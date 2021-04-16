Industry Groups Pressure Congress to Act on Infrastructure

18 organizations urge Congress to provide funding to close a $756 billion “investment gap” in the nation’s surface transportation system.

April 16, 2021
Jessica Lombardo
173976098 10225575660246227 5713832425040081109 N
Jeff Twarog/Facebook

Industry groups covering every segment of infrastructure have issued a letter to Congress urging them to provide immediate funding to close a $756 billion “investment gap” in the nation’s surface transportation system. Eighteen groups including the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials (AASHTO), National Asphalt Pavement Association (NAPA) and more all signed the letter to Congressional leaders. 

The $756 billion investment “backlog” figure cited by AASHTO in the joint letter is based on the methodology used in Status of the Nation’s Highways, Bridges, and Transit: Conditions & Performance Report, 23rd Edition published by the US Department of Transportation – a backlog composed of system rehabilitation, enhancement, and capacity needs for highways and bridges.

In order to achieve this ambitious goal, the groups requested that Congress authorize $200 billion in highway and bridge stimulus or “down payment” in the infrastructure package, available to be obligated through 2026 at 100 percent federal share.

"We also ask that you to provide $487 billion for the Federal-aid Highway Program as part of the upcoming five-year surface transportation reauthorization due by October 1. If these robust investments are paired with $846 billion in the subsequent five year reauthorization from 2027 to 2031, we as a nation can finally tackle the ever-looming highway and bridge backlog once and for all."

Congress was also asked to use existing highway and transit formulas and existing rail grant programs to provide those requested funds, as long-standing formula funding methodology – used to disburse Highway Trust Fund revenues to the states – provide fiscal support “in the quickest and most efficient manner, all the while flowing to every part of the country.”

The letter noted that with a five-year obligation time those infrastructure package investments should be able to support programs and projects that generate the most benefits through the entire lifecycle of assets – ranging from routine improvements that can provide immediate economic stimulus to major improvements that can substantially transform the network.

"As you consider the design of the infrastructure package for surface transportation, we ask that funds be provided through existing highway and transit formulas as they provide economic recovery funding in the quickest and most efficient manner, all the while flowing to every part of the country," the letter said. "With a five-year obligation time, the infrastructure package investments should be able to support programs and projects that generate the most benefits through the entire lifecycle of assets—ranging from routine improvements that can provide immediate economic stimulus to major improvements that can substantially transform the network. Lastly, we ask that infrastructure package funding should be provided at 100 percent federal share in order to recognize the ongoing revenue losses being experienced by state DOTs and transit agencies due to Covid."

