Link-Belt Rearranges Management After the Retirement of Paul Campbell

Link-Belt Cranes announced the retirement of Paul Campbell, the manager of Service Parts and Logistics, who has been at the company since 2012, building his expertise in Link-Belt’s transportation and warehouse operations.

February 22, 2021
Link-Belt Cranes
Manager of Service Parts and Logistics Paul Campbell
Manager of Service Parts and Logistics Paul Campbell
Link-Belt Cranes
Link Belt Construction Equipme 10947782

After more than 31 years of dedicated service, Paul Campbell, manager of Service Parts and Logistics, has announced his retirement effective April 30, 2021. Campbell has led the Service Parts and Logistics group at Link-Belt Cranes since 2012, building on his long tenure and expertise in Link-Belt’s transportation and warehouse operations. Campbell has also served as Link-Belt’s export compliance officer, navigating industry and government requirements for logistics operations.  

“Paul’s service, leadership and vast knowledge of our business have been much appreciated by our entire Link-Belt family,” said Bill Stramer, senior vice president, Marketing, Sales and Customer Support. “His dedication and commitment to the company and our products are undeniable. With his retirement, we will reorganize our management team to position us to be ready for future challenges. This change will result in a dedicated manager of Service Parts position, as well as a dedicated manager of Transportation & Logistics position. Paul will assist us in this transition before he retires.” 

As part of this reorganization, Troy Krumm has been promoted to manager, Service Parts, effective Feb. 15, 2021. Most recently, Krumm held the title of manager, Field Service and holds previous Link-Belt experience as manager, Technical Support, multiple supervision roles in Service Parts, and as district service representative. He has been with Link-Belt for 38 years.    

Frank Snapp has transferred from manager, Technical Product Support to replace Krumm as manager, Field Service and Warranty. Snapp began his career with Link-Belt in 1988 in Assembly and has working experience in manufacturing, prototype and product support. 

Lastly, Derek Parmley has been promoted to manager, Technical Product Support from his current role of senior product specialist in Product Technical Support. Parmley began his Link-Belt career in 1997 and has spent the last 15 years in both the hydraulic and lattice side of product support.  

“The extensive experience and depth of knowledge with product service and technical support of this team will ensure that Link-Belt Cranes maintains its standing as a leader in customer service and satisfaction,” said Stramer.  

Related
Gary
Link-Belt Cranes Appoints Gary Lane as North American Sales Manager
February 10, 2021
Lbc
Link-Belt Appoints Sandy Hammonds to Board of Directors
January 21, 2021
Multiple Link-Belt cranes work in downtown Seattle.
Link-Belt Cranes Operate Around-the-Clock on Seattle Project
June 10, 2020
Link-Belt, Tadano End All Terrain Crane Agreement
January 11, 2011
Recommended
With more construction work being conducted indoors during the colder winter months, CPWR offers tips to ensure adequate ventilation and reduce COVID-19 exposure risks.
Tips to Improve Ventilation on Indoor Jobsites and Cut COVID Risks
CPWR offers suggestions to improve ventilation, and cut COVID-19 exposure risks, on enclosed construction sites where HVAC systems are not in operation.
February 19, 2021
Maxresdefault 602e98b1c64a0
EarthCam Video Highlights Implosion of Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City
Watch the implosion of the Trump Plaza Casino and Hotel, located on the Boardwalk in Atlantic City, NJ. The demolition took place on Wednesday, February 17, 2021.
February 18, 2021
Feb2021 Mci Scaled
Pent-up Demand Drives Confidence Upward Among Equipment Finance Leaders
Confidence within the equipment finance market rose to 64.4 in February compared to 59.6 for the previous month as equipment buyers seek financing options amid ongoing pandemic uncertainty.
February 18, 2021