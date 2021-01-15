Biden Announces Plan for Economic Recovery, Promises Infrastructure Next Month

Biden's two-step plan for rescue and recovery in our nation includes presenting his "Build Back Better" plan to Congress in February. The plan includes $2 trillion in spending over four years for infrastructure.

January 15, 2021
Jessica Lombardo
Screen Shot 2021 01 15 At 8 11 18 Am
USA Today

                  Biden laid out a two-step "rescue and recovery" plan to spur economic recovery from the Coronavirus pandemic. Here are some of the topics Biden mentions in the speech: 
                  • Stimulus plans for small businesses
                  • COVID-19 vaccine distribution 
                  • Funding to reopen schools safely
                  • Increasing the minimum wage to $15 an hour
                  • Other ways to stop the spread of COVID-19 
                  • The rescue plan, which Biden unveiled in a Jan. 14 speech in Wilmington, DE, has little or no infrastructure or construction-related funding
                  • The President-elect did however promise to bring his "Build Back Better" plan before congress next month which includes $2 trillion in spending over four years for infrastructure 

                  Nearly 400,000 Americans have lost their lives due to the Coronavirus pandemic and millions others have lost their jobs and livelihood because of the stark shift in the way our world has changed. 

                  President-elect Biden proposed a $1.9 trillion rescue package to combat the economic downturn and the Covid-19 crisis, outlining the type of aid that Democrats have demanded for months and signaling the shift in the federal government’s pandemic response as Biden prepares to take office.

                  "There's no time to waste. We have to act and we have to act now," Biden said in a speech addressing the nation. "We cannot afford inaction."

                  The package includes funding to combat the pandemic directly, including money to accelerate vaccine deployment and to safely reopen most schools within 100 days. The rescue proposal, when fleshed out in the text of legislation, would have to win approval in Congress which Biden says would come with a price tag of $400 billion.

                  "That's a great deal but I am convinced we are ready to get this done," Biden said. "The very health of our nation is at stake."

                  After the inauguration on Jan. 20, the path for Biden's plan would be smoothed somewhat by Democrats' regaining control of the Senate. 

                  Biden's Second Step

                  Next month, Biden said that during his first appearance in Congress he would lay out his Build Back Better plan that would generate even more economic recovery. 

                  "The Build Back Better plan will make historic investments in infrastructure, manufacturing, innovation, research and development, and clean energy. Investments in a care-giving economy with skills and training needed by our workers to be able to compete and win in a global economy," Biden said. 

                  The plan calls for $2 trillion in spending over four years, more than the $1.7 trillion the campaign previously proposed to spend over a decade. 

                  "It’s time to stop talking about infrastructure and to finally start building an infrastructure so we can be more competitive," Biden said. "Millions of good paying jobs that put Americans to work building our roads, our bridges, our ports. Making them more climate- resilient to make. To make them faster, cleaner, cheaper to transport American goods around the world. That's how we compete."

                  The key elements of the Biden plan to build a modern, sustainable infrastructure and an equitable clean energy future include:

                  1. Build a Modern Infrastructure
                  2. Position the U.S. Auto Industry to Win the 21st Century with technology invented in America
                  3. Achieve a Carbon Pollution-Free Power Sector by 2035
                  4. Make Dramatic Investments in Energy Efficiency in Buildings, including Completing 4 Million Retrofits and Building 1.5 Million New Affordable Homes 
                  5. Pursue a Historic Investment in Clean Energy Innovation
                  6. Advance Sustainable Agriculture and Conservation 
                  7. Secure Environmental Justice and Equitable Economy Opportunity

                  "I know what I described does not come cheaply but failure to do so will cost us dearly," Biden said. "The consensus among leading economists is we simply cannot afford not to do what I'm proposing. If we invest now boldly, smartly and with unwavering focus on American workers and families we will strengthen our economy, reduce inequity and put our nation's longterm finances on the most sustainable course."

                  Biden said that all of this will be paid for equally by Americans, ensuring that everyone pays their fair share.



