ABC and Milwaukee Tool Announce Strategic Partnership

Milwaukee Tool is the only manufacturer of power tools, hand tools, storage and accessories to be named as an ABC strategic partner.

April 2, 2021
Associated Builders and Contractors (ABC) and leading tool manufacturer Milwaukee Tool announce a strategic partnership that will provide ABC chapters and contractor members with solutions for a safer, profitable and more productive jobsite. Milwaukee Tool is the only manufacturer of power tools, hand tools, storage and accessories to be named as an ABC strategic partner.

Not only will Milwaukee Tool collaborate with ABC, its 69 chapters and its six other strategic partners to advance the industry, but the company will continue as the official tool sponsor of ABC’s National Craft Championships, a relationship begun in 2019. The annual NCC competition celebrates lifelong learning in the merit shop construction industry, with craft trainees from chapter and member training programs across the country competing for national recognition in more than a dozen crafts during the ABC convention.

“As ABC’s newest strategic partner, Milwaukee Tool joins a group of hand-selected, trusted resources that help ABC members develop people, win work and deliver that work safely, ethically and profitably for the betterment of the communities in which they work,” said Michael Bellaman, ABC president and chief executive officer. “ABC looks forward to working alongside Milwaukee Tool and our six other fantastic strategic partners to further advance the construction industry. This company believes in investing the time to work side by side with contractors to understand the demands of their constantly changing workplace and deliver best-in-class solutions for a safer, more productive jobsite.”

“One-third of ABC chapters already partner with Milwaukee Tool, making this strategic partnership between ABC and Milwaukee a smart one,” said Darrell Hendrix, president of sales for Milwaukee Tool. “For nearly 100 years, it has been our mission to deliver advanced, trade-specific solutions to professional contractors. Through this partnership, we will have even more opportunities to work with ABC members to better understand their needs to continue improving workplace safety and enhancing productivity.”

