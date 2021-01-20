New Sources for Infrastructure Funding is Imperative

Newly appointed President of the United States, Joe Biden, plans to spend $2 trillion on infrastructure, including $50 billion on road and bridge repairs in his first year in office.

January 20, 2021
Dormie Roberts
Infrastructure plays an important role in our lives. From our careers, to the roadways and bridges that are essential to transportation, the infrastructure in America is failing. It is obvious, something needs to be done to realign infrastructure spending. 

Newly appointed President of the United States, Joe Biden, plans to spend $2 trillion on infrastructure, including $50 billion on road and bridge repairs in his first year in office. The progressive plan could dead end if a source of funding is not agreed upon. 

From Politico:

  • Elected officials overwhelmingly support the idea of repairing bridge and fixing other broken infrastructure. However, the details of how to do it can be problematic 
  • Biden has an expansive agenda that includes reshaping the economic recovery and controlling the coronavirus
  • The most efficient way to create new revenue, is to boost the federal tax on gasoline, which hasn't been raised since 1993. But that's also one of the most politically toxic options in times of prosperity and low unemployment
  • It's likely that Biden's plan will be carved up into smaller pieces, and a coronavirus stimulus could provide an early win on infrastructure goals
  • The pending surface transportation bill, which must be renewed by end of September, will likely serve as the backbone for any large-scale effort
Recommended
Vr Sim Operator 1 11 21
Virtual Reality: A ‘Just-In-Time' Technology for a COVID World
Serious Labs’ mission of revolutionizing the way people learn with VR simulators is right in line with COVID’s ever-present consequence of change.
January 18, 2021
Screenshot 2021 01 15 153920
Civil Contractors Believe Construction Market Will Rebound in 2021
More than half of civil contractors have high or very high confidence in the market’s ability to provide them with new business in the next 12 months.
January 18, 2021
Us Osha Logo
US Department of Labor Launches New Initiative to Collect OSHA Debts
New series of payment letters will make clear what’s owed, and OSHA will put businesses that fail to pay citations on a priority list for further inspection
January 18, 2021
Latest
Dsc 9096
Campaign Urges Infrastructure Package by Fourth of July to Boost U.S. Economic Growth
“Build by the Fourth of July” campaign urges Congress to enact a fiscally and environmentally responsible infrastructure package by July 4th to encourage U.S. economic recovery.
January 14, 2021
Roadtec
Road Machinery & Supplies Expands Distribution with Roadtec and Peterson
Astec Industries announced that Road Machinery & Supplies Co. (RMS), a trusted dealer for Astec brands KPI-JCI and Astec Mobile Screens, has expanded its distribution to include Astec brands, Roadtec and Peterson, in certain territories and regions.
January 14, 2021
Adobe Stock 299083366
Report: Infrastructure Investment Presents Opportunity to Energize U.S. Economy
The ASCE has released their 2021 Failure to Act Report which discusses how the nation’s failure to act to improve the condition of U.S. infrastructure systems affect the nation’s economic performance
January 12, 2021
Microsoft Teams Image
Hops & Highways Episode 12: Chao Resigns as DOT Secretary, Buttigieg Tapped to Replace, Plus Build America Friday
This week we're catching you up on the latest road building news that includes the latest COVID relief bill with funding for state DOTs, new DOT secretary nominations, asphalt paver maintenance tips and saluting one crew for Build America Friday
January 11, 2021
Untitled 2
U.S. Economy Loses 140,000 Jobs in December
The weakness largely reflected job cuts at restaurants but job losses in leisure and hospitality and in private education were partially offset by gains in professional and business services, retail trade and construction
January 8, 2021
Elaine Chao 0
Elaine Chao to Resign as US DOT Secretary, Citing Violence at the Capitol
Chao writes that she is ‘deeply troubled’ by the ‘entirely avoidable’ violence on Capitol Hill on Wednesday, as protest resignations from the Trump administration, and calls for Trump's removal, mount
January 7, 2021
124615759 3004190006521091 1895977106131677242 O
How Much Money Will Your State DOT Receive from Latest COVID Relief Bill?
Division M of the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act, 2021 provides full funding for highway and airport construction projects in 2021 and $10 billion allocated to the states in support of emergency relief for State DOTs
January 6, 2021
Adobe Stock 33183463 1 5fd29b8865e38
Three Promising Prospects for Construction and Infrastructure in 2021