                  Recommended
                  576778
                  CASE 580 Electric Vehicle Backhoe Loader Receives 2020 Good Design Award
                  CASE Construction Equipment is the recipient of the 2020 Good Design Award for Project Zeus: the world’s first electric backhoe, the CASE 580 EV.
                  January 13, 2021
                  Pm3
                  Preventative Maintenance: The Lifeblood of Any Equipment Rental Company
                  With help from mechanics, service managers, and a fully implemented preventative maintenance program, you can keep your fleet (and in turn, your business) running in top shape.
                  January 7, 2021
                  Ihs Markit Dec
                  COVID-19 Vaccine Optimism Drives Up Engineering and Construction Costs
                  IHS Markit highlights a rise in Engineering and Construction costs for the second consecutive month in December — reflecting market optimism surrounding the COVID-19 vaccine distribution.
                  December 23, 2020
                  Latest
                  Microsoft Teams Image
                  Hops & Highways Episode 12: Chao Resigns as DOT Secretary, Buttigieg Tapped to Replace, Plus Build America Friday
                  This week we're catching you up on the latest road building news that includes the latest COVID relief bill with funding for state DOTs, new DOT secretary nominations, asphalt paver maintenance tips and saluting one crew for Build America Friday
                  January 11, 2021
                  Untitled 2
                  U.S. Economy Loses 140,000 Jobs in December
                  The weakness largely reflected job cuts at restaurants but job losses in leisure and hospitality and in private education were partially offset by gains in professional and business services, retail trade and construction
                  January 8, 2021
                  Elaine Chao 0
                  Elaine Chao to Resign as US DOT Secretary, Citing Violence at the Capitol
                  Chao writes that she is ‘deeply troubled’ by the ‘entirely avoidable’ violence on Capitol Hill on Wednesday, as protest resignations from the Trump administration, and calls for Trump's removal, mount
                  January 7, 2021
                  124615759 3004190006521091 1895977106131677242 O
                  How Much Money Will Your State DOT Receive from Latest COVID Relief Bill?
                  Division M of the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act, 2021 provides full funding for highway and airport construction projects in 2021 and $10 billion allocated to the states in support of emergency relief for State DOTs
                  January 6, 2021
                  Adobe Stock 33183463 1 5fd29b8865e38
                  Three Promising Prospects for Construction and Infrastructure in 2021
                  There are positive opportunities ahead for the construction industry, with three key initiatives promising various forms of infrastructure investment.
                  January 6, 2021
                  Adobe Stock 369135706
                  2020 Votes for Transportation Give Construction Hope for 2021
                  With 2020 in our rearview, we're hopeful 2021 holds more funding for our roadways and safer working conditions for our crews
                  January 4, 2021
                  Dsc03540
                  A New Road for the New President
                  Every four years, Fort Myer Construction mills and paves Pennsylvania Avenue to ready it for the President’s Inaugural Procession
                  January 4, 2021
                  Diamond grinding achieves rideability on SC 544.
                  Innovative Thick-Lift Asphalt Design Facilitated by Diamond Grinding
                  With a prevalence of potholes in the existing asphalt, SC 544 required significant rehabilitation and a non-traditional mill & fill application helped revive the severely deteriorated highway
                  January 4, 2021
                  Workers at a job site at the Thameslink in London.
                  Balfour Beatty Plans to Reduce Construction Site Carbon Emissions by 80%
                  Balfour Beatty, with Sunbelt and Invisible Systems, has developed technology to manage the power supply of construction sites and reduce carbon emissions on its sites by up to 80%.
                  December 23, 2020
                  LafargeHolcim is working to produce 3D printed concrete for affordable housing in countries such as Malawi and Ecuador, pictured here.
                  LafargeHolcim Uses 3D Printing to Create Affordable Housing in Africa
                  14Trees, a LafargeHolcim joint venture with CDC Group, is deploying 3D printing technology at scale to build affordable and low-carbon housing and schools in Africa, starting in Malawi.
                  December 26, 2020
                  93796018 2599638253619675 6942167013045305344 N
                  Latest COVID Relief Bill Gives $10B to State DOTs
                  State departments of transportation are getting $10 billion in long-awaited emergency aid from a $900 billion COVID-19 relief measure passed by Congress late on December 21 as part of a final year-end legislative package.
