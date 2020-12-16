Genie Boom Lifts Acknowledged for Innovation

Genie Boom Lifts, Genie Hybrid, and Xtra Capacity received awards from several industry trade publications for innovation, impact on the market, and popularity with readers.

December 16, 2020
Genie - Terex AWP
Z 60 37 Fe 32 High
Genie - Terex AWP
Genieblublk 10643871

Over the last several months, Genie boom lifts have received awards from several industry trade publications. The Genie Z-45 FE, Z-60 FE, S-40 XC, and S-45 XC boom lifts were acknowledged for their innovation, impact on the market, and popularity with readers.

Equipment Today in September named the Genie S-40 XC (Xtra Capacity) and S-45 XC among its Contractors Top 50 New Products. Roads & Bridges awarded the Genie Z-60 FE a 2020 Contractor’s Choice Awards Gold Winner in the Aerial Work Platforms Category. Additionally, the Genie Z-45 FE was recognized with a 2020 Editor’s Choice Award, Lift Category, from Rental magazine in their October issue, and was named among the Top 100 New Products of 2020 by Construction Equipment in December.

“We are honored that editors, contractors, and rental companies have recognized our Xtra Capacity and hybrid boom lifts. This recognition is a testament to the value we aim to add to our customers and end users across all of our products and services,” said Simon Meester, Genie chief operating officer.

For heavier lifting applications, the XC series offers both unrestricted and restricted 1,000 pound platform capacities. The dual-envelope design enables up to three people plus tools and materials needed for structural, electrical, or plumbing tasks, with maximum capacity available through the majority of the range chart. Load sensing continuously checks the weight in the platform and adjusts the operating envelope according to the load chart. XC models are powered by dual fuel or diesel engines.

With two modes of operation (all electric or hybrid), the Z-45 FE, as well as the Z-60 FE articulating boom lifts, can be adapted to indoor or outdoor applications. The hybrid technology combines the power and performance of typical four-wheel-drive diesel machines with the clean efficiency of 100 percent electric power.

Genie XC telescopic boom lifts and Genie FE hybrid articulating boom lifts are now complimented by the new Genie S-60 J and S-80 J telescopic boom lifts. The J series, introduced earlier this year, offers essential performance for every-day jobs in a package that is cost-effective to operate and maintain. Together, these three product lines, XC, FE and J, complement one another perfectly, giving rental companies the flexibility to create fleets that deliver improved productivity and efficiency on any jobsite, while allowing rental companies to manage their return on investment capital (ROIC) more granularly.

