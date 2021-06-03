Tsurumi to Put Engineering on Display, World of Concrete 2021

Attendees will have a chance to take an in-depth look at the company’s leading engineering practices and interact with senior staff at the event. Booth #N2468

June 3, 2021
Tsurumi America Inc.
Woc 2021 Banner 2 Hires[33]
Tsurumi (America), Inc.,
Tsurumi America Logo 10949078

Tsurumi Pump will bring its industry-leading portfolio of general construction pumps to World of Concrete 2021 at booth #N2468 in the North Hall at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Tsurumi’s booth will feature the company’s comprehensive array of top-quality dewatering and trash pumps, and a special cutaway display of its HS2.4S electric submersible pump, designed to tackle water that contains sand and other debris with minimal wear and clogging, which makes it ideal for many types of construction applications.

By displaying the inner workings of the HS2.4S, Tsurumi will give attendees an in-depth look at the high standard and robust engineering that the company proudly employs throughout its product lines. Its silicon carbide seals, for example, aren’t exposed to the elements like those of other manufacturers. They are sealed in a bath of oil, protecting them from outside heat and moisture, which enables the pumps to handle the aggressive applications found in tunneling, mining and construction.

Other Products Include:

  • LB-480 and LB-800 electric submersible dewatering pumps
  • LSC1.4S and LSR2.4S electric submersible ground drainage pumps
  • HS2.4S, HSE2.4S and HS3.75S semi-vortex submersible trash pumps
  • TE3-50HA engine-driven centrifugal pump
  • TPG4-6000HDX portable generator

Glenn Wieczorek, managing director of Tsurumi, says the tough characteristics of construction applications underlines the need for high-chrome cast-iron impellers in pumps. “On a job that requires the constant movement of concrete, such as a tunneling application, contractors need pumps that won’t immediately fail when abrasives are inevitably introduced,” he said. “Tsurumi pumps are manufactured using high-chrome cast iron impellers, which enables them to handle the punishment caused by moving concrete slurry better than most.”

Along with its pumps, Tsurumi will also have senior personnel on hand to discuss the company’s products, market strategy and engineering practices.         

