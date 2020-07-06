Federal Highway Administration Makes $60 Million Available for Advanced Transportation Technologies Grants

The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) today published a Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO) for $60 million in Advanced Transportation and Congestion Management Technologies Deployment Program (ATCMTD) grants to fund new technologies that improve transportation efficiency and safety.

“These grants promote the use of advanced technologies to address critical safety issues and efficiency throughout our nation’s transportation network,” says Federal Highway Administrator Nicole R. Nason. “This program helps unleash technological potential to improve travel for all Americans.”

Created in the Fixing America's Surface Transportation (FAST) Act, the ATCMTD program works to improve the performance of U.S. transportation systems, reduce traffic congestion, and improve the safety of the traveling public. Now in its fifth year, the ATCMTD program has provided more than $206 million for projects in 23 states and the District of Columbia.

The program provides funding to help develop model deployment sites for the large-scale installation and operation of advanced technologies that improve safety, efficiency, and system performance. It has funded innovative projects such as Contra Costa Transportation Authority’s Bay Area Mobility-On-Demand (MOD) Project to reduce traffic congestion on the I-680 Corridor and surrounding communities in California, the Florida Department of Transportation’s Sunstore integrated data system for travelers, and the Texas Department of Transportation’s I-10 Corridor Coalition Truck Parking Availability System.