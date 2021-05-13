Bobcat Announces Ongoing Investment in Manufacturing, Country Music Sweepstakes Launch

Company announces doubling of North Carolina manufacturing campus, plus partnership and fan sweepstakes with country music artist Justin Moore.

May 13, 2021
Bobcat Co.
Doosan Bobcat Manufacturing Facility Statesville North Carolina

Doosan Bobcat North America is expanding both its manufacturing capabilities and brand awareness for its Bobcat product line over the coming months. The global compact equipment supplier recently announced plans for further expansion of its Statesville, N.C. manufacturing facility – a move that will create 250 new jobs – as well as a partnership with multi-platinum country music recording artist Justin Moore to serve as an official brand ambassador for Bobcat Company.

The recently announced $70 million expansion of the Statesville facility in Iredell County, NC, will include the addition of 580,000 sq. ft. of manufacturing space, growing its overall floor plan to more than 1 million sq. ft, once completed. The acquisition of 68 acres adjacent to the current 92-acre campus will allow for the addition of 500,000 sq. ft. of attached manufacturing space and 80,000 sq. ft. of attached warehouse and distribution space.

The facility currently has 400 full-time employees and, with the addition, will gain 42 new jobs in the first two years and up to 250 new jobs in five years. Construction is expected to begin in July 2021 and be completed by May 2022. The hiring plan includes production, manufacturing engineering and operations positions, all of which offer competitive and comprehensive benefits packages, initial and ongoing training and the opportunity for career advancement roles.

The latest expansion announcement follows on the heels of an earlier $11 million facility upgrade at the site, completed in January 2021. The further investment will enable the company to meet a growing demand for all Doosan Bobcat products, including Doosan Portable Power equipment and the growing line of Bobcat grounds maintenance and landscaping industry products.

“This level of investment demonstrates our commitment to North Carolina, which has been an important manufacturing location for us since 2008,” said Mike Ballweber, president of Doosan Bobcat North America. “We are dedicated to the continued expansion of our compact equipment line to help empower our customers to accomplish more, and our Statesville location has been an important part of this success.”

Sweepstakes and Charitable Contribution

Also announced is a partnership between Bobcat Company and recording artist Justin Moore, who will serve as an official brand ambassador for Bobcat. The company will sponsor Moore’s 2021 concert tour featuring his new eight-song collection, “Straight Outta The Country” (The Valory Music Co.).

Justin More Straight Outta The Country 1The partnership also officially launches a fan sweepstakes, the Straight Outta the Country Giveaway. It will run from April 29 to October 31, 2021, and gives fans the chance to win one of three Bobcat compact equipment prizes, including a:

  • CT2025 Compact Tractor with Front-End Loader
  • ZT6000 61-in. Zero-Turn Mower
  • Bobcat UV34XL Utility Vehicle

The partnership also features co-branded t-shirts and baseball caps available for purchase to fans attending Moore’s concerts. For official rules and full details on how to enter, visit www.bobcat.com/country.

In addition, Moore will team up with Bobcat to make a charitable donation to benefit a nonprofit organization to be announced later this year.

“I have admired their products for many years, so I am proud to share my love of the Bobcat brand with my fans,” said Justin Moore. “I am also honored to partner with Bobcat and join them in supporting charitable projects, as we share similar values and a commitment to giving back.”

“We are extremely pleased to be working with Justin, as he shares similar values with Bobcat and believes in working hard and delivering top performance,” said Laura Ness Owens, vice president of marketing, communication and public affairs at Doosan Bobcat North America. “Together, we are proud to support our community, and to make a positive impact on those needing assistance.”

