CASE CE Looks to Improve Quality of Operation with G Series Wheel Loader Updates

The wheel loaders feature enhancements to the operator cab and more integrated technology to improve ease of use and productivity.

April 21, 2021
Sara Jensen
Case 1121 G Aggregates

On April 21, CASE Construction Equipment announced new enhancements to its G Series wheel loaders. The company said during its virtual launch event for the new machines its goal was to provide improved quality of operation through these updates.

Major updates CASE made to achieve this goal were made to the cab to make machine operation easier and more comfortable. In addition, new technology is available on the wheel loaders direct from the factory to help improve productivity and efficiency for operators.

“Wheel loaders — especially those in production and heavy working environments — achieve significant improvements in performance and profitability when you shorten cycle times, simplify operation and increase uptime,” said Andrew Dargatz, Product Manager, CASE. “Each of the enhancements introduced in the new CASE G Series loaders drive those incremental improvements that lead to big gains in productivity and efficiency.”

Increased ease of use

Dargatz during the virtual launch event the operator cab was a major focus for CASE when it first introduced the G Series wheel loaders in 2016. On the newly updated models, forward visibility was improved through the inclusion of a new, larger single curved piece of glass. Rear visibility was improved as well with a standard rear grid defroster and optional integrated rear view camera. New Touchscreen Display

The G Series loaders include a new touchscreen display.The G Series loaders include a new touchscreen display.A new touchscreen display is included in the operator cab which offers a tablet-like performance. It makes accessing critical machine settings and operational data easier which leads to simpler operation for customers. Dargatz noted the display also serves as a gateway to several of the new features included on the wheel loaders.

Among these new operator control features are adjustable electrohydraulic controls. They allow users to independently set lift (boom) and tilt (bucket) functionality to smooth, moderate, or aggressive via the touchscreen display. “This allows you to adjust, boom, and bucket responsiveness to the type of work you do for the comfort of the operator,” said Dargatz.

He explained that the smooth setting gives operators the most control and deliberate movement, such as when loading pallets of brick or block, and wanting smoother operation to prevent the load from shifting. Moderate is the factory setting and provides a more standard responsiveness. And aggressive provides the most immediate response to the joystick operation for operators that like to move more aggressively. This setting also has a very specific action that is in high demand in some applications, fine bucket metering. Operators will be able to top off any load more accurately with visibility.

“These settings allow the operator to really dial in to those independent movements to their preference, and to what makes sense for the job and for the operator,” he said.

CASE also chose to simplify the power modes available on the updated G Series wheel loaders, going from four modes to two—Max and Smart. Dargatz said Max mode is chosen when the operator wants to work at full throttle while the new Smart mode delivers high performance and enhanced operating experience through improved communication between the engine and transmission. “This helps achieve smoother shifting, reduced tire wear, and up to 10% fuel savings when compared to Max mode, all without sacrificing performance.”

The Smart mode provides a ‘set it and forget it’ power mode that will be beneficial for many operators.

A parallel lift capability has been included as part of the new electrohydraulic controls, as well, to aid customers who use pallet forks. This setting is now available across the entire wheel loader lineup. It automatically maintains the angle and position of the bucket or forks, and enabling ride control in this mode further minimizes the risk of the material shifting while loading or transporting. Operators can activate it with the simple push of a button, again providing them with ease of use.

New Configurable ButtonsNew color-coded configurable buttons are also included in the cab of the updated wheel loaders. These buttons are located on the right-hand armrest, right next to the loader control, allowing the operator to more quickly and with minimal movement interact with pre-programmed machine settings or functions to further simplify operations, said Dargatz. The settings are determined by the operator and can include critical functions such as the new payload screen or rearview camera. There are also three additional configurable settings available with these buttons when the new payload system is engaged.

Integrated technology

Dargatz said one of the biggest enhancements CASE made to the G Series wheel loaders was the availability of an optional factory integrated payload system. He notes it is a purpose-built system that was designed specifically for the wheel loaders and the applications in which they work.

Offering it as a factory integrated option reduces downtime for customers as they do not have to wait to have it installed; they can begin using it and the machine as soon as they receive the wheel loader.

The payload system is integrated directly into the primary operator display and provides bucket weights, pass counts, accumulated or running weight, job tracking data and more. “This allows operators to precisely load each truck to reduce over- and under-loaded situations by accurately weighing each bucket and cumulatively track the total weight of material loaded into each truck,” said Dargatz. “It also helps operators track total loads and total volume moved over a period of time.”

Users can also track history by customer, truck, material as well as provide ticket histories. In agricultural operations, it can serve as a proof point such as when measuring the amount of lime being applied on a field or ingredients to a feed mix. Dargatz said the onboard payload system drives efficiencies in loading cycles and reduces the situations where operators have to top off trucks as they sit on the scale. It also provides a perspective into the operation of the loader to evaluate operator performance, as well as in the cycle information that can help make future decisions on bucket and machine sizing for an application.

