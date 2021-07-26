Pavement Industry News: Astec Launches Complete Rebrand, Crafco Inc. President Retires, Pavement Awards Open and More

The latest news that impacts the Pavement Maintenance industry.

July 26, 2021
Dormie Roberts
Hot Mix Logo 6022f56c1758e

For latest industry news, how-to tips and best practices for the pavement maintenance industry, bookmark ForConstructionPros.com/Pavement-Maintenance

Astec Launches a Complete Rebrand

Astec Industries, Inc. is launching a new modern look with a rebranding initiative to coincide with its business model. The rebrand includes a new logo, color palette and website. The launch comes while the organization streamlines its internal structure and operations to improve efficiency and drive growth.

Carlson Paving, Heatec, RexCon, Roadtec, along with the other companies, will no longer operate as separate subsidiary companies and will all take on the Astec name.

Amy Schwandt, publisher of Pavement Maintenance & Reconstruction sat down with Astec President and CEO, Barry Ruffalo to learn more about the OneAstec Business Model.

Crafco, Inc. President Retires

After 40-years with the company, Don Brooks has retired. During Don’s tenure at Crafco, he served as Controller in 1980, Vice President and General Manager in 1983, Senior Vice-President and General Manager in 1991 and President, in 2011. 

"Don’s strategic leadership played a key role in the shaping stages of Crafco early on," said Gary Johnson, senior vice president and general manager of Crafco. "Over 40 years later, Crafco is recognized around the world for the quality, innovation and value which impact every piece of equipment, pound of material, and service we provide."

Read more on Don's service and achievements 

Jack Moran of Keystone Retires After 30 Years

Jack Moran has been a well-known fixture in the sweeping industry and has seen the industry change over the years. One thing that remained the same was his service and dedication to not only the company, but the sweeping industry as a whole.

"Jack was my mentor, he taught me everything I needed to know in the street sweeping business," said Michael Nafta, vice president of Keystone. "He opened up the doors and set me on the road to close the doors. That recipe worked very well for a very long time."

Mike Santos is Moran's replacement as sales manager.

Read more about Jack's tenure with the company

Pavement Award Nominations Now Open

It's time to begin thinking about documenting your best or most-challenging jobs of this year so you can enter them to receive a 2022 Pavement Award. The annual awards provide industry-wide recognition for contractors involved in all aspects of pavement maintenance.

Award categories include and entries are open for:Pavement Awards 2022

  • Best Marketing Video
  • Best of the Web
  • Good Neighbor (charitable efforts)
  • Contractor of the Year
  • Sweeper of the Year
  • Hall of Fame
  • The Alan Curtis Industry Service Award
  • Cutting-Edge Sweeper
  • Paving: Parking lot
  • Paving: Non-Parking lot
  • Seal & Stripe: Large Job
  • Seal & Stripe: Small Job

All entries must be made online at ForConstructionPros.com/PavementAwards before the deadline of November 5.

