Fecon promotes Mark Middendorf to Senior VP of Sales. In his new role, Middendorf will oversee the global sales effort for all Fecon products. He has been with the company since 2012 serving first as president of the SWX Group, a Fecon subsidiary, VP of Sales and currently Senior VP.

He gained extensive equipment sales and dealer management experience while working for Toro as its national sales manager and Finn Corporation, ultimately becoming a Senior VP. He holds a BS in Communication from the University of Cincinnati.

“Mark is a great communicator and consensus builder, and has proven to be a valuable member of the sales team,” said CEO Bob Dieckman. “As a Senior VP of Sales, he’ll continue to work with sales channel partners and customers throughout the world, helping them to acquire and best utilize their Fecon equipment.”