How to Prepare Your Outdoor Power Equipment for Winter Storage

Here are seven tips for how to prep your outdoor power equipment for winter storage, saving yourself future hassle.

November 24, 2020
OPEI
Leaf Blower
OPEI

After your lawn gets its last cut before winter, it will be time to put away spring and summer outdoor power equipment, like lawn mowers, leaf blowers, and trimmers.

What’s next? Snow throwers, generators, and other small engine equipment need to be readied for winter use. How and when you prepare your equipment for seasonal changes can save you time and money later, according to the Outdoor Power Equipment Institute (OPEI).

This year, there has been record-breaking sales of outdoor power equipment, and due to the Covid-19 pandemic, homeowners are spending more time at home working or renovating their family yards. In order to ensure the longevity of the equipment, everyone must know the importance of proper outdoor power equipment storage, maintenance, and safe handling.

“During this very challenging pandemic, we’ve learned our outdoor spaces are more important than ever,” says Kris Kiser, president and CEO of OPEI and the TurfMutt Foundation. “Our yards, parks, and schoolyards are our safe space for connecting with friends and family  acting as outdoor classrooms and offices.

"Green space also contributes to the health and wellbeing of people, pets, and wildlife, and having the right outdoor power equipment to take care of it is key. But preparation is everything — understanding how to store equipment and get it serviced, how to operate it safely, and how to ready your space to use that equipment.” 

Kiser added, “Always follow your manufacturer’s guidelines, and remember to keep kids and dogs away from operating equipment at all times.”

Here are a few tips from OPEI to ensure your lawn mower and other spring equipment will be available for use when warmer temperatures return, as well as tips and tricks for preparing winter equipment for when the snow falls.

1. Review owner’s manuals

  • Re-familiarize yourself with how to handle equipment safely  
  • Lost manuals can be found online — Save a copy on your computer if possible, so it can be consulted when needed
  • Be familiar with your equipment and all its features, including how to turn it off quickly and safely

2. Service all equipment

  • Before storing spring and summer equipment, clean and service it or take it to a small engine repair shop
  • Drain and change engine oil and safely dispose of the old oil
  • Service the air filter, and do other maintenance as directed by the owner’s manual
  • Check winter equipment and see if any maintenance and repairs are required

3. Handle fuel properly

Unused fuel left in gas tanks over the winter can go stale and even damage equipment.

  • Before storing equipment, add fuel stabilizer to the gas tank, then run the equipment to distribute it.
  • Turn the engine off, allow the machine to cool, then restart and run until the gas tank is empty.

For winter equipment:

  • Buy the recommended type of fuel no more than 30 days before use
  • Use fuel with no more than 10% ethanol in outdoor power equipment
  • Use a fuel stabilizer if recommended by the manufacturer.

4. Charge the battery

  • Remove and fully charge batteries before storing
  • Don’t store batteries on metal shelves or allow them to touch metal objects
  • Store them on a plastic or wood shelf in a climate-controlled structure

5. Shelter equipment from winter weather

  • Store spring and summer equipment in a clean and dry place such as a garage, barn or shed
  • Winter equipment should be kept away from the elements, but be easily available for use. 

6. Prepare, prepare, prepare

  • Make space in the garage or basement before the weather changes, so there is room to store larger yard items
  • Clean up the yard of sticks, debris, dog and kid’s toys and other items that can damage or destroy equipment
  • Clear the paths used regularly in your yard, especially during the winter when snow can hide things. 

