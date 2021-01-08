Associated Equipment Distributors Announce New Dates, Protocols for Annual Summit

Due to the ongoing pandemic, AED will hold its annual event May 24-26 in Las Vegas, while offering a virtual option to accommodate member needs.

January 8, 2021
AC Business Media
Associated Equipment Distributors
Summit
Aed 10910366

In response to the ever-evolving COVID-19 pandemic, the Associated Equipment Distributors (AED) has pushed its 2021 Summit to May 24-26, 2021, taking place in-person at The Mirage Hotel in Las Vegas, along with a virtual option for the same price to accommodate its members' needs. This decision was made after careful consultation with AED’s Chairman, Ron Barlet and Senior AED staff.

The Summit, which is typically held in January, was initially pushed back 10 weeks to March 29-31. Due to ongoing concerns about the pandemic, it has again been rescheduled to the May dates.

The Association has been working with MGM to develop a plan that features detailed protocols to incorporate health and safety into every aspect of Summit, such as virtual site inspections, creative catering options and venue arrangements that meet all physical distancing requirements. A few of the in-person safety precautions that are being implemented include social distancing, required face masks, frequent sanitizing stations and contactless registration. To learn more about Summit safety protocols, click here.

“Although the dates may have changed, the 2021 Summit’s scheduled events remain the same. Attendees will be able to participate in professional education sessions, browse vendors on the Conference Dealer Expo (CONDEX) floor, participate in hospitality suite meetings, and hear from world-class speakers,” stated AED’s CEO Brian McGuire. “When you attend Summit, regardless if it is in-person or virtually, you will still get all the same great programming. AED will continue to work closely with The Mirage in Las Vegas to negate any unnecessary health risk.”

Attendees can choose to change their in-person registration to a virtual registration at any time. Virtual registrants will have access to featured speakers, education and general sessions. If you wish to change your registration type, please email help@aednet.org.

For more information, registration and updates regarding the 2021 Summit, please visit www.aedsummit.com.