The payload system is integrated directly into the primary operator display and provides bucket weights, pass counts, accumulated or running weight, job tracking data and more.The payload system is integrated directly into the primary operator display and provides bucket weights, pass counts, accumulated or running weight, job tracking data and more.He noted the payload system interacts directly with CASE’s newly enhanced SiteWatch telematics system to improve connectivity and operational intelligence on work sites.

A new tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS) is also included on the wheel loaders. Individual sensors are mounted to the valve stem of each tire, as well as a receiver module, to communicate tire pressure to the display in the operator cab. An alert is sent to operators when tire pressure is outside of a set range so they can be proactive about fixing it. This allows machine operators to continually monitor and adjust tire pressure as necessary to reduce downtime.

Powertrain features

CASE’s G Series includes seven models, the 521 through the 1121, with horsepower ratings from 142-347 hp (105.9-258.8 kW). According to Dargatz, there are several key features included on these wheel loaders which have made them popular with customers.

The engine package is one such feature he pointed out. FPT Industrial engines are used in the wheel loaders, as well as an aftertreatment system utilizing just selective catalytic reduction (SCR) technology to meet Tier 4 Final emissions requirements. There is no need for a diesel particulate filter (DPF) or regeneration which helps to minimize downtime while improving fuel economy and engine operating temperatures, said Dargatz.

Case 821 G General 2To ensure optimal cooling for the engine and other machine systems, the wheel loaders feature a CASE cooling cube module in which coolers are stacked in a cube design. This allows for cool, clean ambient air to easily flow through the coolers, said Dargatz. In addition, there is a hydraulically driven programmable auto reversing fan which keeps the machine operating at an optimal temperature and helps keep debris from entering critical machine systems.

On the 521 through 921 machines the cooling cube is positioned directly behind the operator cab to move air away from the tires—which often kick up dust—while also improving serviceability of the system.

Most of the wheel loader models are equipped with a five-speed transmission which enables travel speeds up to 25 mph (40.2 kph). Included on the transmission is a lock-up torque converter designed to improve performance when traveling on roads or climbing grades.

Inclusion of these standard features as well as the new enhancements ensures the wheel loaders will continue to meet the needs of customers in various construction and agriculture applications.   

