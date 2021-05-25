Bipartisan Agreement Moves Farther Apart, Infrastructure Discussions Continue

The Biden Administration made a counter proposal to Republicans, reducing the plan from $2.3 trillion to $1.7 trillion — Republicans set to discuss Tuesday.

May 25, 2021
Dormie Roberts
Infrastructure Road Work Asphalt
Jim Wilson | www.jimwilsonphotography.com

President Biden's American Jobs Plan is a sweeping plan that includes traditional surface transportation projects but also seeks to change the direction of the economy with an additional focus on fighting climate change and improving social programs rolled into one. The White House released a new proposal for Republicans to review.

In the new proposal that was introduced last week, the White House reduced spending by $600 billion compared to the original amount proposed in the American Jobs Plan. U.S. Senate Republicans are set to meet Tuesday to determine next steps for the bipartisan infrastructure plan.

Shifts and/or reductions of funding hit some key areas:

  • Roads, bridges and major infrastructure project funding cut to $120 billion compared to the original $159 billion in spending
  • Move manufacturing, research and development, small business and supply chain improvements from this package over to a separate legislation that is being debated in Congress
  • Reduce funding for broadband to $65 billion, which is the Republicans' originally proposed amount

How to fund this type of proposal is still up in the air, Biden plans to pay for the infrastructure portion by raising corporate taxes, while Republicans are seeking alternative methods including user-based fees and unspent coronavirus relief money.

The "soft deadline" for the infrastructure talks are nearing, end-of-May White House deadline, Republican lawmakers are set to meet Tuesday to discuss. Leading the Republican effort, Senator Shelley Moore Capito of WV said her team would discuss next steps but offered no details about options.

"I'm not ready to call it quits, I can tell you that," Senator Capito told reporters.

Capito and White House officials acknowledge they're not close to a bipartisan deal.

"There is still a lot of daylight between us," Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg told CNN on Monday. Adding that the administration wants to continue to keep the talks going.

The clock is ticking, however, Democrats could attempt to deliver a separate $303 billion surface transportation authorization bill to the floor, that would provide 34% more money than the five-year bill passed in 2015. The passage of such authorization bill, Surface Transportation Reauthorization Act of 2021, would allow states to move ahead with projects this year, instead of waiting in limbo.

Capito said the $303 billion transportation bill could be the bipartisan deal on infrastructure the Senate Republicans and White House administration officials have failed to iron out thus far.

As the legislative conversations continue, Bookmark ForConstructionPros.com, to keep up-to-date on news affecting the industry.

