How to Encourage Ownership Mentality in your Rental Company Employees

Getting your key employees to buy in increases their engagement, develops them as leaders, and fuels a new generation of rental experts. And that’s what makes this industry stand out.

December 8, 2020
Wayne Harris
Point of Rental Software
Waynes Rental World V3 1

This article was adapted from its original version, “Creating an Ownership Mentality” on the Point of Rental blog with permission from the author.

Growing up in Ada, Oklahoma, as part of a rental family, I was taught an “ownership mentality” early. To help grow my college fund, I was given an opportunity to buy new equipment for the store with my money, receiving a percentage of the income minus expenses.

The rules were pretty simple: I couldn’t buy equipment that was already in the fleet, so I couldn’t just use the items with the highest ROI and add one. I couldn’t buy equipment that was going to require a bunch of maintenance and upkeep that would tie up our maintenance staff. I had to pay for the expenses related to the items. After the expenses were taken care of, I’d receive a percentage of the profits.

Investing doesn’t have to be limited to your kids, though. Leaders can engage their key employees in thinking about the future of their business by developing a similar investment club. Involving your key employees in a program like this generates wins for you and your team. Why? It produces and maintains an ownership mentality.

When employees are thinking like owners, they’ll:

See the value of quality

Early on, I thought that the best way to make money quickly was to spend less up front. Then I could get into profitability earlier, sell, and upgrade. After a few months of dealing with equipment that spent too much time in maintenance and not enough time out on rent, I learned that profitability depends on more than just an initial price.

Become champions for equipment

It doesn’t matter how great an item you have if you’re the only one that knows it. I’d see customers ask for a compressor and our counter staff would just provide one. If they’d asked about the customer’s project, they may have discovered that my hydraulic power pack was actually the right tool for the job, and we’d have had a happier customer (and I’d have gotten a little more ROI).

Be invested in your processes

When it’s your money on the line, things like item costs, inventory tracking, and pricing of items take on new meaning. Your investors will feel the effects of machine downtime. That leads to new levels of accountability in your leaders and the rest of your team.

Look for great rental items

The investment team will now have a reason to check new items, read industry publications, and attend shows. They’ll be thinking about ways they can benefit the business and themselves. It’s like brainstorming – you get more ideas and more opportunities to move the company forward.

Think about customer needs constantly

When they’re doing projects in their own lives, they’ll start asking themselves questions: Which items helped them, but were difficult to find? Which items did they buy that they’d have been better off renting? They’ll start to think about the potential market for items.

Sure, all this creates value for your business. But ultimately, it serves a greater purpose: Getting your key employees to buy in increases their engagement, develops them as leaders, and fuels a new generation of rental experts.

And that’s what makes this industry stand out: Our commitment to future generations of rental, whether it’s run by biological family or work family.