Recommended
Dsc 0179
Recognize the Barriers to Successful, Profitable Construction Projects
Understanding and addressing the barriers to successful project completion can help you get them done profitably.
April 14, 2021
Top 10 Hottest Construction Stories This Week: Ensuring Forgiveness Under the PPP
Top 10 Hottest Construction Stories This Week: Ensuring Forgiveness Under the PPP
Most-read construction stories include a timelapse of a bridge in the United Kingdom, the March 2021 Dodge Momentum Index, selecting the best wheel loader tire, GM’s electric Chevrolet Silverado, and the complicated process of PPP loan forgiveness.
April 16, 2021
BlueCruise is an SAE Level 2 driver-assist technology that has the advantage of offering a hands-free driving experience while in Hands-Free mode that does not require a driver’s hands to stay in contact with the steering wheel, unless prompted by vehicle alerts.
Hands-Free Driver Assist Coming to 2021 Ford F-150
Technology allows hands-free driving on prequalified sections of divided highways.
April 14, 2021
Latest
Logo Nwzaw
Have You Made a Plan for National Work Zone Awareness Week?
NWZAW is set for April 26-30 and your company should plan to participate and raise awareness of how we can keep our workers safe while on the job
April 15, 2021
Biden meets with a bipartisan group of lawmakers to discuss the American Jobs Plan.
Biden Administration Says No Federal Gas Tax Increase for Infrastructure Bill
Biden has said a gas tax increase would pay for only a fraction of the investment the country needs and that the hike would go against his promise not to raise taxes for people making under $400,000 to pay for this plan
April 14, 2021
Us Dot Seal 5b3158a798bfa
Biden Suggests 14% Budget Increase for US DOT
Under the president’s budget blueprint, the U.S. Department of Transportation would receive an increase in discretionary funding, as well as an updated strategy for addressing concerns linked to climate change.
April 13, 2021
Project inspector at a State DOT
Mobile Technology Improves Jobsite Productivity
As the industry evolves to do more work with fewer resources, technology is adapting to help achieve better results in less time
April 12, 2021
Warrington Engineers replacing bridges at Warrington Bank Quay station.jpg
Time-Lapse Video: Crews Complete Rail Bridge Replacement
Construction crews recently completed a rail bridge replacement project in the United Kingdom.
April 9, 2021
Cu Industry Responds American Road & Transportation Builders Association (artba)
Top 10 Hottest Construction Stories This Week: Industry Reacts to Biden Infrastructure Plan
Most-read construction stories include how change orders hold back construction companies, corporations call tax hikes to pay for $2 trillion infrastructure plan 'dangerously misguided,' Sandvik acquires Allied
April 8, 2021
Cu 04082012
[VIDEO]The Week's Top 10 Hottest Construction Stories: Industry Reacts to Biden Infrastructure Plan
Why these are construction’s most-read stories: how change orders hold back construction companies, corporations call tax hikes to pay for $2 trillion infrastructure plan 'dangerously misguided,' Sandvik acquires Allied and more
April 9, 2021
Screenshot 2021 04 07 132815
Biden Pressures Lawmakers on Infrastructure Plan
The President indicates he wants significant progress made in Congress on the package by Memorial Day and said that inaction on his American Jobs Plan is "not an option."
April 7, 2021
Microsoft Teams Image (4)
Industry Groups Urge User-Based Fee to Pay for Infrastructure
Past practices of highway trust fund bailouts and an overly broad federal gas tax won't be a good match for what is already under-funded highway infrastructure the coalition says
April 7, 2021
Hg
Enter to Win a Yeti Can Coozie
We're giving away one Yeti can coozie each week live during Hops & Highways, enter here and watch to see if you're a winner!
April 7, 2021
166090723 10157849845471566 7216333081053229907 N
How Democrats Could Use Reconciliation to Pass Infrastructure Bill
Senate parliamentarian has advised that a revised budget resolution can include reconciliation instructions, opening a path for Democrats to pass spending legislation, like an infrastructure bill with no Republican support, by a simple majority vote.
April 6, 2021
04062021 Cnt
Construction News Tracker: Biden’s $2.3T Infrastructure Bills Make Their Way to Congress
Administration splits infrastructure program into two bills, housing construction tumbles 10.3% in harsh February, volatile materials costs could dampen construction's 2021 rebound, spending is up in 9 of 16 nonresidential construction sectors
April 6, 2021
Boulders Clouds Cold 981546 5d10e0b307f49
Interior Invests $1.6 Billion in Infrastructure Improvements on Public Lands and Tribal Schools
Historic infrastructure investment in public lands will create nearly 19,000 jobs and contribute $2 billion to GDP, the Department of the Interior states.
April 5, 2021
Microsoft Teams Image 5ff8ceed06925
Hops & Highways Episode 23: Tips for Hiring New Workers
As the industry adds workers, you may find yourself like many other companies, struggling to find employees to fill your open jobs. Today we have some hiring and retention mistakes construction companies make and ways to fix them.
April 2, 2021
167545766 10215051577721109 4651901627349494695 N
Construction Adds 110,000 Jobs in March
The industry has added 931,000 jobs since April 2020, recovering 83.6% of the jobs lost during earlier stages of the COVID-19 pandemic.
April 2, 2021
Getty Images 477089257
How Cyber Hygiene Can Prevent Data Security Threats
Cybersecurity threats are evolving and so should your training strategy for employees handling information technology.
April 1, 2021
Investment V2
Industry Responds to Biden Infrastructure Plan
The American Jobs Plan is a comprehensive infrastructure package that will create millions of good paying jobs and make America more competitive. Here's a breakdown of the proposed spending and potential issues with the plan.
April 1, 2021
Dsc 9103
$2 Trillion Infrastructure Plan Welcomed But Tax Hikes to Pay for It Called 'Dangerously Misguided'
The multi-trillion dollar plan would dramatically boost infrastructure spending, but concerns have emerged over federal requirements, such as project labor agreements, and the proposed corporate tax increases to pay for it
March 31, 2021
Social Media 1080x1080 (2)
Using Hamm Intelligent Technology to Advance Compaction
April 21, 2021
New roller technology available today is engineered to help operators achieve more precise and consistent rolling patterns and density results.
36423300 1919343864782521 1328721598433198080 N
Biden's Plan Includes $621 Billion for Transportation Infrastructure
President Biden will unveil his full American Jobs Plan today that includes roughly $2 trillion in spending over eight years and would raise the corporate tax rate to 28% to fund it
March 31, 2021
166053199 146727227359751 7099883167972251130 O
First Infrastructure Bill to Address Roads, Bridges; Second to Focus on Social Issues
White House confirms that the first proposal will likely address physical infrastructure such as roads, bridges and efforts to expand rural broadband access…the second will cover issues such as child care and health care.
March 29, 2021
Madison Hwy30 Project (23)
State Governors Take Bipartisan Stance on Need to Rev Up Momentum on Infrastructure
Governors meet to discuss infrastructure and long-term reauthorization of surface transportation funding -- key to the federal-state partnership on highways, mass transit and other ground transportation.
March 29, 2021
Microsoft Teams Image 5ff8ceed06925
Hops & Highways Episode 22: Paving Season Start Up Tips
This week, Jess & Dormie have a lot of infrastructure news to share and also discuss the 10 things contractors can do to make the most out of these coming busy months
March 26, 2021
Microsoft Teams Image 2 6051132b15862
Republicans: Infrastructure Bill Means Funding for Roads, Bridges; Not Climate Change or Social Justice
Congressional Republicans are pushing back against the Biden's ambitious infrastructure proposal, warning that any plan that strays from core transportation priorities to one that tackles climate change and social justice won't get GOP support
March 26, 2021