Propane Council Marks Construction Safety Week with New Safety Resources

The Propane Education & Research Council, in observance of Construction Safety Week, released a collection of resources to help support the construction industry's ongoing commitment to safety.

September 16, 2020
Propane Education & Research Council (PERC)
The Propane Education & Research Council (PERC), in observance of Construction Safety Week, released a collection of resources to help support the construction industry's ongoing commitment to safety.
The Propane Education & Research Council (PERC), in observance of Construction Safety Week, released a collection of resources to help support the construction industry's ongoing commitment to safety.
PERC

The Propane Education & Research Council (PERC), in observance of Construction Safety Week, released a collection of resources to help support the construction industry's ongoing commitment to safety.

The new resources include a variety of safety tips related to propane-powered light construction equipment and resources that construction professionals and safety advocates can download and use within their own organizations. Some of the safety tips include:

  • Make sure everyone on site is familiar with propane safety procedures and knows how to identify a propane leak.
  • Know the signs of carbon monoxide poisoning, which can include headache, dizziness, weakness, chest pain, and confusion.
  • If you are using temporary propane heaters and equipment in a closed indoor area, make sure that equipment is designed for indoor use. 
  • Keep temporary propane cylinders at least 10 feet from ignition sources, combustible materials (such as lumber and brush), air intakes, and building structures.
  • Always ways keep portable cylinders in the upright position on a flat, stable, fireproof base. 
  • When refilling cylinders on-site, safely do so outdoors, or in an approved filling area, with the proper PPE.   

“Similar to the construction industry, the propane industry is deeply committed to safety,” says Matt McDonald, director of off-road business development at PERC. “Propane-powered light construction equipment is commonplace on many construction sites, which is why it’s important to reinforce safety procedures specifically related to this popular jobsite energy source.”

Construction Safety Week, sponsored by members of The Construction Industry Safety Initiative (CISI) and the Incident & Injury Free Executive Forum (IIF), is Sept. 14 to 18.  

