How to Prepare Your Outdoor Power Equipment for Winter Storage

After your lawn gets its last cut before winter, it will be time to put away spring and summer outdoor power equipment, like lawn mowers, leaf blowers, and trimmers.

What’s next? Snow throwers, generators, and other small engine equipment need to be readied for winter use. How and when you prepare your equipment for seasonal changes can save you time and money later, according to the Outdoor Power Equipment Institute (OPEI).

This year, there has been record-breaking sales of outdoor power equipment, and due to the Covid-19 pandemic, homeowners are spending more time at home working or renovating their family yards. In order to ensure the longevity of the equipment, everyone must know the importance of proper outdoor power equipment storage, maintenance, and safe handling.

“During this very challenging pandemic, we’ve learned our outdoor spaces are more important than ever,” says Kris Kiser, president and CEO of OPEI and the TurfMutt Foundation. “Our yards, parks, and schoolyards are our safe space for connecting with friends and family — acting as outdoor classrooms and offices.

"Green space also contributes to the health and wellbeing of people, pets, and wildlife, and having the right outdoor power equipment to take care of it is key. But preparation is everything — understanding how to store equipment and get it serviced, how to operate it safely, and how to ready your space to use that equipment.”

Kiser added, “Always follow your manufacturer’s guidelines, and remember to keep kids and dogs away from operating equipment at all times.”

Here are a few tips from OPEI to ensure your lawn mower and other spring equipment will be available for use when warmer temperatures return, as well as tips and tricks for preparing winter equipment for when the snow falls.

1. Review owner’s manuals

Re-familiarize yourself with how to handle equipment safely

Lost manuals can be found online — Save a copy on your computer if possible, so it can be consulted when needed

2. Service all equipment

Before storing spring and summer equipment, clean and service it or take it to a small engine repair shop

Drain and change engine oil and safely dispose of the old oil

Service the air filter, and do other maintenance as directed by the owner’s manual

Check winter equipment and see if any maintenance and repairs are required

3. Handle fuel properly

Unused fuel left in gas tanks over the winter can go stale and even damage equipment.

Before storing equipment, add fuel stabilizer to the gas tank, then run the equipment to distribute it.

Turn the engine off, allow the machine to cool, then restart and run until the gas tank is empty.

For winter equipment:

Buy the recommended type of fuel no more than 30 days before use

Use fuel with no more than 10% ethanol in outdoor power equipment

Use a fuel stabilizer if recommended by the manufacturer.

4. Charge the battery

Remove and fully charge batteries before storing

Don’t store batteries on metal shelves or allow them to touch metal objects

Store them on a plastic or wood shelf in a climate-controlled structure

5. Shelter equipment from winter weather

Store spring and summer equipment in a clean and dry place such as a garage, barn or shed

Winter equipment should be kept away from the elements, but be easily available for use.

6. Prepare, prepare, prepare

Make space in the garage or basement before the weather changes, so there is room to store larger yard items

Clean up the yard of sticks, debris, dog and kid’s toys and other items that can damage or destroy equipment

Clear the paths used regularly in your yard, especially during the winter when snow can hide things.

7. Have the right weather appropriate extension cord for your generator