                  December 22, 2020
                  Img 5171 5f0cbc32e147f
                  Top 10 Road Building Stories of 2020
                  COVID, infrastructure funding and the election dominated the news this year. Take a look at the top stories that held our readers attention in 2020.
                  December 22, 2020
                  Adobe Stock 329199485
                  Congress Set to Approve COVID Package with $45 Billion in Transportation Aid
                  The $2.4 trillion COVID relief and annual spending package is expected to pass both chambers of Congress Dec. 21 with overwhelming bipartisan support and be signed into law by President Donald Trump
                  December 21, 2020
                  Microsoft Teams Image
                  Hops & Highways Episode 11: Top 10 Road Building Stories of 2020
                  This week Jess & Dormie talk to Edward James, founder of Asphalt Life, about building a community for the asphalt industry through social media and also recap the top 10 road building stories of the year.
                  December 18, 2020
                  Construction Starts Nov 2020 Chart 1
                  November Nonresidential Building Strength Outweighed by Declines in Other Construction Activity
                  Weakness in residential and nonbuilding activity overwhelmed nonresidential building strength, causing total construction starts to dip 2%.
                  December 16, 2020
                  Adobe Stock 176119722 (1)
                  Pete Buttigieg Asked to Serve as Secretary of Transportation
                  The former South Bend, IN mayor will have a central role in shaping and carrying out Biden’s infrastructure plans in confirmed
                  December 15, 2020
                  Microsoft Teams Image
                  Hops & Highways Episode 10: The Economy, Traits of a Top Contractor & Build America Friday
                  Where does the COVID relief bill stand? What will the road building industry look like in 2021? What are the traits of top contractors? Tune in to the latest episode of Hops & Highways to find answers to these questions and more!
                  December 13, 2020
                  Screenshot 2020 12 10 133355
                  ARTBA Report Forecasts Modest Declines in 2021 Transportation Construction Market
                  Market is expected to shrink 5.5% next year, driven primarily by the severe economic recession caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
                  December 10, 2020
                  ©seb hovaguimian – stock.adobe.com
                  House Passage Moves Water Resources Infrastructure Legislation Forward
                  WRDA 2020, which unlocks $10 billion in additional funds from the Harbor Maintenance Trust Fund Balance and authorizes construction on 46 pending Army Corps Chief’s Reports projects, will now head to the Senate for a final vote.
                  December 10, 2020
                  20201210 Woa People Plants Paving
                  World of Asphalt 2021 Announces Digital Education Platform
                  The People, Plants and Paving Digital Conference, March 9-11, features a variety of educational sessions and a live question-and-answer portion with the instructors. Registration opens January 14.
                  December 10, 2020
                  How States Rank On Climate Change Factors V3
                  How Biden's Climate Plan Will Impact State Infrastructure
                  LawnStarter ranked states on a variety of factors to develop an interactive list of how each might fare under Biden’s climate plan.
                  December 10, 2020
                  International Coalition for Sustainable Infrastructure Celebrates Growth in First Year
                  Leaders from across the country came together virtually to highlight the consensus that engineers are uniquely placed to shape our collective future of infrastructure adaptation and resilience.
                  December 10, 2020
                  Researchers at the University of Pennsylvania have used geometry-based structural optimization techniques to create human-scale structures out of concrete. The researchers will mimic evolution’s approach toward minimizing the use of material while maximizing its performance as part of their NSF “Future Manufacturing” project.
                  Spiders, Caterpillars, Dragonflies Inspire Construction Material Research
                  The National Science Foundation awarded grants to three universities to develop new technologies and materials to be used in biomanufacturing, cyber manufacturing and eco-manufacturing.
                  December 10, 2020
                  Adobe Stock 157345654
                  TRIP Report says Almost Half of New York Roadways in Poor Condition
                  TRIP says that 47% of major locally and state-maintained roads and highways in New York are in poor or mediocre condition - costing the average NY driver $588 a year - $7.2 billion statewide.
                  December 9, 2020