Recommended
Adobe Stock 189934147
We Need to Talk About Suicide in the Construction Industry
An often-overlooked part of workplace safety is mental health; and as the leading occupation for death by suicide, it is time to take psychological safety in the construction industry seriously.
September 10, 2020
Annotation 2020 09 01 111607
U.S. Transportation Secretary Announces Over $1.2 Billion in Infrastructure Grants to Airports
More than $1.2 billion in airport safety and infrastructure grants will be awarded through the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to 405 airports in 50 states and U.S. territories.
September 1, 2020
3 months FREE vehicle tracking this Fall
Sponsored
3 months FREE vehicle tracking this Fall
Sort your vehicle tracking with Quartix. || Save on fuel and maintenance, increase productivity, and protect your team. || Speak to our team to find out more.
September 2, 2020
Latest
Adobe Stock 85489732
The (Not So) Clear Benefits of a Payroll Tax Holiday
For construction contractors, this short-term “loan” program may prove more trouble than it’s worth.
September 16, 2020
Best Line Light Tower
What Light Tower is Best for Your Jobsite?
Light towers offer enhanced levels of durability and value due to the multitude of options that are now available. Best Line Equipment says there's no need to compromise by settling for a one-size-fits-all solution.
September 16, 2020
NLB 6600-3 ConcreteBuster.
NLB 6600-3 ConcreteBuster
The NLB 6600-3 ConcreteBuster is a robot that is used for hydro-demolition applications.
September 16, 2020
Milwaukee M12 FUEL 1.6 Gallon Wet/Dry Vacuum.
Milwaukee Launches M12 FUEL 1.6 Gallon Wet/Dry Vacuum
The first 12V wet/dry vacuum of its kind, the M12 FUEL vacuum delivers 18V performance on a 12V platform.
September 16, 2020
Lone Star Drills Lsgt+hda 1
Lone Star LSGT+HDA Remote-controlled Tracked Drill
Provides precise and easy to operate drilling in geotechnical and soil sampling applications down to 100 ft.
September 16, 2020
Construction Starts Aug 2020 Monthly
Large Projects Fuel Solid Gains in Construction Starts in August
Total construction starts rose 19% in August with gains seen in all three major building sectors.
September 16, 2020
Milwaukee Tool M18 FUEL Compact Vacuum.
Milwaukee Tool Launches New M18 FUEL Compact Vacuum With Two-Stage Debris Separation System
The vacuum is engineered with proprietary two-stage debris separation functionality.
September 16, 2020
Excavator Getty Images 693248242 Excavator
Avoid Common Mistakes That Drag Down Hydraulic Performance
Hydraulic systems depend on proper lubrication to perform their tasks reliably.
September 16, 2020
Adobe Stock 189934147
We Need to Talk About Suicide in the Construction Industry
An often-overlooked part of workplace safety is mental health; and as the leading occupation for death by suicide, it is time to take psychological safety in the construction industry seriously.
September 10, 2020
Bosch Power Tools today announced it will recognize and acknowledge trade workers for their tireless efforts and give them the thanks they deserve.
Bosch Power Tools Gives Back to Trade Workers with 'Always Essential' Program
Over the coming months, teams from Bosch will meet trade workers on their turf at worksites around the country with giveaways and other gear to say “thank you."
September 15, 2020
Little Beaver Un Towable Drilling
Little Beaver UN-Towable Drill
Updated transport frame makes drill an even more convenient, easily transportable and safe solution for one-person hole digging projects.
February 17, 2020
Auger Technologies Alaskaug
Auger Technologies Alaskaug Pin-On Augers
September 15, 2020
LOAD 60 TONS IN 4 PASSES WITH THE VOLVO EC950F AND A60H
Sponsored
LOAD 60 TONS IN 4 PASSES WITH THE VOLVO EC950F AND A60H
Avoid bottlenecks on your site by reducing passes to speed up cycle times with the perfect pair from Volvo.
September 1, 2020
Generator 1 5d37646f646fd
10 Safety Reminders for Managing Propane on Construction Jobsites
These reminders can keep crews safe and in command around propane-powered light construction equipment.
September 15, 2020
Makinex Hose 2 Go Portable Water Supply.
Hose 2 Go Portable Water Supply
The Hose 2 Go portable water supply provides a constant flow of water that allows users to suppress dust when cutting, core drilling and grinding concrete.
November 10, 2016
Maxim Crane 5f5bc50c7986d
Maxim Crane Works Acquires U.S. Branches of NCSG Crane and Heavy Haul
Maxim Crane Works L.P. has acquired the U.S. assets and locations of Canadian-based crane and heavy haul company NCSG Heavy Haul.
September 14, 2020
Manitowoc Starts Deliveries Of Grove Gmk4060 Hc All Terrain Cranes To The Army 07
Manitowoc Delivers Grove GMK4060HC Cranes to U.S. Army
These cranes are part of the fulfillment of a $192 million contract bid won by Manitowoc in 2015.
September 14, 2020
Power2 Rapid Deploy Solar System
POWR2 12-panel Solar Trailer for the POWRBANK Renewable Power System
The solar trailer is for use in conjunction with the POWRBANK Renewable Power System.
September 14, 2020
Imt Cas40 Pl Mechanical Gauges F
IMT CAS40PL Air Compressor
Aluminum canopy and air end reduce weight more than 40% over the previous model.
September 14, 2020
Osha3774
OSHA Webinar Launches 7th Annual National Stand-Down To Prevent Falls
Webinar on September 14 will kick-off the week-long National Stand-Down to Prevent Falls in Construction.
September 14, 2020
It’s important to remember that a JSA is a living, ever-changing document. Employees should constantly be on the lookout for all of the hazards listed.
Questions to Ask About Your Construction Jobsite Safety Analysis
There are many ways to create Jobsite Safety Analysis (JSA) lists but an effective approach is to create a living document based on feedback from employees.
September 14, 2020
Digging Deeper Logo Resize
Telematics Solution Manages Both Equipment and Operators
The Earthwave Technologies telematics system focuses on measuring operators not just equipment usage.
September 14, 2020
Brokk offers high-heat options for processing applications, as part of a customized remote-controlled demolition machine.
Heat-Resistant Options for Cement, Steel and Foundry Applications
Brokk offers specialized, high-heat options, ideal for processing applications.
September 10, 2020
02 Maintenance 600x400 100
Take a Break for Scheduled Maintenace
Follow these four steps to put a plan in place for regular scheduled maintenance breaks.
September 11, 2020