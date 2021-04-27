RB Scott Joins Atlas Copco Power Technique Dealer Network

Based out of Eau Claire, Wisconsin, RB Scott will provide rental, sales, service and distribution of Atlas Copco diesel and electric dewatering pumps to end users throughout Wisconsin, Illinois, Minnesota and South Dakota.

April 27, 2021
Atlas Copco Power Technique
RB Scott Atlas Copco
RB Scott

Atlas Copco Power Technique has added RB Scott as a dealer, effective immediately.

Serving the aggregate and markets since 1993, RB Scott has knowledge and expertise to provide standard or customized portable plants, stands and aggregate processing systems, operating as a full-service equipment, parts and service dealer in the central upper Midwest.

“RB Scott is proud to be partnered with Atlas Copco and its full lineup of diesel and electric water pumps,” says Scott Napiecek, sales manager at RB Scott. “We have units in stock ready for rental or purchase for all of our customer’s dewatering and feed water needs.”

Founded initially as a manufacturer representative of equipment lines in 1976, RB Scott provides its customers with process solutions for the sand and gravel, crushed stone, frac sand and recycling industries.

“We look forward to our district managers introducing these great products to our customers, and getting these new pumps out in the field,” Napiecek says. 

