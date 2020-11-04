Election Day Round Up of Infrastructure Measures

Infrastructure and transportation funding measure dominated the ballots in 2020. Here's what voters decided.

November 4, 2020
Jessica Lombardo
101435712 3261282957229823 1952912872052883456 O
Sam Bagienski/Facebook

The presidential election wasn't the only thing on the ballot this year. Voters also weighed in on a slate of measures that could shape the future of our infrastructure.  Here's a brief round up of what some states decided:

Arkansas Issue 1 Passes

In Arkansas, voters passed Issue 1, which sets a permanent half-cent sales tax for highway and road projects. The state has an existing half-cent sales tax in place, but the tax expires in 2023. The sales tax is predicted to generate about $290 million annually, with approximately $205 million will go to the Arkansas Department of Transportation and roughly $85 million will go to cities and counties.

Governor Asa Hutchinson said the state would lose jobs if the issue failed.

Oregon Passes Measure 9-135

In Bend, OR,  voters have passed the largest bond measure in the city’s history: a $190 million transportation bond measure. 

Measure 9-135 was three years in the making. Its prioritized project list was the result of an exhaustive public comment process that identified needs on Reed Market Road, the Bend Parkway, Third Street, east-west connections through town and pedestrian and bicycle access to schools, parks and large employers. Officials stated that a "no" vote on this measure could lead to potential disaster as it would forestall infrastructure improvements in the area that are sorely needed.

Portland Voters Reject Metro Payroll Tax

Metro’s proposed payroll tax on employers, a plan that would generate billions of dollars for transportation projects across the Portland region, has failed.

The transportation package would have been funded by a payroll tax of up to 0.75% on private employers with 25 or more workers. The measure was centered around a roughly $3 billion light rail extension through Southwest Portland to Bridgeport Village and Tigard and hundreds of millions of safety and bus projects on three dangerous highways, never polled particularly well. It also was referred to voters during a global pandemic and attracted powerful adversaries.

Texas Votes Yes for Infrastructure

In Austin, TX early totals show that voters have chosen to approve the City of Austin’s Proposition B. The proposition approves $460 million in property tax-supported general obligation bonds for transportation infrastructure like sidewalks, bikeways, urban trails, safe routes to schools, substandard streets and transportation safety projects such as Vision Zero.

In Pflugerville, TX voters approved a $101.7 million transportation project. The vote for Proposition A comes after recommendations from the 2020 Capital Improvement Bond Committee, and is a part of a larger $191 million bond package. At present, the average Pflugerville home is around $258,000 and under the current tax rate, Prop. A would cost homeowners $101.62.

Middletown Banks Income Tax for Roads

The city of Middletown, OH voted yes for a 10-year, 0.25% income tax increase for Middletown street and road repairs. The additional 0.25% would generate about $3.13 million a year to leverage a bond issue for a massive $31.3 million comprehensive street improvement/paving project in 2021 and 2022, paving about 137 lane miles of streets. Officials had stressed the community benefit for the income tax increase, which would be the city’s first since 2007.

The city will spend more than $4.2 million in paving this year. Between 2016 and 2020, the city paved 60 lane miles for $9.7 million.

In 2021, the city is planning to spend more than $3.9 million for street paving and repairs from grant and enterprise funds, state grants, assessments for sidewalks, curbs and gutters and the city’s auto and gas tax allocation. If the bond issue is approved, the $31.3 million would be added to what the city is spending for paving.

Downs Passes 1% Sales Tax Increase

Residents of Downs IL voted to impose a 1% sales tax for infrastructure Tuesday. According to the McLean County Election Authorities, the sales tax passed with 59.2% of the vote.

Stay tuned to ForConstructionPros.com as we continue Election Day coverage. 




