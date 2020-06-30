LiuGong North America Continues to Expand Dealer Network in U.S.

LiuGong North America has appointed five new construction equipment dealers in the U.S. recently, expanding their ever-growing dealer network. These dealerships provide the LiuGong and Dressta brands to areas of the country that previously did not have the opportunity to put them to the test.

Malvese Equipment Company, Inc., Long Island’s oldest distributor of power equipment, now carries the LiuGong and Dressta brands. Malvese provides sales, service and parts from their locations in Hicksville and Riverhead New York.

Mechanical & Irrigation Solutions (MIS), of Yuba City, Calif., was founded in 2008 by Jas Thiara. MIS offers LiuGong machines throughout Northern California from their locations in Olivehurst, Sacramento, Redding, Chico, Yuba City, Marysville and the surrounding communities.

JPS Equipment Rental provides heavy equipment rental, now including LiuGong and Dressta machines, from their locations in Bossier City, West Monroe, Alexandria, and Gonzales in Louisiana, as well as their El Dorado, Ark., store.

Big Red, Inc., now offers LiuGong and Dressta construction equipment from their locations in Charleston, S.C., and Savannah, Ga. They also offer the LiuGong forklift and material handling line to their customers.

Rifle Equipment, LLC, of Rifle, Colo., has served the area since 2003. The city is located roughly halfway between Aspen and Grand Junction. The dealership has represented both the LiuGong and Dressta brands since October of 2019.