Related
Maxresdefault 60804dc3cb962
CASE G Series Wheel Loader Enhancements
April 21, 2021
G Series 3 590a05a6da5d6
Case G Series Wheel Loaders
January 3, 2017
Recommended
Ground Breakers Logo 1920x602
Construction Industry Experts Discuss the Smart Construction Site
The emergence of technology and the smart construction site.
April 21, 2021
Rental The Bottom Line Final 5f6236079a2fc
What CASE Construction Equipment is Doing for Rental
In this episode of Rental's The Bottom Line, Editor Alexis Brumm talks with Dave Garton, national accounts manager at CASE Construction Equipment.
April 20, 2021
John Deere's new E-II Series ADTs are built for the long haul
Sponsored
John Deere's new E-II Series ADTs are built for the long haul
See the improvements first-hand in a video walkaround highlighting the new features that enhance the customers' overall experience.
April 21, 2021
Latest
Maxresdefault 60804dc3cb962
CASE G Series Wheel Loader Enhancements
Comprehensive enhancements to the entire line of G Series wheel loaders improve performance and productivity, increase uptime and provide the operator with greater control and understanding of the machine and its work.
April 21, 2021
MudMixer directional concrete mixer
The MudMixer® is the fastest, easiest, multi-use mixer on the market. Featuring a fully-adjustable water input designed to be used with concrete, mortar, or stucco mix – it quickly and effortlessly provides reliable consistency wherever it’s needed.
April 21, 2021
Hero@2x d9a141c
MudMixer
The MudMixer is one of the fastest, easiest, multi-use mixers on the market. Featuring a fully-adjustable water input designed to be used with concrete, mortar, or stucco mix, it quickly provides reliable consistency wherever it’s needed.
April 21, 2021
Miron Lake Mills School (32)
Blue Collar Jobs See Seasonal Dip But Continue Slow, Steady Six-month Climb
Despite a decline of 44,000 construction, mining and logging and manufacturing jobs in February 2021, the sectors have shown ongoing gains over a six-month period.
April 20, 2021
The Kobelco SK270SR is one of the excavator models which will use a Yanmar engine.
Kobelco Forms Engine Supply Agreements to Enable Restart of U.S. Excavator Production
Yanmar and Isuzu will provide engines for some Kobelco excavators and cranes produced in North America, enabling the restart of U.S. production.
April 20, 2021
Dominate the Long Haul
Sponsored
Dominate the Long Haul
How did John Deere improve on its E-Series Articulated Dump Trucks (ADTs)? They simplified. They took powerful, productive, and popular ADTs and made them even more comfortable and easy to use with the introduction of the new E-II Series.
April 8, 2021
Liebherr Earth Moving 2020
Liebherr Group Achieves Over 10 Billion Euros in 2020 Turnover Despite Pandemic Conditions
Despite a 12% decline compared to 2019, the company views its financial results as “satisfactory” given the special challenges and extraordinary conditions of the past year.
April 20, 2021
Soil Connect Logo
Live Streaming Event to Focus on Tech Investment in Construction
On April 20th at 5 p.m. EST, Soil Connect founder and CEO Cliff Fetner will discuss tech investment in the construction industry with CEO of CEMEX Ventures, Gonzalo Galindo.
April 20, 2021
Dewatering
5 Benefits of Construction Site Dewatering
The benefits of dewatering processes, which are so instrumental in prepping construction sites.
April 19, 2021
Asv Maintenance Kits
ASV OEM Maintenance Kits Provide All-In-One Solution
The kits include replacement filters for service intervals including hydraulic filter(s), an engine oil filter, fuel filter(s), and air filters.
April 19, 2021
Canvas robot
Drywalling Robotics Startup Attracts Investors
Construction robotics company Canvas has received financing from investors for its drywalling robot that completes Level 5 application finishes.
April 19, 2021
Information to help you improve your bottom line.
Sponsored
Information to help you improve your bottom line.
Check out the Profit Matters channel. There is how-to information, articles and more to squeeze the most profit from your projects and improve your bottom line.
April 1, 2021
After conducting a security assessment, set up perimeter security. This will require strategies to minimize entry points while protecting the few entrances that exist.
Six Security Risks That Could Affect Your Construction Projects and How to Mitigate Them
One of the best ways to prevent security loss starts with making criminal actions challenging to perform. These strategies will help you do just that.
April 19, 2021
01 Subcontractor 600x400
How to Find Great Subcontractors
A good subcontractor can be hard to find. Caterpillar's Jason Hurdis shares tips for finding reputable subcontractors in your area and how to vet them to make sure you get the expertise you want.
April 19, 2021
02 Safety 600x400
7 Site Hazards You Don't Want to Overlook
It's important to be vigilant about safe practices on the job. Here's seven site hazards that construction crews often overlook.
April 19, 2021
Sellers must get expectations in check and see what, if any, investment is worth putting into the equipment to upgrade or repair before it is ready for sale.
Best Practices for Getting the Greatest Value When Selling Used Equipment
The used equipment market is hot right now. If you're doing "Spring cleaning" in your fleet, make sure you understand your options to get the best value from each machine.
April 19, 2021
Digging Deeper Logo Resize 5fb82fc6240a4
Ladies of Sunbelt Rentals Discuss Opportunities for Women in Construction
Three female team members from Sunbelt Rentals discuss their roles and career paths within the company, as well as how to encourage other women to consider career opportunities in construction.
April 19, 2021
John Deere Protect Large
John Deere Protect Provides Construction Equipment Preventive Maintenance Option
Through the newly introduced program, routine maintenance will be performed at every 500-hour interval by an experienced John Deere dealer.
April 18, 2021
Tcbf 2020 Logo Final No Season
The Contractors Best Friend Podcast Season 5 Episode 3: The Impact of Electric Machines – Part 1
Caterpillar's electric drive construction equipment is saving fuel and increasing component longevity.
April 14, 2021
John Deere Engcon Supplier Release 210 G
Supply Agreement Makes engcon Tiltrotators Available Through John Deere and Hitachi Dealer Network
Customers will be able to purchase select engcon tiltrotators through John Deere construction and compact construction equipment dealers and Hitachi excavator dealers in the U.S. and Canada starting in the second half of 2021.
April 16, 2021
Volvo Ec380e Straight Boom Demolition 2324x1200
Volvo Adds Purpose-built EC380E Straight Boom Excavator to Demolition Tool Lineup
The 38-ton EC380E Straight Boom excavator delivers 31% higher pin height and 6% more reach than the conventional configuration.
April 16, 2021
Construction Starts March 21 Chart Month
Construction Starts Up in March But Material Prices Could Weigh Heavy on Recovery
Construction is expected to continue to improve but headwinds in the form of material prices could prove a drag on industry growth.
April 16, 2021
Ignite Const Summit
2021 Ignite Construction Summit
Ignite is the construction industry's only conference and networking event designed for construction business owners and high-level managers.
From tech to equipment and everything in between
Sponsored
From tech to equipment and everything in between
Check out the Profit Matters channel. Discover helpful tips, articles and more to squeeze the most profit from your projects and improve your bottom line.
April 1, 2021