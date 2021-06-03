Tsurumi to Put Engineering on Display, World of Concrete 2021

Tsurumi Pump will bring its industry-leading portfolio of general construction pumps to World of Concrete 2021 at booth #N2468 in the North Hall at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Tsurumi’s booth will feature the company’s comprehensive array of top-quality dewatering and trash pumps, and a special cutaway display of its HS2.4S electric submersible pump, designed to tackle water that contains sand and other debris with minimal wear and clogging, which makes it ideal for many types of construction applications.

By displaying the inner workings of the HS2.4S, Tsurumi will give attendees an in-depth look at the high standard and robust engineering that the company proudly employs throughout its product lines. Its silicon carbide seals, for example, aren’t exposed to the elements like those of other manufacturers. They are sealed in a bath of oil, protecting them from outside heat and moisture, which enables the pumps to handle the aggressive applications found in tunneling, mining and construction.

Other Products Include:

LB-480 and LB-800 electric submersible dewatering pumps

LSC1.4S and LSR2.4S electric submersible ground drainage pumps

HS2.4S, HSE2.4S and HS3.75S semi-vortex submersible trash pumps

TE3-50HA engine-driven centrifugal pump

TPG4-6000HDX portable generator

Glenn Wieczorek, managing director of Tsurumi, says the tough characteristics of construction applications underlines the need for high-chrome cast-iron impellers in pumps. “On a job that requires the constant movement of concrete, such as a tunneling application, contractors need pumps that won’t immediately fail when abrasives are inevitably introduced,” he said. “Tsurumi pumps are manufactured using high-chrome cast iron impellers, which enables them to handle the punishment caused by moving concrete slurry better than most.”

Along with its pumps, Tsurumi will also have senior personnel on hand to discuss the company’s products, market strategy and engineering practices.