Related
189819880 10225174388456403 8453764387691700834 N
Highway Funding Would Receive 34% Boost Under New Proposal
May 24, 2021
186166775 10159154529991815 7024283214950456369 N
House Republicans Offer $400B Counter Offer on Infrastructure
May 21, 2021
189060322 482808763002300 2307825750977955239 N
Capito: Surface Transportation Funding Bill Coming Soon
May 20, 2021
American Jobs Plan Vs Republican Plan
Differences Between Republican Infrastructure Plan & Biden's American Jobs Plan
April 26, 2021
Recommended
Emerging Concrete Technologies to Reduce Embodied Carbon
Emerging Concrete Technologies to Reduce Embodied Carbon
The architecture, engineering, and construction industry must shift focus to include embodied carbon’s role in sustainable design. Responding to changing trends, many concrete technologies have emerged to tackle carbon reductions in concrete.
May 24, 2021
California’s Highway 1 was ruptured by a landslide earlier this year. It kept 23 miles of the iconic road closed for months.
GAO Issues Guidance on Building Resilient Roads & Highways
The report states the FHWA is encouraging states to enhance the climate resilience of federally funded roads by developing agency policy, providing technical assistance to states, and supporting climate resilience research
May 24, 2021
Microsoft Teams Image
Workforce Management Takes Guessing Out of the Construction Labor Equation
Empower construction teams to build a sustainable, flexible approach to labor with a cloud-based workforce management platform.
May 24, 2021
Latest
186166775 10159154529991815 7024283214950456369 N
House Republicans Offer $400B Counter Offer on Infrastructure
In yet another effort to garner bipartisan support for an infrastructure proposal, House Republicans offer a potential third option for infrastructure funding, one that’s more narrowly focused than either the White House or Senate Republicans’ plan
May 21, 2021
Wirtgen Social 1080x1080 (1)
Wirtgen Slipform Pavers: Ride, Productivity & Utilization
June 16, 2021
Join us Wednesday, June 16 at 2 pm ET as Steve Casselman, Wirtgen’s veteran slipform paving specialist, gives an introduction of the SP 64i slipform paver series.
189060322 482808763002300 2307825750977955239 N
Capito: Surface Transportation Funding Bill Coming Soon
Ranking member of the U.S. Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works said the framework for the reauthorization should be unveiled in the next week
May 20, 2021
Traffic on the six-lane bridge was shut down May 11 after inspectors found a “significant fracture” in one of two 900-foot horizontal steel beams that are critical for the bridge’s integrity.
I-40 Bridge Closure Puts the Cost of Doing Nothing to Repair Infrastructure on Display
A crack that was visible on the bridge back in 2016 but never repaired has now shut down a vital route for truckers, costing the industry $2.4 million a day in delays
May 20, 2021
The American Society of Civil Engineers reports that decades of underinvestment have eroded the condition of America's infrastructure. The Biden administration proposes more than $2 trillion to upgrade roads, bridges and other resources, but how to accomplish this work is the subject of debate that demands guidance from experts in the built environment.
Civil Engineering Experts Offer Insight on How to Fix US Infrastructure's Fragile Foundation
The U.S. continually "fixes" its infrastructure systems, but fails to invest to bring them up to necessary standards. That needs to change, say civil engineering experts at Arizona State University.
May 17, 2021
33436563 1919862478058651 140699954636128256 N
Congress Pushed to Find Both Short- & Long-Term Funding for Infrastructure
AASHTO President says Congress should consider a mix of new short- and long-term funding options to provide more fiscal support for transportation investments nationwide for both the immediate and future needs of our roadways
May 19, 2021
The $6.2 million expansion will allow for relocation of Carlson Paving equipment from Tacoma, WA to the Tennessee location
Roadtec to Expand Chattanooga Facility, Add Over 100 Jobs
The $6.2 million expansion will allow for relocation of Carlson Paving equipment from Tacoma, WA to the Tennessee location
May 17, 2021
183250774 317898126558695 4928642380677711997 N
$350 Billion in American Rescue Plan Funds Available for Transportation Projects
With more than $12 billion in projects cancelled due to declining revenues, allowing the $350 billion to be used for infrastructure improvements gives states and localities more flexibility to get transportation construction projects back on track
May 17, 2021
181528934 473791700570673 1078084564101896689 N
It's Infrastructure Week All Over Again
President Biden and his team are hoping to avoid Infrastructure Week becoming the running punchline it was during the Trump Administration.
May 10, 2021
Microsoft Teams Image 5ff8ceed06925
Hops & Highways Episode 28: Why the Asphalt Industry Needs Innovation
