Milwaukee Tool Marks Another Expansion in Mississippi

The more than $7 million corporate investment is part of the company’s commitment to creating 1,200 jobs in the state.

August 31, 2021
Milwaukee Tool Corp.
Milwaukee Logo

Milwaukee Tool will again expand its U.S. footprint with the announcement of a new manufacturing facility in Clinton, MS. Anticipated to open in November, this new facility will accommodate increased capacity for the company’s growing business. The project is a more than $7 million corporate investment, and is part of the company’s recent commitment to creating 1,200 jobs in Mississippi. 

“At the core of everything we do at Milwaukee Tool is our dedication to delivering disruptive solutions that drive enhanced safety and productivity for our users. The new Clinton facility, as well as our ongoing investments in U.S. operations and manufacturing, are critical to ensuring we can continuously deliver this innovation to our end users and distribution partners with speed and agility,” said Steve Richman, Milwaukee Tool Group President.  

Milwaukee will invest more than $7 million to establish the new 357,000-sq.-ft. facility, which will act as an expansion of the company’s current facility in Jackson, MS. During the last decade, the company has grown its employee headcount in the state from 526 in 2010, to more than 3,659 in 2021. The company last expanded in Mississippi in April, announcing plans to construct a facility in Grenada. With the announcement of that expansion, the company committed to creating 1,200 overall jobs in the region within eight (8) years.   

“Throughout the last decade, Milwaukee Tool has experienced rapid growth across the globe, with sales growing more than 20% each year. Amid this growth, we’re going to continue aggressively investing in our product development, and diversifying our manufacturing base through expansion projects in the United States,” said Joe Galli, Chief Executive Officer at Techtronic Industries. 

In the last five years alone, Milwaukee has invested $368 million in domestic expansion projects and now employs more than 7,600 people in the U.S.  

Currently, Milwaukee has manufacturing, distribution, and operations presences across the nation in Greenwood, Olive Branch, Grenada, and Jackson, MS; Brookfield, Menomonee Falls, Milwaukee, Mukwonago, and Sun Prairie, WI; Greenwood, IN; and Cookeville, TN. The company is also building a new hand tool manufacturing plant in West Bend, WI, which is anticipated to open in 2022.  

