Mi-T-M Corporation Celebrates 50 Years of Business

The Mi-T-M Corporation is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. The company was founded in 1971 by A.J. Spiegel who engineered and developed the very first 1,000 PSI self-contained, gas-powered pressure washer.

Today, Mi-T-M is a leading industrial equipment manufacturer, with over 450 dedicated employees building hundreds of products every day. Spiegel still leads the company, and he credits his success to the dedication and drive of the employees that supported him through the years: “Our workers take pride in the jobs they do. They are the heart of this company and always have been.”

Located in Peosta, Iowa, the Mi-T-M facility spans nearly 1-million square feet and includes complete fabrication, assembly, and distribution of their products. Well-known for their pressure washers, their product offering now also includes generators, air compressors, and other industrial equipment found on jobsites worldwide.

Every machine, accessory, and component is rigorously tested before it leaves the distribution center. Over the years, Mi-T-M has been recognized by some of the most renowned names in the industry: Sherwin-Williams’ Partner of the Year, Grainger’s Partners in Performance, John Deere’s Achieving Excellence Vendor of the Year, and most recently, Stihl’s Supplier of the Year.

The Cleaning Equipment Trade Association awarded their highest accolade, the Lifetime Achievement Award, to Spiegel in 2012. Over the past 50 years, the company’s products, technology, and manufacturing processes have advanced dramatically, but customer expectations have remained a top priority according to Sam Humphrey, Mi-T-M president, “Our customers deserve the best, and they deserve nothing less than a Mi-T-M.”

