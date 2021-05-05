Milwaukee Tool to Expand Corporate Operations

Milwaukee Tool is expanding its corporate operations into downtown Milwaukee, Wis.

The company’s current global headquarters in Brookfield, Wis., will remain the central location for the company’s corporate operations.

This new expansion will provide increased space to accommodate the company’s rapid growth. Anticipated to open in October, the building will house 1,200 employees within the next three years.

“Over the past 10 years, we’ve grown at an incredible rate, not just across the country and the world, but also at our global headquarters in Wisconsin. By extending our corporate presence into downtown Milwaukee, we are poised for continued growth. As one of the largest employers in southeastern Wisconsin, we’re thrilled to expand our presence in the city, as we continue to attract, retain, and recruit from a diverse pool of local talent,” says Steve Richman, Milwaukee Tool's group president.

Milwaukee will invest more than $30 million to purchase and renovate a vacant 333,000-sq.-ft. building in downtown Milwaukee. This building will act as an extension of the company’s global headquarters in Brookfield.

Milwaukee Tool’s initial plans include housing at least 1,210 employees at this location within the next three years, although the company has the option to expand the office space by adding 150,000-sq.-ft., for up to an additional 790 employees.

While U.S. manufacturing and distribution are an integral part of Milwaukee Tool’s global footprint, the disruptive innovation for the trades starts at the global headquarters in southeastern Wisconsin.

Over the past decade, the company redeveloped 190,000 sq. ft. of space in Brookfield to accommodate research and development, product development, proto-typing, packaging design, marketing, sales, training facilities and administrative offices.

In 2017, Milwaukee Tool completed construction and took occupancy of a new 200,000-sq.-ft., four-story office building on the same campus and took occupancy of an additional 116,300-sq.-ft. building in January 2020.

With a recent announcement of a new campus in Menomonee Falls, a West Bend-based manufacturing plant and this new expansion into downtown Milwaukee, the company is positioned to stay in the heart of Wisconsin long-term.

By the end of 2021, the company will have over 3,100 employees located in Wisconsin.