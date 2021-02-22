Link-Belt Rearranges Management After the Retirement of Paul Campbell

After more than 31 years of dedicated service, Paul Campbell, manager of Service Parts and Logistics, has announced his retirement effective April 30, 2021. Campbell has led the Service Parts and Logistics group at Link-Belt Cranes since 2012, building on his long tenure and expertise in Link-Belt’s transportation and warehouse operations. Campbell has also served as Link-Belt’s export compliance officer, navigating industry and government requirements for logistics operations.

“Paul’s service, leadership and vast knowledge of our business have been much appreciated by our entire Link-Belt family,” said Bill Stramer, senior vice president, Marketing, Sales and Customer Support. “His dedication and commitment to the company and our products are undeniable. With his retirement, we will reorganize our management team to position us to be ready for future challenges. This change will result in a dedicated manager of Service Parts position, as well as a dedicated manager of Transportation & Logistics position. Paul will assist us in this transition before he retires.”

As part of this reorganization, Troy Krumm has been promoted to manager, Service Parts, effective Feb. 15, 2021. Most recently, Krumm held the title of manager, Field Service and holds previous Link-Belt experience as manager, Technical Support, multiple supervision roles in Service Parts, and as district service representative. He has been with Link-Belt for 38 years.

Frank Snapp has transferred from manager, Technical Product Support to replace Krumm as manager, Field Service and Warranty. Snapp began his career with Link-Belt in 1988 in Assembly and has working experience in manufacturing, prototype and product support.

Lastly, Derek Parmley has been promoted to manager, Technical Product Support from his current role of senior product specialist in Product Technical Support. Parmley began his Link-Belt career in 1997 and has spent the last 15 years in both the hydraulic and lattice side of product support.

“The extensive experience and depth of knowledge with product service and technical support of this team will ensure that Link-Belt Cranes maintains its standing as a leader in customer service and satisfaction,” said Stramer.