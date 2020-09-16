Propane Council Marks Construction Safety Week with New Safety Resources

The Propane Education & Research Council (PERC), in observance of Construction Safety Week, released a collection of resources to help support the construction industry's ongoing commitment to safety.

The new resources include a variety of safety tips related to propane-powered light construction equipment and resources that construction professionals and safety advocates can download and use within their own organizations. Some of the safety tips include:

Make sure everyone on site is familiar with propane safety procedures and knows how to identify a propane leak.

Know the signs of carbon monoxide poisoning, which can include headache, dizziness, weakness, chest pain, and confusion.

If you are using temporary propane heaters and equipment in a closed indoor area, make sure that equipment is designed for indoor use.

Keep temporary propane cylinders at least 10 feet from ignition sources, combustible materials (such as lumber and brush), air intakes, and building structures.

Always ways keep portable cylinders in the upright position on a flat, stable, fireproof base.

When refilling cylinders on-site, safely do so outdoors, or in an approved filling area, with the proper PPE.

“Similar to the construction industry, the propane industry is deeply committed to safety,” says Matt McDonald, director of off-road business development at PERC. “Propane-powered light construction equipment is commonplace on many construction sites, which is why it’s important to reinforce safety procedures specifically related to this popular jobsite energy source.”

Construction Safety Week, sponsored by members of The Construction Industry Safety Initiative (CISI) and the Incident & Injury Free Executive Forum (IIF), is Sept. 14 to 18.