7. Have the right weather appropriate extension cord for your generator

  • Keep heavy duty weather proof extension cords on hand to use with it
  • Ensure the length of the cord is necessary to operate the generator a safe distance from the house or building
  • Never operate a generator indoors, in a garage, breezeway or under an open window.
Related
Ventrac 4500 removing snow with a power broom.
How to Clear Snow from Sidewalks
October 13, 2020
Unlike a pickup truck with a snow blade, a skid-steer loader is not only able to push snow, but lift, pile or load it for transport.
How to Choose the Right Compact Equipment When Entering the Snow Removal Industry
November 28, 2016
If you budget strategically for snow revenue, you won’t feel as defeated if it doesn’t snow. If you offer other services in addition to snow and ice management, the safest number to budget for snow is $0 income.
How to Cope with a Low Snow Winter
October 10, 2016
'Make sure you have your truck set up right in terms of safety: flashing lights, strobe lights, etc. because you're out plowing at night time,' says Zeke Zinchiak of ZCon Inc.
Safety First During Snow Removal
November 16, 2012
Recommended
Sale
New Home Sales Maintain Momentum
Pending Sales Index up 45.8% year-over-year in October according to Zonda
November 23, 2020
Version 2.1 of the robot Spot was recently released.
Construction Site Mobility Robot Spot 2.1 Released
Boston Dynamics has released version 2.1 of its autonomous robot, Spot.
November 23, 2020
Professional-grade work gloves make the job more comfortable and protect your hands to keep you safer on the jobsite.
5 Tips for Choosing the Best Construction Gloves
Finding the right glove for the job is as important as matching any other tool of the trade to the task at hand.
November 23, 2020
Latest
Ruwac’s WB307 is a 10 Hp Propane Vacuum system designed for outdoor applications where power is not present.
The Workhorse WB307 Propane-Powered Vacuum
October 30, 2020
Honda Gcv200 And Gcv170 Pressure Washer Engines Hero Shot Pair
Honda Engines New GC Series Models for Pressure Washers
Honda Engines is launching two, all-new GC Series engines designed specifically to increase the performance of pressure washers, enhancing the user experience and making jobs easier.
October 27, 2020
Vacuworx products can be found in over 30 countries. The implementation of a creative overseas marketing strategy has allowed the company to develop a deeper understanding of the impact and potential of new vacuum lifting solutions and material handling applications worldwide.
Vacuworx Recognized as 2020 Manufacturer of the Year
After winning the Tulsa Regional Chamber's 2019 Manufacturer of the Year award, the Oklahoma District of the U.S. Small Business Administration named Vacuworx as 2020 Manufacturer of the Year.
September 30, 2020
Milwaukee Tool 2960 B
Milwaukee Tool M18 FUEL Mid-Torque, Cordless Impact Wrenches
POWERSTATE brushless motor generates the torque and speed needed to remove large bolts or lug nuts.
October 12, 2020
Loftness L Series Battle Ax
Loftness L Series Battle Ax Mulching Heads for Low-Flow Skid Steers
The new models allow the high performance Battle Ax to be used on a wider variety of power equipment, since previous models were only available for high-flow skid steers.
October 9, 2020
Tsurumi
Tsurumi Pumps Support Wildlife Restoration Work in California
Environmental efforts employed eight Tsurumi KTV submersible pumps for the construction of a new fish passageway that connects isolated ponds to a nearby river.
October 7, 2020
Thumbnail 2011 R Handy Stand
General’s Handy-Stand
The Handy-Stand from General Pipe Cleaners turns General's popular Super-Vee and Power-Vee power drain cleaners into practical countertop or floor machines.
October 6, 2020
Mq Saw Final 10523232
How to Care for Concrete Saws
Proper care and maintenance of your street saws, cut-off saws and diamond chain saws will go far in ensuring they remain loyal servants in your equipment inventory for a long time to come.
December 12, 2011
Allegro Mini Pak Blower 9532 15
Allegro Industries Axial AC Plastic Mini-Pak Blower
The unique and versatile Allegro Mini-Pak design is available with choice of 15- or 25-ft. retractable, non-collapsible ducting.
October 2, 2020
The T 10000 Industrial Dust Extractor Hchdsm10 0103 Tif
The T 10000 Industrial Dust Extractor
October 1, 2020
Rockett's glass overlay.
Rockett's Glass Overlay
Rockett’s Polished Overlay is a patent-pending process creating high-impact, enduring decorative polished concrete floors and installations.
September 23, 2020
Virtual Booth Fb
Kohler Virtual Booth
A new way to build business-critical relationships from Kohler
September 21, 2020
Just TAG It! Reduce Loss. Enhance Operations. Improve Efficiency.
Sponsored
Just TAG It! Reduce Loss. Enhance Operations. Improve Efficiency.
With CalAmp iOn™ Tag, easily track and ensure the right equipment is in the right vehicle, yard or storage area, enabling improved service, operational efficiency and cost savings on equipment that may otherwise be lost or misplaced.
November 8, 2020
Milwaukee M12 FUEL 1.6 Gallon Wet/Dry Vacuum.
Milwaukee Launches M12 FUEL 1.6 Gallon Wet/Dry Vacuum
The first wet/dry vacuum of its kind, the M12 FUEL vacuum delivers 18V performance on a 12V platform.
September 16, 2020
Milwaukee Tool M18 FUEL Compact Vacuum.
Milwaukee Tool Launches New M18 FUEL Compact Vacuum With Two-Stage Debris Separation System
The vacuum is engineered with proprietary two-stage debris separation functionality.
September 16, 2020
Wg649 2
WORX 40V Hydroshot Packs ULTRA Portable Cleaning Power
The new Hydroshot combines two 20V MAX Lithium 4.0 Ah batteries to deliver pressurized water up to 725 psi. This is more than 11 times higher than the water pressure produced by a standard garden hose and nozzle.
September 8, 2020
Ei (2)
Hilti Launches Four-in-One Installation Drill Driver
The SFE 2-A12 multi-head drill driver is designed to reach places that a common tool in its class cannot.
September 8, 2020
Makinex Floor Stripper VS-125-US.
Makinex Floor Stripper VS-125-US
The Makinex Floor Stripper is a heavy-duty industrial floor stripper designed to remove materials such as vinyl and glued carpet.
September 3, 2020
Little Beaver's Driveway Boring Kit is a wet drilling kit suited for boring up to 50 ft. under driveways or parking lots.
Four Ways to Bore Under a Paved Surface
A look at the pros and cons of four of the most common ways to bore under a paved surface.
August 26, 2020
Worx 1600 Psi Elec Pressure Washer
WORX Adds 1500 and 1600 PSI Electric Pressure Washers to Lineup
The WORX 13 Amp, 1600 PSI electric pressure washer with rolling cart (WG604) and the compact, portable WORX 13 Amp, 1500 PSI pressure washer (WG601) are designed to help homeowners clean quickly and thoroughly.
August 24, 2020
Metabo’s High Powered Masonry Chaser.
Metabo’s High Powered Masonry Chaser
Metabo’s High Powered Masonry Chaser easily cut channels into concrete, brick, block.
August 20, 2020
Tsurumi Increases Flow Capacity Of Its Best Selling Single Phase Pump Line Infographic
Tsurumi Increases Flow Capacity of Single-Phase Pump Line
The new HS3.75SL (manual) and HSZ3.75SL (automatic) submersible, trash pump models can pump roughly twice as much water as the high head version.
August 12, 2020
Zac41051 Rgb
Kohler KD Series Generators Meet Stringent Emissions Standards in Non-Attainment Zones
The company was able to meet requirements without utilizing any exhaust after treatment or impacting overall generator performance by utilizing the KD Series' technologically advanced engine and fuel system.
August 11, 2020
Graco ToughTek M680a Mortar Pump [brochure]
The ToughTek M680a Mortar Pump handles abrasive materials such as epoxy mortars, non-skid coatings or cementitious materials, and tackles difficult polymers with fillers such as glass flake, silica or sand
August 6, 2020