There are positive opportunities ahead for the construction industry, with three key initiatives promising various forms of infrastructure investment.
January 6, 2021
Adobe Stock 369135706
2020 Votes for Transportation Give Construction Hope for 2021
With 2020 in our rearview, we're hopeful 2021 holds more funding for our roadways and safer working conditions for our crews
January 4, 2021
Dsc03540
A New Road for the New President
Every four years, Fort Myer Construction mills and paves Pennsylvania Avenue to ready it for the President’s Inaugural Procession
January 4, 2021
Diamond grinding achieves rideability on SC 544.
Innovative Thick-Lift Asphalt Design Facilitated by Diamond Grinding
With a prevalence of potholes in the existing asphalt, SC 544 required significant rehabilitation and a non-traditional mill & fill application helped revive the severely deteriorated highway
January 4, 2021
Workers at a job site at the Thameslink in London.
Balfour Beatty Plans to Reduce Construction Site Carbon Emissions by 80%
Balfour Beatty, with Sunbelt and Invisible Systems, has developed technology to manage the power supply of construction sites and reduce carbon emissions on its sites by up to 80%.
December 23, 2020
LafargeHolcim is working to produce 3D printed concrete for affordable housing in countries such as Malawi and Ecuador, pictured here.
LafargeHolcim Uses 3D Printing to Create Affordable Housing in Africa
14Trees, a LafargeHolcim joint venture with CDC Group, is deploying 3D printing technology at scale to build affordable and low-carbon housing and schools in Africa, starting in Malawi.
December 26, 2020
93796018 2599638253619675 6942167013045305344 N
Latest COVID Relief Bill Gives $10B to State DOTs
State departments of transportation are getting $10 billion in long-awaited emergency aid from a $900 billion COVID-19 relief measure passed by Congress late on December 21 as part of a final year-end legislative package.
December 22, 2020
Img 5171 5f0cbc32e147f
Top 10 Road Building Stories of 2020
COVID, infrastructure funding and the election dominated the news this year. Take a look at the top stories that held our readers attention in 2020.
December 22, 2020
Adobe Stock 329199485
Congress Set to Approve COVID Package with $45 Billion in Transportation Aid
The $2.4 trillion COVID relief and annual spending package is expected to pass both chambers of Congress Dec. 21 with overwhelming bipartisan support and be signed into law by President Donald Trump
December 21, 2020
Microsoft Teams Image
Hops & Highways Episode 11: Top 10 Road Building Stories of 2020
This week Jess & Dormie talk to Edward James, founder of Asphalt Life, about building a community for the asphalt industry through social media and also recap the top 10 road building stories of the year.
December 18, 2020
Construction Starts Nov 2020 Chart 1
November Nonresidential Building Strength Outweighed by Declines in Other Construction Activity
Weakness in residential and nonbuilding activity overwhelmed nonresidential building strength, causing total construction starts to dip 2%.
December 16, 2020
Adobe Stock 176119722 (1)
Pete Buttigieg Asked to Serve as Secretary of Transportation
The former South Bend, IN mayor will have a central role in shaping and carrying out Biden’s infrastructure plans in confirmed
December 15, 2020
Microsoft Teams Image
Hops & Highways Episode 10: The Economy, Traits of a Top Contractor & Build America Friday
Where does the COVID relief bill stand? What will the road building industry look like in 2021? What are the traits of top contractors? Tune in to the latest episode of Hops & Highways to find answers to these questions and more!
December 13, 2020
Screenshot 2020 12 10 133355
ARTBA Report Forecasts Modest Declines in 2021 Transportation Construction Market
Market is expected to shrink 5.5% next year, driven primarily by the severe economic recession caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
December 10, 2020
©seb hovaguimian – stock.adobe.com
House Passage Moves Water Resources Infrastructure Legislation Forward
WRDA 2020, which unlocks $10 billion in additional funds from the Harbor Maintenance Trust Fund Balance and authorizes construction on 46 pending Army Corps Chief’s Reports projects, will now head to the Senate for a final vote.
December 10, 2020
20201210 Woa People Plants Paving
World of Asphalt 2021 Announces Digital Education Platform
The People, Plants and Paving Digital Conference, March 9-11, features a variety of educational sessions and a live question-and-answer portion with the instructors. Registration opens January 14.
December 10, 2020
How States Rank On Climate Change Factors V3
How Biden's Climate Plan Will Impact State Infrastructure
LawnStarter ranked states on a variety of factors to develop an interactive list of how each might fare under Biden’s climate plan.
December 10, 2020