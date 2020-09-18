Top 10 Most-Read Construction Stories: Week of September 14

What gives construction the highest suicide rate of US industries? Volvo talks electrification trends in construction equipment, Ryan Co. bests COVID-19 and project performance by integrating software

September 18, 2020
10. Don't Settle for Low Construction MarginsCosts Of Labor Stuart Miles Free Digital Photos 5e20c49a8f361freedigitalphotos.net

Decide what you need to do to build a high margin business by deciding how you want your company to operate in the future

9. 10 Safety Reminders for Managing Propane on Construction Jobsites

These reminders can keep crews safe and in command around propane-powered light construction equipment

8. Questions to Ask About Your Construction Jobsite Safety Analysis

There are many ways to create Jobsite Safety Analysis (JSA) lists but an effective approach is to create a living document based on feedback from employees

7. Navistar Board Of Directors Issues Statement Regarding Revised Proposal From TRATON

Navistar's Board of Directors unanimously concludes that while TRATON's revised proposal of $43.00 per share significantly undervalues the company, it does represent a starting point for further exploring the possibility of a transaction

Jsm 7625 5f4feccbbc400 5f4fed475f08a 5f4fed87652c6Sunbelt Rentals6. Safety Coalition Updates COVID-19 Response Plan for the Construction Industry

Most states require such a plan, but even if yours does not, response plans are critical to ensure employee health, safety and well-being

5. 3 Ways to Get More Bang for Your Technology Buck

Three low-cost (even no-cost) ways to realize productivity gains with technology

4. 5 Tips for Selecting the Best Construction Accounting Software for Subcontractors

Cloud-based accounting software is a powerful and flexible option designed for construction subcontractor businesses like yours

3. Ryan Companies Bests COVID-19 and Project Performance with Integrated Software

One of the largest general contractors in the US carefully selects best-practice apps to integrate into their Procore experience, encouraging use and refining expertise with the software

2. Volvo CE Highlights Electrification Trends and Construction Equipment Innovations

What innovative equipment will we soon be seeing on construction jobsites?

1. We Need to Talk About Suicide in the Construction Industry

An often-overlooked part of workplace safety is mental health; and as the leading occupation for death by suicide, it is time to take psychological safety in the construction industry seriously

