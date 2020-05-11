Mi-T-M Releases Quiet Air Compressor

May 11, 2020
Mi-T-M Corporation
Mi-T-M's new quiet 3-gallon air compressor.
Mi-T-M Corporation has introduced a new quiet 3-gallon air compressor that is designed for both indoor and outdoor use.

The new hand-carry model features a 1/5 HP electric motor, a high performance, oil-free pump, and dual industrial interchange quick connect fittings for universal use. The compressor produces 4.0 CFM at 90 PSI, and is perfect for contractors and DIY. It also features a protective roll cage to keep components secure.

With a noise level of less than 70 dBA, the air compressor is ideal for indoor projects where noise is a concern. Used for powering brad staplers, nail guns, and small air tools, it comes with a one-year warranty.   

