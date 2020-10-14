Terex Utilities Opens New Service Center in Texas

Equipped with drive-thru bays and two 10-ton bridge cranes, the shop is 80% larger than the previous location.

October 14, 2020
Terex Corporation
Terex Utilities has opened a new Terex Service Center in Burleson, Texas. Located just 16 mi. from the previous location, the new purpose-built facility offers convenient access from I-35.

“It is an exciting time for Terex Services as we continue to open new facilities,” said Richard Gunderman, vice president, parts and services, utilities.

“Investing in service centers, technical training, and technology is an investment in our customers, as we partner with them to deliver solutions to respond and get equipment up and running quickly, and also extend the lifetime of their equipment for a greater return on invested capital,” said Robert Morris, regional operations manager for Terex Utilities.

Equipped with drive-thru bays and two 10-ton bridge cranes, the shop is 80% larger than the previous location. “We had continuously increased our service work and outgrown our previous location, and the new shop can accommodate larger equipment,” said Morris. “The new facility is located on 5 acres with room to grow and allows us to respond to market demand as needed."

In addition to full-service repair facilities, the Burleson Service Center provides inspections and preventative maintenance, transfers and rebuilds, mobile field service, parts and tools sales, and training and conference rooms for on-site factory service and user training for Terex and Genie customers.

“Burleson and our other service centers are critical to realizing our value proposition of listening, responding, and delivering solutions to our customers. Our goal is to be closer and more responsive while maintaining our reliability. Burleson is just one step in our long-range plan of exceeding our customers’ expectations.” said Clint Weber, vice president and general manager, Terex Utilities.

Terex Utilities hopes to host an open house for the Burleson, Texas, service center in Spring 2021. Until then, this video offers a look inside the new facility.