Recommended
Mobile camera systems can monitor construction sites constrantly, offering specific intelligence about site conditions and personnel to anyone with access to the online software.
3 Ways IP Security Cameras Help Maintain COVID-19 Construction Health Guidelines
While construction nationwide has largely resumed after the initial pandemic shut-downs, the primary issue now is how to stay in business under unrelenting threat of disease transmission
September 17, 2020
Why Contractors Risk Getting Stuck With the Bill for the Social Security Payroll Tax Deferral
The cost:benefit analysis of President Trump’s campaign-season tax ‘loan’ for employees is convincing big employers to opt out, but the program holds a special risk to construction firms
September 18, 2020
We Need to Talk About Suicide in the Construction Industry
An often-overlooked part of workplace safety is mental health; and as the leading occupation for death by suicide, it is time to take psychological safety in the construction industry seriously.
September 10, 2020
Latest
The American Shotcrete Association (ASA) announced that Dick Frederick from Top Gun of Virginia, Inc., has been named an ASA Qualified Shotcrete Contractor.
Top Gun of Virginia Achieves Shotcrete Qualification
The ASA Contractor Qualification program helps establish a shotcrete contractor’s qualifications through a rigorous review process.
September 1, 2020
Scott Ketcham, director of OSHA’s Directorate of Construction, will once again provide the keynote address and participate in a Q&A session that will conclude the conference.
OSHA Director to Keynote NCCCO Foundation Event
The Fifth Annual Industry Forum on Personnel Qualifications has been rescheduled for Thursday, October 29, 2020 as a virtual event, the NCCCO Foundation has announced.
September 1, 2020
During Operation Hardhat, NY State Troopers dress as highway workers to crackdown on work zone violations and highlight the importance of safe driving through active construction and maintenance work zones.
Operation Hardhat Continues to Combat Reckless Driving in Work Zones
Governor Cuomo announces 1,222 tickets already issued by New York State Police in 2020 under "Operation Hardhat," exceeding totals for all of 2019
August 28, 2020
Ritchie Bros.' IronPlanet marketplace experiencing busiest summer ever
Close to 8,700 items sold through IronPlanet in July as the company surpasses US$1 billion sold through its online marketplaces over 12-month period (August 2019 to July 2020).
August 12, 2020
Gov. Hogan Releases Federal Priorities to Promote Infrastructure as Economic Foundation
While Gov. Hogan's initiative, Infrastructure: Foundation for Success, will continue to inform state efforts to build and maintain infrastructure, as well as federal partnerships on modern and well-functioning infrastructure.
August 6, 2020
National Park Executive Order Good for Construction Industry
The Great American Outdoors Act is a historic, bipartisan law that marks the largest-ever investment into America’s national parks and public lands. It will also create more than 100,000 infrastructure-related jobs.
August 5, 2020
Latest Coronavirus Relief Package Excludes Funding for State DOTs
State departments of transportation across the country need an “immediate infusion” of at least $37 billion to prevent disruptions to planned transportation projects and keep workers employed but the Senate HEALS Act excludes funding for infrastructure
August 3, 2020
Construction Project Cancellations Sweeping the Nation as Coronavirus Intensifies Funding Shortfalls
Fourteen states and 19 local authorities have delayed or canceled road, transit and airport projects worth $8.58 billion, according to a report by the American Road and Transportation Builders Association.
July 27, 2020
Why Good Construction Employees Leave and What to do About It
Here are five things employers in the construction industry can do to attract and keep employees on the job in this competitive hiring market.
July 20, 2020
Report: June Transportation Contract Awards Sets New Record
States and local governments awarded $10.8 billion in transportation contracts in June, up from $7 billion in June 2019.  Over the last five years, June contract awards have averaged $7.8 billion.
July 24, 2020
Opinion: NEPA Roll Back Vital Step to Any Realistic Infrastructure Plan
Philip K. Howard, chair of Common Good, says that overall the new regulations to streamline permitting are good for the construction industry
July 22, 2020
ARTBA: NEPA Reforms Won’t Be Realized Without Long-Term Transportation Funding Bill
ARTBA President & CEO Dave Bauer endorsed President Trump’s announcement about modernizing the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA), but Bauer added that Congress must pass a multi-year surface transportation investment bill to maximize benefits
July 17, 2020
NEPA Roll Back Reduces Construction Permitting Timelines by Shortening Environmental Review Process
The roll back will speed up construction projects but could undermine NEPA’s goal of placing consideration of a project’s environmental effects on the same level as economic and other considerations.
July 16, 2020
Five Ways to Overcome COVID-19 Challenges in the Asphalt Industry
Asphalt paving and construction operations are essential to keeping our economy running. From face coverings to social distancing, workers need to protect themselves and their co-workers from the Coronavirus. Here's how.
July 13, 2020
Trump Counters Biden in Infrastructure Talks
Speaking in Atlanta just one day after Biden unveiled his "Build Back Better" plan, Trump announced his own plans to cut infrastructure red tape and move projects forward "Faster, Better, Stronger"
July 15, 2020
Biden Unveils His Plans to Rebuild Infrastructure & Create Jobs
The Democratic presidential candidate released his "Build Back Better" plan to put $2 trillion into green infrastructure and energy over four years and create millions of jobs.
July 14, 2020
TRIP Releases Report for America's Aging Interstate System
At 64 years old, our aging interstates are facing increased congestion, unprecedented levels of travel and a funding backlog of $123 billion to make the repairs and improvements that are needed.
July 14, 2020
Infrastructure Being Discussed as Part of Campaign Policy
Both major party presidential candidates are ramping up infrastructure rhetoric and making transportation a hot topic as the November election draws closer.
July 13, 2020
Report: Surprising Issues Impacting Heavy Construction During COVID-19
Data from The Civil Quarterly (TCQ), a new publication from Dodge Data & Analytics, reveals contractors in this sector are facing supply chain issues and other challenges in keeping jobsites going during the coronavirus pandemic.
July 9, 2020
Skanska Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center Project Team is First to Implement Contact Tracing Tech in LA
A Proximity Trace activates an audible and visual alert if anyone on the jobsite is within six feet of each other.
July 8, 2020
Dodge Momentum Index Loses Ground in June
The institutional component of the Momentum Index fell 11.7% while the commercial component declined by 3.5%.
July 8, 2020
AEM to Host Virtual Workforce Solution Summit
This three-day virtual event, August 10-12 2020, will feature two 45-minute sessions per day delivering education and ideas on workforce solutions.
July 7, 2020
ASCE Releases COVID-19 Infrastructure Report Card
The American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE) released a 14-page report on how the Coronavirus pandemic is making the condition of our already crumbing roads and bridges even worse.
July 6, 2020
COVID-19 Causing Faster Depletion of the Highway Trust Fund
Prior to the pandemic, the Congressional Budget Office projected the Highway Trust Fund would run out of money in mid-2021. Now, with Americans driving less, the Highway Trust Fund will reach insolvency far sooner than first predicted.
July 6, 2020