
State governments leveraged $29 billion in federal funds to advance $70 billion in highway improvements during fiscal year 2020.
March 17, 2021
Capture
Save Valuable Resources with Engine Diagnostic Systems
Cojali USA discusses the advantages of investing in diesel engine diagnostic systems
March 17, 2021
Using advanced telematics and sensors integrated into the fluid and filtration systems, we’re now able to generate real-time data to create more efficient service scheduling.
What If Your Filtration Systems Could Talk?
Using advanced telematics and sensors integrated into the fluid and filtration systems, we’re now able to generate real-time data to create more efficient service scheduling, including optimal filter replacement timing.
March 17, 2021
Dodge Data Feb Starts Feb
Economic Recovery Provides Hope for “Stability” Even as February Construction Starts Falter
While an increase in nonbuilding construction starts couldn’t offset a decline in buildings in February, general economic recovery could hold hope for construction growth.
March 17, 2021
Carlisle tyrfil
Carlisle Marks 50th Anniversary of TyrFil Flatproofing Technology
Carlisle TyrFil is celebrating the 50th Anniversary of its signature TyrFil brand, known as the world's first polyurethane tire fill material intended to flatproof tires.
March 16, 2021
Mack Trucks began production of its MD Series trucks—the model which brought the company back into the medium-duty market—in September.
2021 NTEA Work Truck Show Spotlights Recent Vocational Truck and Technology Introductions
The trade show for the vocational truck market showcased the latest introductions in a virtual format.
March 16, 2021