Recommended
Cu 06032021
[VIDEO] The Week’s 10 Biggest Construction Stories: Four Reasons for Runaway Steel Prices
Insights into why the most-read stories of the week include supply chain challenges pushing construction costs up, 5 strategies for building your construction company’s value, robots’ potential to improve construction production, efficiency and safety
June 4, 2021
Microsoft Teams Image (12)
Q&A: Why Construction Companies Need to Plan Now for Influx of Infrastructure Projects
While the country anxiously awaits the passage of an infrastructure bill, the construction industry should start preparing their crews, equipment and technology today, before new work comes in
June 3, 2021
What’s a Brand Name Worth?
Sponsored
What’s a Brand Name Worth?
EquipmentWatch analysts have taken a deep dive into the impact of brand on pricing for construction, lift and agricultural equipment.
May 24, 2021
Latest
The Xylem Rental Solutions Godwin Dri-Pump
Xylem Rental Solutions Flygt 3000 Series
Xylem Rental Solutions’ fleet encompasses dewatering pumps that can handle everything from a small stream diversion job all the way up to a large 100 MGD sewer bypass project.
February 17, 2021
Holland Pump 2
Holland Pump Company Acquires Complete Dewatering Pumps & Wellpoints
Holland Pump Company announces it has completed the acquisition of Complete Dewatering Pumps & Wellpoints, based in Edgewater, Florida, to service municipal and commercial projects across the Southeast and Gulf regions.
January 21, 2021
United Rentals Cl 250 Clarifier
United Rentals Develops Mobile Water Treatment Solution
United Rentals introduced the CL-250 Clarifier, a mobile water treatment solution to provide effective and efficient solids removal for multiple applications.
December 3, 2020
Tsurumi
Tsurumi Pumps Support Wildlife Restoration Work in California
Environmental efforts employed eight Tsurumi KTV submersible pumps for the construction of a new fish passageway that connects isolated ponds to a nearby river.
October 7, 2020
HS3.75SL
Tsurumi Increases Flow Capacity of Single-Phase Pump Line
The new HS3.75SL (manual) and HSZ3.75SL (automatic) submersible, trash pump models can pump roughly twice as much water as the high head version.
August 12, 2020
NEW ROUGH TERRAIN LINE
Sponsored
NEW ROUGH TERRAIN LINE
The new line of JLG Rough Terrain Scissors has an answer for every task. When we say upgrade, we mean business – yours.
June 3, 2021
Enerpac_LAT Air Hydraulic Torque Wrench Pump
Enerpac LAT-Series Air Powered Hydraulic High Torque Wrench Pumps
High productivity in a compact design for applications where air is the preferred power source.
July 6, 2020
Thompson Pump 6 Rw Dis 4 Le2 T X
Thompson 6-in. Rotary Wellpoint Pump
The 6RW pump is designed for wellpoint and sock dewatering applications, and can be used in place of a comparable 6-in. vacuum or piston pump.
May 28, 2020
Weda Range Original
CP WEDA-Pumps
Chicago Pneumatic features the WEDA small range dewatering pumps for quick daily job tasks.
February 25, 2020
Tsurumi Pump To Display Best In Class Rental Equipment At The Ara Show
Tsurumi Pump to Display Best-in-Class Rental Equipment at The ARA Show
The pump manufacturer will display its most popular rental products.
February 3, 2020
Generac Mtp8 061
Generac 8-in. Trash Pumps
Generac's 8-in. MTP8DZV Venturi dry prime trash pump and MTP8DZD diaphragm dry prime trash pump can handle solids up to 3.38 in. in diameter.
January 17, 2020
What’s a Brand Name Worth?
Sponsored
What’s a Brand Name Worth?
EquipmentWatch analysts have taken a deep dive into the impact of brand on pricing for construction, lift and agricultural equipment.
May 24, 2021
Blastcrete Tier4 Final Rs180
Blastcrete Equipment Tier 4 Final Products Meet Emission Standards
The upgrade to Tier 4 Final compliant products allows contractors to stay ahead of changing emission standards.
November 26, 2019
PAS 100 (pictured above) allows for more efficiency, especially in emergency situations, like flooding
New pumps added to Atlas Copco lineup
Atlas Copco added two new, more efficient emergency pumps to its lineup suitable for many industries, including construction, general dewatering and emergency applications, such as flood cleanup
October 29, 2019
Weda D80 Drainage Submersible Pump Original
WEDA D80 Drainage Pump
Atlas Copco's WEDA D80 drainage pump is designed to handle clean or dirty water on construction sites, in manholes and industrial pits with very low risk of clogging
October 1, 2019
S30
WEDA S30 & S60 Sludge/Trash Pumps
Atlas Copco's WEDA S30 and S60 electric submersible pumps are designed to handle thick, soft, wet mud and other viscous mixtures
October 1, 2019
CD100S
Godwin NC100S & CD100S Dri-Prime Dewatering Pumps
Xylem's Godwin NC100S and CD100S dewatering pumps include interchangeable impellers for versatile solids handling and next-generation remote monitoring and control capability
September 24, 2019
Blastcrete Rs180 1
Blastcrete Equipment RS180 Mixer-Pump for High-Volume Gypsum Applications
A user-friendly and economical option for gypsum flooring underlayment, grouting, cellular concrete and some wet shotcrete applications.
July 18, 2019
Maurizio Masotti, Dragflow President and owner with William J. “Bill” Wetta, DSC Dredge Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer.
DSC Dredge, Dragflow Join Forces to Expand Product Lines
By joining forces together, DSC and DRAGFLOW will offer the widest range of dredgers on the market
May 14, 2019
Godwin Cd150 S
Godwin CD150S Dri-prime Pump
Godwin’s CD150S Dri-prime pump is equipped with new-generation Field Smart Technology and greater flexibility for tough construction and mining applications
April 8, 2019
United Rentals
Thompson Pump Sells Rental Portion of Company to United Rentals
'We’re excited to bring these two companies together,' said Paul McDonnell, a United Rentals vice president. “Because we respect the Thompson family and the great legacy that Bill has built.'
February 22, 2019
Xylem Rental Solutions Logo
Xylem Rental Solutions Makes Its Debut
In a move designed to bring the company’s global leadership in engineered water technologies to the growing rental market, Xylem is presenting a new approach and look to its dedicated rental solutions business.
February 6, 2019
Tsurumi Pump Introduces New Pump Model Using Proven Technology
Tsurumi HSE2.4S Pump
Features a built-in shaft mounted agitator that suspends solids and urethane semi vortex impeller for maximum durability and pump performance
November 28, 2018
NEW ROUGH TERRAIN LINE
Sponsored
NEW ROUGH TERRAIN LINE
The new line of JLG Rough Terrain Scissors has an answer for every task. When we say upgrade, we mean business – yours.
June 3, 2021