5 Tips to Keep Your Chipper in Tip-Top Shape

Getting the best result from your chipper requires some regular care and maintenance. In this article, we go step-by-step to show you how to keep your machine in the best operating shape for the next job.

May 28, 2021
Barreto Manufacturing Inc.

This blog was adapted from its original version, "Chipper Maintenance: 5 Tips to Keep Your Chipper in Tip Top Shape," on the Barreto website with permission from the company.

Belts 

The belt(s) on a chipper emit quite a bit of energy. Spinning the chipper disk with enough power to reduce those limbs to chips is a tough job! Inspecting your belts for proper tension and wear (such as fraying, cracking, or dry rot)  will save you time and money, increasing your productivity and efficiency. 

One of the causes for premature wear on your belts is improper tension. The most common mistake is tensioning your belts too tight. Belt tension should be routinely checked and properly adjusted. Refer to the owner’s manual for your chipper model.

Grease

Knives/Blades

Cleanliness

Oil 