Related
Wayneharris
Wayne Harris
December 8, 2020
Point of Rental has acquired RentItOnline, an online booking engine and customer app for equipment rental.
Point of Rental Obtains RentItOnline System and App
November 25, 2020
SMS messaging cuts through the clutter in a recipient’s inbox and provides them with the important information immediately. Available to Essentials User for free through February 2021.
SMS Now Available for Point of Rental's Essentials Users
November 23, 2020
Rental Rundown Final
Rundown with Brian Beaudry of Point of Rental
November 10, 2020
Recommended
A CTL with a mulching attachment allows for maximum maneuverability, especially in applications where the work area can be more restrictive. Examples would include working in areas where clearing of certain invasive plant species while leaving behind other plants/trees is required, or clearing right of way areas near highways or railroads.
Choose the Best Land Clearing Option
Dedicated mulchers and land clearing attachments come in many configurations.
December 4, 2020
Adobe Stock 369389991
2021 Financial Planning Will Not Be Business as Usual for Construction Contractors
Procedures and policies are no longer the same, requiring a new approach to financial planning for your construction business.
December 7, 2020
Screenshot 2020 12 07 111350
Robust New Orders, Backlogs Expected to Boost Homebuilding Growth
After slowing during Q2 2020 as the pandemic took hold, homebuilding demand picked up during Q3 and will remain robust, says Moody's.
December 7, 2020
Latest
Brute
Bravo Trailers Introduces New Extra-Heavy-Duty Brute Trailer
Bravo Trailers has added the Brute Trailer, an extra-heavy-duty built trailer for hauling light equipment — ideal for transporting up to 7,500 pounds of equipment and safely storing equipment on location.
December 8, 2020
Rental Rundown Final
Rundown with Jeff Stachowiak of Sunbelt Rentals
In this episode of Rental Rundown, Editor Alexis Brumm speaks with Jeff Stachowiak, national safety training director at Sunbelt Rentals.
December 8, 2020
Dry Cell Group
Discover Expands to Serve Powered Access Market
Discover Innovative Battery Solutions strengthened its European network with service suppliers in the Netherlands, Italy, France, Czech Republic, Sweden and Finland to better serve the powered access market.
December 8, 2020
Screenshot 2020 12 07 131558
ASSP and ANSI Announce Revised Standard for Construction Safety
The American Society of Safety Professionals and the American National Standards Institute has revised a standard to help keep construction workers safe by highlighting best practices to be implemented in safety programs.
December 7, 2020
Able Corp Hq Building
ABLE Equipment Rental Grows with Purchase of GAR Equipment's Assets
ABLE Equipment Rental has purchased equipment assets and service operations of GAR Equipment to increase the size of its fleet, continue to meet equipment demand, and expand its customer base.
December 7, 2020
Michael J. Sormilic, an online power generation student from Southbury, Conn., who has spent much of the Fall 2020 semester learning the ins and outs of the equipment, stands alongside a Cummins crane engine donated to Pennsylvania College of Technology by Terex Corp. Behind him, in the control room of the dyno lab, are John D. Motto (left), diesel equipment technology instructor, and Chris Macdonald, assistant director of corporate relations.
Terex Corp. Donates Equipment to Pennsylvania College of Technology
Terex Corporation has donated a new crane engine and four drive axles for instructional purposes to the Pennsylvania College of Technology's heavy equipment and diesel technology programs.
December 7, 2020
The Viking Ride-On Scraper - Featuring a Sealed Cab for Your Safety
December 7, 2020
The ARA Honors Award Recipients for Outstanding Service
The American Rental Association has announced award recipients that demonstrated outstanding service to the association, and the equipment and event rental industry. These awards will be presented at The ARA Show 2021.
December 7, 2020
Nesco Holdings to Acquire Custom Truck One Source
Nesco Holdings has agreed to purchase Custom Truck One Source, creating a leading one-stop-shop provider of specialty rental equipment, which will grow infrastructure end-markets.
December 7, 2020
Josh Nickell
American Rental Association Aims to Increase Member Engagement
The American Rental Association, an international trade association, adds two new industry leaders, Josh Nickell and James Auerbach, to the executive team to increase member engagement in the rental industry's primary segments — equipment and event.
December 7, 2020
Wolff
Wolff Tools Launches New Website
Wolff Tools launches new website featuring an enhanced mobile-friendly platform to navigate product information, product data sheets, news, machine manuals and training videos.
December 7, 2020
Manitowoc Cranes, 2020 Grove Gmk3060 L 1 Background
Manitowoc Designs New Carrier Cabin
Manitowoc introduces cab2020, a carrier cabin that sets new standards in comfort and ergonomics — now available on all Grove three-axle all-terrain cranes: the GMK3050-3, GMK3060-2 and GMK3060L-1.
December 7, 2020
The Colossus Xtx Floor Grinder
The Colossus XTX 10-Head, 28" Wide Floor Grinder
December 6, 2020
1280 Iuadj Whz A8 U4
Sunbelt Rentals Helps Innovative Art Project
Sunbelt Rentals assisted the UHill Walls Project to turn more than 40,000 square feet of a mixed-use complex into a large canvas for both local and non-local artists all around the world.
December 3, 2020
Hot Shot
General Pipe Cleaners Introduces Pipe Thawing Machines
General Pipe Cleaners has introduced the Hot-Shot 320 and Hot-Shot 400 pipe thawing machines to help unfreeze metal water-lines.
December 3, 2020
Demag Ac 55 3
Demag AC 55-3 and AC 60-3 All-terrain Cranes with Flex Base
These all-terrain cranes are now equipped with Flex Base, a stepless variable outrigger system.
December 3, 2020
Cdk
CDK Global and Integrated Rental Enhance IntelliDealer DMS
CDK Global Inc. now offers standardized, modern integration for heavy equipment dealers with the CDK IntelliDealer dealer management software (DMS) platform.
December 3, 2020
Bobcat Rtls Action Pic (3) Small
Bobcat Partners with Magni TH to Introduce Latest Telehandlers
Magni TH announced partnership with Bobcat to supply the latest rotating telehandlers — ranging from 18 to 39 meters.
December 3, 2020
ASV Holdings Inc. will increase production capacity by approximately 30 percent in Q1 of 2021, creating 28 new jobs in the company’s Grand Rapids, Minn. facility.
ASV Holdings Aims to Strengthen its Machine Availability
ASV Holdings Inc., will supply more machine availability by creating 28 new jobs and increasing production capacity by 30%.
December 3, 2020
M Science Rental2
General Rental Rate Trends Improve in Mid-November
Equipment rental participants have been keenly watching rental rate trends headed into the winter. Trends in our data suggest rental rates have held up better than feared QTD with rental rate data holding strong through the 15th of the month.
December 3, 2020
United Rentals Cl 250 Clarifier
United Rentals Develops Mobile Water Treatment Solution
United Rentals introduces the CL-250 Clarifier, a mobile water treatment solution to provide effective and efficient solids removal for multiple applications.
December 3, 2020
Sunbelt Rentals Training
Cornerstone OnDemand Presents RAVE Award to Sunbelt Rentals
Sunbelt Rentals receives Cornerstone OnDemand RAVE Award, which recognizes the commitment to innovative uses of technology for employee training.
December 3, 2020
Peru 1
Great Lakes Women’s Business Council Certifies Martin Equipment of Illinois
The certification process is designed to confirm the business as at least 51 percent owned, operated, and controlled by a woman or women.
December 3, 2020
Screenshot 2020 12 02 113728
ICraneTrax Enables Telematics Data Points
iCraneTrax, the fleet and business management software from A1A Software LLC, now enables telematics data points to combine sales, dispatch, and fleet maintenance into one application.
December 2, 2020