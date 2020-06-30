Lind Equipment Awarded Canadian Contract for Virus-Killing Apollo UV-C Light

Lind Equipment created the Apollo UV-C Light to help people around the globe decontaminate their areas and get people safety back to work.

June 30, 2020
Lind Equipment
Lind Apollo UV-C LED light
Lind Apollo UV-C LED light
Lind Equipment
Lind Logo

Lind Equipment's Lind Apollo UV-C LED light has been awarded a Canadian Government contract under the Innovative Solutions Canada program.

The program was in search of groundbreaking Made-In-Canada solutions that provided urgently needed goods and services during the COVID-19 pandemic. 

The Lind Apollo UV-C LED Light was chosen from 550 innovative proposals submitted from across the country. The light will be tested within Global Affairs Canada HQ in Ottawa, Ontario, for 12 weeks. If It is a successful test period, the light will be used as a sanitizing solution to decontaminate work areas and the potential re-use of personal protective equipment. 

“We are incredibly excited to be a part of this project,” said Brian Astl, president of Lind Equipment “I’m also very proud of the entire Lind Equipment team coming together to quickly design and develop the Apollo Light to help fight this pandemic.”

UV-C light is a virus- and bacteria-killing light that is able to penetrate the RNA within microbes to render them inactive and unable to survive. It's been tested and proven to kill coronaviruses like SARS and MERS. Lind Equipment created the Apollo UV-C Light to help people around the globe decontaminate their areas and get people safety back to work.