If asphalt paving contractors and mix producers are going to stay competitive, they need to try new materials and technologies to stay ahead of their competition and impending regulations
May 7, 2021
Cnt 05062021
Construction News: How to Build 500,000 Electric Vehicle Charge Stations?
GM to build second, $2.3B battery plant, Dodge construction starts up 2.3% in March, particle-board prices up 64.9% and lumber prices up 83.4% over 12 months, how to locate lead water pipes to replace them?
May 6, 2021
Screen Shot 2021 05 04 At 10 53 39 Am
Transportation Secretary Expects to See "Real Movement" on Infrastructure this Month
In a conversation with Punchbowl News sponsored by the Association of Equipment Manufacturers, Pete Buttigieg said Congress will be very busy in the coming days working on the American Jobs Plan
May 4, 2021
March 2021 History Us Construction Spending
Weak March US Construction Spending Rebound Masks Nonresidential Construction’s Struggles
Spending on residential construction continues to carry buckets of private and public nonresidential red ink, while the industry yearns for stimulus spending and infrastructure plans to revive commercial construction
May 3, 2021
Agile Mapper On Tablet
AgileMapper from Roadbotics Helps Document Infrastructure Assets
AgileMapper snaps, tags and maps assets with the speed and power of artificial intelligence. Tasks like asset inventories and inspections, monitoring sidewalks and tracking multiple projects can now be streamlined and simplified
May 3, 2021
Microsoft Teams Image 5ff8ceed06925
Hops & Highways Episode 27: How to Improve Work Zone Safety
In honor of National Work Zone Awareness Week, Jess & Dormie talk to an industry professional about her experience with work zone safety and share best practices to improve crew safety in the field.
April 30, 2021
Microsoft Teams Image (1)
Illinois Congressional Leaders Introduce Distracted Driving Bill
The bill is aimed at reducing crashes involving distracted drivers and preventing roadside deaths through the use of technology and increased public awareness
April 30, 2021
Cu American Jobs Plan Vs Republican Plan
Top 10 Construction Stories This Week: Compare Republican & Biden's Infrastructure Plans
Most-read construction stories include rescheduling the world’s largest construction trade show, the 'Uber' of construction deliveries, work zone fatalities reach a 15-year high, impact on the economy if estate-tax exemptions are repealed
April 30, 2021
TDOT crews were called out to make emergency pothole repairs on I-24 in the Antioch area. Even with traffic control vehicles and a work zone setup, a driver in a red pickup truck with a trailer full of construction supplies slammed into the work zone at a high rate of speed. Thankfully, the attenuator behind the TDOT trucks absorbed most of the impact from the crash and no TDOT employees were hurt.
Work Zone Fatalities Reach 15-Year High
In 2019, the most recent year for which data are available, 842 people died in highway work-zone crashes compared to 757 the year before. The 11.2-percent increase is the largest percentage increase of highway work zone fatalities since 2006.
April 27, 2021
Microsoft Teams Image (8)
Bipartisan Solutions to Rebuild America’s Infrastructure
The Problem Solvers Caucus released a new report of bipartisan policy recommendations to build a strong, successful 21st Century infrastructure network for America.
April 26, 2021
American Jobs Plan Vs Republican Plan
Differences Between Republican Infrastructure Plan & Biden's American Jobs Plan
This infographic shows a spending comparison between the $568 billion Republican proposal and Biden's more expansive one, which includes funds for schools and eldercare.
April 26, 2021
Digging Deeper Logo Resize 5fb82fc6240a4 6055113c803c1
Asphalt Companies Strive to Improve Work Zone Safety
Asphalt Materials Inc. has created a culture of safety at their company to achieve their goal of getting every worker get home to their families each night.
April 26, 2021
173412709 10224416632993091 849858034470510997 N
There Are Faces Behind the Barrels: Please Be Alert in Work Zones
During National Work Zone Awareness Week, and always, we need to remember there are fathers, mothers, sisters, brothers, best friends and children behind each orange barrel we pass on the roadway. Pay Attention. Slow Down. Move Over. Safe a Life.
April 26, 2021
Microsoft Teams Image 5ff8ceed06925
Hops & Highways Episode 26: What is the Highway Trust Fund?
Republican leaders have released a counteroffer to President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion American Jobs Plan. What does the plan include and how will they pay for it? Watch the latest news from Jess & Dormie to learn more.
April 23, 2021
Cnt Thumb
Construction News Tracker: Is the FAST Act Dead?
The FAST Act is dead, according to Republican members of Congress as efforts to renew funding for the bill are underway.
April 22, 2021