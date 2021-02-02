Pete Buttigieg Named Transportation Secretary

Senate confirmed Buttigieg as President Biden's Transportation Secretary

February 2, 2021
Dormie Roberts
I Stock 000004752889 Small
Adobe Photoshop | David Romero Corral

The Senate, on Tuesday, confirms Pete Buttigieg as transportation secretary on a 86-13 vote. He is tasked with advancing President Biden's determined agenda of rebuilding the nation's infrastructure.

Buttigieg will take over a transportation department with 55,000 employees and a budget of tens of billions of dollars. He plans to quickly get to work restoring trust in America's transportation networks and he is expected to play an influential role in the president's Build Back Better plan which segments $2 trillion infrastructure and climate plan. 

“We need to build our economy back, better than ever, and the Department of Transportation can play a central role in this,” Buttigieg said in his confirmation hearing last week.

Many industry associations are excited to welcome the new secretary and have released statements:

Brian P. McGuire, president and CEO of Associated Equipment Distributors, issued the following statement upon the Senate’s confirmation; “There is no better way to create jobs and economic opportunity across the country than investing in rebuilding the United States’ dilapidated infrastructure. Our leaders can’t continue to sit by and watch our nation’s infrastructure crumble, putting off tough decisions for the next generation. AED looks forward to working with the president, Secretary Buttigieg and congressional leaders to create a sustainable and impactful recovery that ensures economic security, stability and prosperity for all Americans.”

In response to the confirmation, Gina Coplon-Newfield, Director of Sierra Club’s Clean Transportation for All campaign said, “Secretary of Transportation Buttigieg has made clear his priorities for clean transportation for all, which include investing in public transit, expanding infrastructure for people to walk and bike safely, investing in strong, domestic transportation sector jobs, and moving as quickly as possible to 100% pollution-free cars, trucks, and buses. The Sierra Club looks forward to working with the new secretary and the Department of Transportation to clean up transportation pollution and make our transportation systems accessible for all."

Pat Jones, executive director and CEO of the International Bridge, Tunnel and Turnpike Association, released the following statement: “IBTTA is pleased that the US Senate has confirmed Pete Buttigieg as Secretary of Transportation. Pete’s education, intelligence, innovative thinking, and experience – as both a veteran and Mayor of South Bend, Indiana – give him a unique understanding of the importance of infrastructure to economic growth and opportunity. IBTTA is encouraged by the policies Pete put forth during his presidential campaign and the Biden Administration’s Build Back Better Initiative."

