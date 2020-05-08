Terex Utilities Creates Tip for Disinfecting Aerial Devices, Digger Derricks

Among the items on the list are keys, door handles, arm rests, steering wheel, engine start/stop button, mirrors, visors, seat belts, and other controls and handles inside the cab.

May 8, 2020
Terex Utilities released Tech Tip #140 to provide a reminder of the many surfaces on a piece of equipment that may have been touched by crew members.
Terex Utilities released Tech Tip #140 to provide a reminder of the many surfaces on a piece of equipment that may have been touched by crew members.
Terex Utilities

The need for frequent and thorough disinfecting of work trucks like aerial devices and digger derricks is a new task for service managers in the COVID-19 era. In response to questions from customers, Terex Utilities has released Tech Tip #140 to provide a reminder of the many surfaces on a piece of equipment that may have been touched by crew members.

“It’s a good idea to clean and disinfect commonly touched surfaces at the beginning and end of each shift or crew change. Terex Utilities recommends using disinfectant wipes and following CDC guidelines for developing and implementing a cleaning plan,” said Jason Julius, technical support and training. In addition, the EPA has compiled a list of disinfectant products that can be used against COVID-19.

Among the items on the list are keys, door handles, arm rests, steering wheel, engine start/stop button, mirrors, visors, seat belts, and other controls and handles inside the cab. On the truck chassis and/or unit, doors and latches, outrigger controls, upper/lower and radio controls, grab handles, and platform are some items to be cleaned. “And don’t forget your tools,” said Julius.

Refer to Tech Tip #140 for a full list of components to disinfect. This and other technical support documents are available online at the Technical Support tab at www.terex.com/utilities.