Recommended
Elifin Realty 4n Mj4 N6r K4 M Unsplash
Six Sustainable Building Materials to Look for in 2021
As contractors begin to plan future projects, be on the lookout for these seven sustainable building materials in 2021 and beyond
November 3, 2020
The John Deere wheel loader payload weighing system can be within 2% accuracy if calibrated properly. Additionally, the John Deere system offers data tracking with totals by operator, customer and material type that can be offloaded to a USB drive or transmitted through the JDLink telematics system to be used in other software.
How Payload Management Systems Speed Production
Prevent wasted time and excessive wear and tear due to misloading trucks.
November 2, 2020
EGM Builders, a general contractor providing construction services in New Jersey and New York, plans to use the EVO vest to help its team members stay safe and comfortable while performing their work.
Ekso Bionics Announces EGM Builders as First Customer to Adopt EVO Technology
EVO is designed to reduce the risk of repetitive or fatigue-related injuries for construction workers and other industrial employees.
November 2, 2020
Latest
Adobe Stock 340508734
2020 Election Day Impacts for the Construction Industry
The implications of ballot outcomes are far-reaching for infrastructure and other construction-related issues
October 28, 2020
The Flathead County South Campus sky bridge in Montana designed by Cushing Terrell facilitates not only indoor pedestrian access between two buildings but also blends two eras of building architecture with visual continuity of independent materials. The enclosed pedestrian bridge comprised of two HSS steel Pratt trusses supported independently on concrete piers spans 95 ft.
Engineering Firm Launches Multidisciplinary Infrastructure Group
Cushing Terrell's multi-disciplinary group is focused on projects associated with the development of national and local infrastructure.
October 26, 2020
Microsoft Teams Image
Hops & Highways Episode Four: PPP Loan Forgiveness, Asphalt Paving Safety Tips & Build America Friday
Hops & Highways is your weekly newscast dedicated to the road building industry
October 23, 2020
Adobe Stock 344450945
How PPP Loans Can Challenge Revenue Growth for State DOT Contractors
Experts say there may be some long-term revenue-generating challenges that come from taking advantage of the Paycheck Protection Program loan
October 21, 2020
Top+100+cover
CG/LA Global Infrastructure Releases Strategic 100 Top North American Infrastructure Projects
This year’s rankings -- representing $350 billion in investments -- include an enhanced focus on innovative projects and the countries in which they’re based.
October 21, 2020
Microsoft Teams Image
Hops & Highways Episode Three: Where Do the Presidential Candidates Stand on Infrastructure?
In this episode of Hops & Highways, Jess & Dormie give an overview of where both Trump & Biden stand on infrastructure and also give you some pointers when deciding if it's too cold outside to pave asphalt.
October 16, 2020
Adobe Stock 298637996 (1)
Careers in Construction Month Highlights Need for Skilled Workers
By 2023, there will be a need for 1 million more craft professionals and each October, the industry works together to raise awareness of the rewarding careers in construction.
October 14, 2020
121573187 3615695241802738 2033168230950270234 N
Highways Coronavirus Relief Act Introduced in House
H.R. 8300 was introduced by Representative Rodney Davis last month to provide for a temporary increase to the Federal share for certain highway projects
October 14, 2020
120553443 4000353883315003 7504215830671046794 O
How Much Money will Your State Get for Roads?
President Donald Trump signed a continuing resolution (CR) to fund the government through Dec. 11, 2020 which includes a one-year extension of the current surface transportation authorization. How much will your state receive?
October 5, 2020
House Passes Graves’ Bill To Incentivize Timely Airport Project Construction and Cost Savings
The bill makes incentive payments for early completion of projects a cost that's eligible to be paid for by Airport Improvement Program grant funds
October 5, 2020
Microsoft Teams Image
Hops & Highways Episode One: FAST Act Extension, Debate Debacle & Build America Friday
In the premiere episode of Hops & Highways, Jess & Dormie discuss the FAST Act Extension, funding implications and share some construction good news.