Related
Microsoft Teams Image (38)
Material Shortages Have Contractors in Crisis Mode
July 2, 2021
Hot Mix Logo 6022f56c1758e
Hot Mix Pavement Industry News: Management Focused Event set for November 2021, Louisville Pavement Sweep Receives Award for Excellence
June 7, 2021
Untitled Design (2)
Pavement Award Nominations Now Open
June 2, 2021
Bh Presentation
Two-Day Management Focused Event, Ignite Construction Summit set for November 2021
May 4, 2021
Recommended
20210720 Elektrische Asfaltspreider 002 022 (1)
First All-Electric Asphalt Paver Launched in Germany
The first version is the blueprint of the production model that Dynapac will manufacture
July 26, 2021
IPAF Member Accident Reporting Dashboard
Vital Lessons Learned from the Construction Industry’s Near-misses
IPAF’s updated accident reporting portal gathers specific information that can be used to help inform and update training courses and safety guidance. Analyzing this data is helping to make work at height safer.
July 25, 2021
Adheres to asphalt, concrete, or steel. Not tires. HP Asphalt Cold Patch.
Sponsored
Adheres to asphalt, concrete, or steel. Not tires. HP Asphalt Cold Patch.
Whether repairing utility cuts or patching potholes, DOT approved HP Asphalt Cold Patch is the year-round material that does the job right.
July 22, 2021
Latest
Wirtgen 1080x1080
Intelligent Machine Controls & Intelligent Construction Technologies
August 18, 2021
Intelligent construction technologies on VÖGELE asphalt pavers improve pavement quality and profitability. Learn more about these features and how they can help you achieve better results on each job.
Logan Maywald/Facebook
Road Building Optimism High as Industry Awaits Sustainable Funding
During the National Asphalt Pavement Association mid-year meeting, FMI shared their market outlook and the economic drivers impacting the demand for asphalt this year and beyond
July 20, 2021
101664512 3248337495216478 8215934242933178368 O
Overcome and Persevere at Ignite Construction Summit
The Summit, November 3-5 aims to provide contractors with the tools to ensure their businesses thrive in the new normal.
July 19, 2021
D24f3cd790b849e19ef025309c0760f9 jpeg
How Contractors Can Get the Resources They'll Need to Move Infrastructure Projects Forward
Everyone is talking about how to pay for an infrastructure bill, but no one is talking about how the industry is going to be able to accomplish the influx of work headed our way. These tools can build the efficiency necessary to get the work done.
July 14, 2021
With interchangeable rows of bristle, the strip broom provides efficient sweeping, simple storage and simplified broom changeovers.
How to Select the Best Replacement Brushes for Rotary Broom Attachments
Wafers, strips, and tubes all can do the work. Here's how to match them to the job.
July 14, 2021
Image 720
Michigan County Extends Life of Roadways with Cost-Effective Solution
Perma-Zyme creates a concrete-like surface on gravel roads that lasts up to 15 years with little to no maintenance
July 12, 2021
Asphaltierung Trennmittel
Divinol Environmentally Friendly Asphalt Release Agents
High temperatures during paving and transport of asphalt and strong mechanical influences require high-quality release agents that are a reliable alternative to standard release agents
July 12, 2021
Digging Deeper Logo 60882418c0deb
How to Embrace a Mindset of Steady Growth at Your Construction Business
Gold medal Olympian Adam Kreek to speak on creating sustainable performance at your construction company
July 12, 2021
214521717 4726808330672984 1434283115019107787 N
Major Infrastructure Projects Across Nation to Address Existing Issues
While awaiting Congressional action on infrastructure funding, states are pursuing a backlog of maintenance and improvement projects with the little infrastructure spending money they have available
July 9, 2021
211210065 329421931964489 4045392372208638829 N
What's Next for Infrastructure Funding in Washington?
The Senate could begin talks regarding the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure deal July 19th. Meanwhile, House leaders consider how to move the INVEST Act forward before the Sept 30 reauthorization deadline.
July 8, 2021
Backbone Of America Base Image
Mentorship Program Gaining Traction in the Construction Industry
Here's how one company is helping their employees reach their career destinations.
July 8, 2021
Church After
Winning More Pavement Bids With Drone Technology
How one contractor started using drones on his jobs and how it is propelling his business forward.
July 6, 2021
Microsoft Teams Image (38)
Material Shortages Have Contractors in Crisis Mode
From paint shortages to labor challenges, contractors are faced with turbulent times as the economy is rebounding after the coronavirus pandemic, supply chain logistics issues and a fury of wild weather.
July 2, 2021
Untitled Design (5)
Jack Moran of Keystone Retires after 30 Years
Service and dedication was at the foundation of his tenure with the company.
June 30, 2021
Joshua Baird Facebook Linestripingarticle
10 Must-Have Tools for Pavement Striping
Avoid unnecessary trips back to the shop with these essential tools contractors should keep stocked in their trailers.
June 28, 2021
Untitled Design (4)
Crafco, Inc. President Retires
After 40 years with the company, Don Brooks plans to retire July 2, 2021.
June 25, 2021
Cu 06242021
The Week’s Hottest 10 Construction Stories: How LeeBoy Makes the ‘Raised On Blacktop’ Special Paver
Why the most-read construction stories include a recap on recent crane collapses, how Buy American provisions could hurt construction, BROCK opens manufacturing in Chattanooga, 4 issues contractors must address post-pandemic
June 25, 2021
Backbone Of America Base Image
The Feeling of Camaraderie Within the Pavement Maintenance Industry
With more than 30 years in the industry, Steve Young shares his wealth of knowledge and his approach to competition with us during this week's podcast.
June 24, 2021
191522145 218121309902825 1718659893940001433 N (1)
Where Does Biden's Infrastructure Bill Stand?
The Memorial Day deadline for sweeping legislation to repair our crumbing infrastructure has passed. Democrats and Republicans are still working to reach an agreement. But big differences remain, and time is short.
June 16, 2021
The Side Winder helps transform a difficult, messy task into an easy and efficient process.
Pavement Marking Advancements in the Industry
New technology advancements helps contractors remove road marking tape, easing the physical strain and demanding labor put on the body.
June 23, 2021
Img 2833 5db1c506ecaf9
Using Reclaimed Asphalt for Pavement Preservation Surface Treatments
Agencies and practitioners have adapted typical practices to get similar performance from RAP as compared to virgin aggregates on their pavement preservation projects
June 22, 2021
Microsoft Teams Image (2)
Early Introduction to Construction Industry Helps Guide Industry Careers
Conversations with high school students and guidance counselors can direct the next generation of workers to these lucrative occupations
June 21, 2021
Microsoft Teams Image
Four Issues the Construction Industry Must Address as Part of the Post-Pandemic Recovery
As we return to normalcy, experts say the U.S. construction industry needs to be fully prepared for a potential $35 trillion construction boom
June 17, 2021
No material this good, installs this easy. Mastic One.
Sponsored
No material this good, installs this easy. Mastic One.
Flexible properties supporting consistent adherence to pavement regardless of movement, ASTM compliant Mastic One is no ordinary mastic.
July 22, 2021