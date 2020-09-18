Top 10 Most-Read Construction Stories: Week of September 14

10. Don't Settle for Low Construction Margins freedigitalphotos.net

Decide what you need to do to build a high margin business by deciding how you want your company to operate in the future

9. 10 Safety Reminders for Managing Propane on Construction Jobsites

These reminders can keep crews safe and in command around propane-powered light construction equipment

8. Questions to Ask About Your Construction Jobsite Safety Analysis

There are many ways to create Jobsite Safety Analysis (JSA) lists but an effective approach is to create a living document based on feedback from employees

7. Navistar Board Of Directors Issues Statement Regarding Revised Proposal From TRATON

Navistar's Board of Directors unanimously concludes that while TRATON's revised proposal of $43.00 per share significantly undervalues the company, it does represent a starting point for further exploring the possibility of a transaction

Sunbelt Rentals6. Safety Coalition Updates COVID-19 Response Plan for the Construction Industry

Most states require such a plan, but even if yours does not, response plans are critical to ensure employee health, safety and well-being

5. 3 Ways to Get More Bang for Your Technology Buck

Three low-cost (even no-cost) ways to realize productivity gains with technology

4. 5 Tips for Selecting the Best Construction Accounting Software for Subcontractors

Cloud-based accounting software is a powerful and flexible option designed for construction subcontractor businesses like yours

3. Ryan Companies Bests COVID-19 and Project Performance with Integrated Software

One of the largest general contractors in the US carefully selects best-practice apps to integrate into their Procore experience, encouraging use and refining expertise with the software

2. Volvo CE Highlights Electrification Trends and Construction Equipment Innovations

What innovative equipment will we soon be seeing on construction jobsites?

1. We Need to Talk About Suicide in the Construction Industry

An often-overlooked part of workplace safety is mental health; and as the leading occupation for death by suicide, it is time to take psychological safety in the construction industry seriously