Related
Nr Jose Martinez, Assembler
John Deere, Terex Utilities Step Up to Produce Face Shields for Healthcare Workers
April 9, 2020
Terex Utilities Commander Dd Img 5386
Terex Utilities to Demo Industry Products, Technology
September 16, 2019
Terex Tower Cranes In Warsaw 2
Terex Tower Cranes Erect EU's Tallest Building
June 24, 2019
Recommended
Getty Images 106557924
SBA Blocks Out Most Applicants to a $110B Coronavirus Stimulus Loan Fund
Only agricultural businesses can still submit applications to the Economic Injury Disaster Loan fund just 10 days after its $60B replenishment
May 7, 2020
Trimble&rsquo;s CenterPoint RTX U.S. and Canada coverage map.
Coast-to-Coast U.S. Coverage Now Deployed for Trimble’s CenterPoint RTX Fast Correction Service
One-inch GNSS accuracy is possible in under a minute, delivering seamless high-precision performance across the U.S. and Southern Canada.
May 6, 2020
Jbk Top Construction Accounting Software2
Most Popular Construction Accounting/ERP Software
Annual JBKnowledge Construction Technology Report identifies contractors’ most-used software
April 17, 2020
Latest
With torque ratings from 80,000 N-m up to 450,000 N-m, the new Spicer Torque Hub Crawler Crane Drives offer flexible packaging and gear ratios to meet manufacturer preferences for tracked and wheeled applications.
Dana Incorporated Introduces New Series of Spicer Torque-Hub Drives for Crawler Cranes, Large Tracked Equipment
Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) today launched a new series of eight Spicer Torque-Hub drives, expanding the company’s offering of drive and motion technologies for crawler cranes and other large tracked vehicles.
March 10, 2020
Simulations used in the Leading Safety Works simulation program will be based on actual events rooted in construction or utility applications.
Crane Industry Services Introduces Behavioral Simulation Safety Training Certification
The Leading Safety Works program establishes critical, effective and lasting connections between project and people strategies
March 10, 2020
Liebherr Mobile Crane Ltm1120 4 1 300dpi
4-Axle Mobile Crane
Liebherr creates a four-axle crane that easily compares to a five-axle crane with improved features.
March 5, 2020
James Sullivan Eszr Btk Q F8 Unsplash
ANSI Pushes New Aerial Work Platform Safety Standards Effective Date to June 1
Effective date for the new A92 standards have once again been delayed amid appeals.
March 3, 2020
Link-Belt 100RT
Link-Belt Cranes CONEXPO 2020 Preview
February 21, 2020
Potain Mrh 175
Potain Debuts MRH 175 Tower Crane, Will Focus On High-rise and Home Building at CONEXPO 2020
The MRH 175's fixed counter jib and topless structure facilitate fast erection and dismantling, as well as making it more compact for transport
February 17, 2020
Grove At Conexpo 2020 1
Grove GRT8120 Rough-terrain Crane
The Grove GRT8120 is one of five new Grove models that Manitowoc Cranes will show at CONEXPO 2020.
February 17, 2020
Dsc 6930
Global Crawler Crane Market to Reach $3 Billion by 2025
Growth in oil & gas, clean energy and infrastructure investment will help drive the crawler crane market.
January 27, 2020
Liebherr Hs 8200 Duty Cycle Crawler Crane 300dpi
HS 8200 Duty Cycle Crawler Crane
Liebherr's HS 8200 duty cycle crawler crane is an ideal machine for extraction work and has the capability of not only using a dragline bucket but also a grab.
December 20, 2019
Liebherr Lr1800 1 0 Crawler Crane 300dpi
LR 1800-1.0 Crawler Crane
Liebherr's 880-ton LR 1800-1.0 crawler crane is designed as an industrial crane for jobs with a luffing jib and derrick system.
December 20, 2019
Liebherr Ltm1650 8 1 Mobile Crane 300dpi
LTM 1650-8.1 Mobile Crane
Liebherr's LTM 1650-8.1 8-axle mobile crane travels with an axle load of 26,400 lb. complete with its 177-ft. telescopic boom and the front supports.
December 20, 2019
Online Crane Operator Certification Directory Launched
Web-based tool is designed to help employers navigate OSHA’s rules on crane operator qualifications
December 6, 2019
Scott Cannon Ceo Big Rentz
Equipment Rental Industry Trends of 2019 and 2020
BigRentz CEO Scott Cannon discusses construction equipment rental trends in 2019 and projections for 2020.
December 2, 2019
Miron Lake Mills School (31)
NCCCO to Remove Physical Requirement for Crane Operator Certification Eligibility
The decision was made because physical demands placed on a crane operator change according to crane type, configuration and operating environment
November 18, 2019
21 Lc1400(4)
21LC1400 Flat-Top Crane
The Comansa 21LC1400 flat-top crane will be availabl ein two versions with maximum load capacities of 55 or 66 tons
October 31, 2019
Maxresdefault 5db0bcee608c5
[VIDEO] Venturo Logic Controls Improve Safety for Hydraulic Cranes
The system incorporates radio remote control and other safety features to prevent overload, multiple operator alerts for safety and an LCD display that provides real-time, historic and diagnostic data.
October 23, 2019
Grove And National Crane To Show Utility Strength At Icuee 2019 1
Manitowoc Cranes Highlights Three Cranes at ICUEE 2019
Manitowoc Cranes showcases the Grove GHC30 telescoping crawler crane, National Crane NTC55L boom truck and National Crane NBT30H-2 TM boom truck
September 20, 2019
Cmlabs Tandem2
Mobile Crane Simulator Training Pack
CM Labs' Mobile Crane Simulator Training Pack includes a simulated mobile crane tandem lift exercise, competency demonstration exercise and objective tools for employers to assess crane operator skills
September 12, 2019
Kobelco
[VIDEO] A.H. Beck Foundation Uses Kobelco Cranes on Deep Bridge Foundation
Cranes drill and provide assist on a bridge foundation. One of the cranes was being used for earthworks on a 96-in.-diameter shaft that will reach 270 ft. deep.
August 5, 2019
The Group&rsquo;s total lifting equipment line now includes more than 80 models, including rough-terrain cranes, all-terrain cranes, lattice and telescopic boom crawler cranes, truck cranes and more. Shown is the Demag AC 220-5.
Tadano Lift Equipment Portfolio Grows to 80+ Models with Demag Acquisition
Tadano completed the acquisition of Demag on August 1, bringing together two lift equipment leaders
August 1, 2019
Terex Tower Cranes In Warsaw 2
Terex Tower Cranes Erect EU's Tallest Building
With a total height of 1,017 ft., the office complex will be the tallest building in the EU, towering over Warsaw, Poland
June 24, 2019
Maintainer H8524 Service Crane Rear
Maintainer H8524 Service Crane
Hydraulic telescopic crane provides a maximum lift capacity of 8,500 lbs. and a reach of 24 ft. 6 in.
June 11, 2019
Maxresdefault 5cfe7a2807a4c
[VIDEO] Construction Crane Collapses During Storm, Killing 1
On June 9, 2019, one person was killed and 6 others injured after a construction crane fell onto an apartment building during strong winds
June 10, 2019
Ideal Crane
Ideal Crane Rental Taking Delivery of Three Liebherr LTM Mobile Cranes
Ideal Crane Rental of Madison, WI is expanding its fleet in a powerful way by adding three Liebherr mobile cranes – an LTM 1450-8.1, an LTM 1160-5.2 and an LTM 1100-5.2.
May 29, 2019