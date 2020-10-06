Terex Utilities Opens 450,000-Sq.-Ft. Manufacturing Facility

The 450,000-sq.-ft. facility brings production operations under one roof on a 55-acre site in Watertown, South Dakota.

October 6, 2020
Terex Corporation
Terex Utilities has said that its new manufacturing headquarters is now fully functional, and the first production units have rolled off the line. The 450,000-sq.-ft. facility brings production operations under one roof on a 55-acre site in Watertown, South Dakota. 

The new facility houses assembly, fiberglass, paint, and installation. “By consolidating from 10 facilities into one, Terex Utilities improves internal communications and production efficiencies, which will reduce product lead times to better serve our customers,” said Clint Weber, VP/general manager, Terex Utilities.

The first machines to roll off the line included a C6060 digger derrick for Otter Tail Power Company in Minnesota, an HR46 aerial device for Xcel Energy in Minnesota, a LT40 aerial device from NiSource in Indiana, and a General 65 digger derrick for Brazos Electric Cooperative in Texas.

“Our manufacturing process enables delivery of quality products because we utilize a stable and robust U.S.-based supply chain, welding performed by certified team members, powder coating before assembly, and a fiberglass procedure that uses rectangular bi-axial epoxy resin filament winding. Before delivery, assembled units are 100% operationally tested,” said Weber. “We are able to quickly build quality utility equipment to meet the specific needs of customers."

Terex Utilities hopes to celebrate the opening of its modern manufacturing facility with customers once the Coronavirus is controlled. Until then, this video shows a time lapse of the new facility construction.