October 2, 2020
Img 8913 0334
One-year FAST Act Extension Passes on Eve of Expiration
The extension -- part of a continuing resolution to fund the federal government through December 11 -- includes $13.6 billion to ensure Highway Trust Fund solvency and maintains current funding levels for highway and transit programs.
October 1, 2020
Cnt Thumb 236
[NEWS TRACKER] House Passes Continuing Resolution to Fund FAST Act through 2021
Reauthorization plan would commit to FAST Act adding $13.6 billion to the Highway Trust Fund from general funding; plus more construction industry news on the October 1, 2020, edition of Construction News Tracker.
October 1, 2020
Adobe Stock 376359780 Editorial Use Only
Where Trump & Biden Stand on Infrastructure
Both Joe Biden and President Trump have very little that they agree on, but both have expressed the need to update our nation's infrastructure.
September 29, 2020
Atkins North America, Inc. designed a robust 5,600-ft. stormwater management system using reinforced concrete pipe (RCP) and elliptical reinforced concrete pipe (ERCP) from Rinker Materials capable of handling future major flood events.
Reinforced Concrete Pipe Installed in Reno Stormwater System
Following engineering analysis to confirm shortcomings with the existing drainage, Atkins North America designed a 5,600-ft. stormwater management system using reinforced concrete pipe and elliptical reinforced concrete pipe in Reno, Nevada.
September 23, 2020
Highway Construction 5e16546fd77f5
House Approves Continuing Resolution that Funds Highway Bill through 2021
The House of Representatives approved by a 359-to-57 vote a resolution that would fund federal government programs beginning through December 11, and extend surface transportation funding legislation through fiscal 2021
September 24, 2020
Adobe Stock 155140382
Report: Failure to Fund Infrastructure Projects Detrimental to U.S. Economy
The ASCE says that if investment in highways, bridges and transit systems continues at current levels, businesses and households will incur about $2 trillion in extra costs over 20 years.
September 24, 2020
Bridge Deck Rosphalt Failure Page 4
Infrastructure Inspections Help Ensure Quality Control Success on Jobsites
Professional inspection services are often hired to verify that all asphalt pavements have been properly placed and monitored which helps ensure the longevity of installed surface.
September 23, 2020
71102355 2632549893461911 1462565084457861120 N
Continuing Resolution Would Extend FAST Act Funding
The continuing resolution released by the House would authorize the transfer of $10.4 billion to the Highway Trust Fund from the general fund for highways and another $3.2 billion for transit.
September 22, 2020
119023497 10219676803285024 7450976412864068906 N (1)
Extension Likely as FAST Act Deadline Looms
The industry is expecting Congressional leaders to kick the can down the road on a long-term funding plan for our roads and highways. The House is expected to consider legislation this week to avert a government shutdown.
September 21, 2020
Associated Equipment Distributors (AED) embarked on a 10-day multi-city bus tour to visit equipment dealers across the country to highlight the critical need for federal infrastructure legislation.
AED Embarks on 'Driving for Dealers' Bus Tour
Associated Equipment Distributors (AED) embarked on a 10-day multi-city bus tour to visit equipment dealers across the country to highlight the critical need for federal infrastructure legislation.
September 16, 2020
Good Jobs 20
United for Infrastructure Event Focusing on Awareness and Efforts to #RebuildBetter
This year's United for Infrastructure event (formerly known as Infrastructure Week), September 14-21, will bring together government officials, business leaders and other stakeholders to discuss issues surrounding our crumbling infrastructure
September 11, 2020
Dsc 7413
Construction Industry Urges Congress to Pass One-year Extension of FAST Act
88 industry partners sent a letter to congressional leaders urging passage of a one-year extension of the current surface transportation law which expires September 30th 2020.
September 9, 2020
Dsc 0183
ARTBA Urges Federal Court to Uphold NEPA Modernization Reforms
Reforms bring “much-needed clarity after decades of conflict and confusion” that have needlessly delayed essential transportation projects, says ARTBA.
September 4, 2020