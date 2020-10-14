Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas Integrates Two Major Material Handling Groups, Launches New Website

Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas Inc., the parent company for Mitsubishi Caterpillar Forklift America Inc. and UniCarriers Americas Corporation, plans to integrate these group company operations within the Americas.

October 14, 2020
Logisnext Website Launch

Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas Inc., the parent company for Mitsubishi Caterpillar Forklift America Inc. (MCFA)  and UniCarriers Americas Corporation (UniCarriers), has unveiled plans to integrate these group company operations within the Americas.

With more than 100 years of combined experience, the Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas group will provide a full range of material handling, automation, and extensive fleet solutions to customers across five leading brands -- Cat lift trucks, Mitsubishi forklift trucks, UniCarriers, Jungheinrich, and Rocla.

"Our goal is to have a stronger, more efficient business to support our customers and dealers," said Ken Barina, president of Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas. "As one unified operation, we will work together to further enhance our customer product offering and leverage the full strengths and experience of our collective employees and dealers to support customers in the future."

The group will continue to go to market utilizing current distribution channels and manufacturing facilities located in both Houston and Marengo, Illinois.

"We know that customers today have high expectations and rising business demands, and we are excited to provide an even broader range of services and solutions to support them in the years ahead," said Barina.

As part of this transition, the company launched its new corporate website: www.LogisnextAmericas.com. Serving as a single source for the material handling industry, the site houses its complete portfolio of brands under one roof – including Cat lift trucks, Mitsubishi forklift trucks, UniCarriers, Jungheinrich, and Rocla product lines. Redesigned and rebranded, the site provides customers with complete access to the full suite of solutions from material handling to automation and more.

"The new Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas group website provides visitors with the ability to view our complete product and solutions offering in one central place," said John Sneddon, executive vice president, sales and marketing at Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas. "From forklift and warehouse products to automation and fleet solutions, the site serves as a one-stop resource for customers. With the growing trend towards automation and digital fleet management solutions, the site also provides customers with additional educational resources and the ability to easily connect and learn more from our experienced team."

Recommended
Contract Istock Gettyimages 000003390628
6 Things to Include in Every Construction Contract
Addressing these six topics in every construction contract can minimize confusion, make clear everyone’s respective responsibilities and should reduce disputes.
October 14, 2020
Abc Ppi Graph Sep 20
Softwood Lumber Prices Jump 27% in September
Construction input prices increased 1.6% in September with nonresidential construction input prices up 1.4% for the month.
October 14, 2020
Vanguard Lithium-Ion Battery Pack Delivers Versatile Power and Performance.
Sponsored
Vanguard Lithium-Ion Battery Pack Delivers Versatile Power and Performance.
See the first serviceable battery in the industry, designed as a flexible, integrated electrification solution, offering one half-kWh up to 20kWh of power.
October 1, 2020
Latest
Ipaf Cap Course
IPAF Hosts Series of Virtual Workshops on Elevating Work Platforms
Virtual workshops assist and support those who regularly carry out third-party inspections of mobile elevating work platforms (MEWPs) and mast climbing work platforms (MCWPs) will be hosted by IPAF to meet demand.
October 7, 2020
Apex2021 Logo
APEX Exhibition 2021 Aims to Help Access Industry Recovery
The organizers of the exhibition remain positive that the show will take place in June 2021 and provide a much-needed global meeting place for the industry, despite uncertainty over the continued impact of the pandemic.
October 7, 2020
Ni Source New Unit New Facility
Terex Utilities Opens 450,000-Sq.-Ft. Manufacturing Facility
The 450,000-sq.-ft. facility brings production operations under one roof on a 55-acre site in Watertown, South Dakota.
October 6, 2020
Ilmars Portrait
Manitou Group Names New VP of Sales and Marketing of Manitou North America
Manitou Group has appointed Ilmars Nartish to the position of vice president of sales and marketing for Manitou North America effective immediately.
October 2, 2020
Operators training on Serious Labs VR MEWP simulators at ACTI.
Serious Labs Partners with ACTI, BTA for Operator Certification Training Pilot Program
This marks the first ANSI-compliant MEWP certification training program in North America that recognizes assessment and certification on a VR simulator.
October 2, 2020
Hy-Brid Lifts meets and exceeds U.S. and Canadian standards to provide the highest level of safety and comfort for customers. Both standards – ANSI A92.20 and CSA B354.6 – are the baseline from which Hy-Brid Lifts engineers each lift model, including the PS-1930 shown.
Hy-Brid Lifts Meet Updated Safety Standards in U.S. and Canada
Both standards – ANSI A92.20 and CSA B354.6 – are the baseline from which Hy-Brid Lifts engineers each lift model.
September 30, 2020
Leguan Lifts
Leguan Lifts Appoints Avant Tecno USA North American Distributor
Beginning in October 2020, Avant Tecno USA and select dealers in their extensive network will begin promoting, selling, and servicing the Leguan 190 spider lifts designed for rental use.
September 24, 2020
Racine And Cibelle 0
Reunited at Height
A rental company in Alma, Quebec, donated a scissor lift to a local resident, so he could visit his wife in a long-term care facility.
September 24, 2020
Digging Deeper Logo Resize
Hy-Brid Lift Revamps Product Line Adding 19-ft. Scissors Lift
Podcast: Hy-Brid Lift CEO Terry Dolan talks about the decision behind the revamp of the company's product line and the launch of its 19-ft. scissors lift in 2020.
September 21, 2020
Brands Logo Manitex
Manitex Awarded $2.5 Million Crane Contract for Netherlands’ Coll Rental
The new order represents the largest single Valla order in the company's 75-year history.
September 17, 2020
It’s important to remember that a JSA is a living, ever-changing document. Employees should constantly be on the lookout for all of the hazards listed.
Questions to Ask About Your Construction Jobsite Safety Analysis
There are many ways to create Jobsite Safety Analysis (JSA) lists but an effective approach is to create a living document based on feedback from employees.
September 14, 2020
Ams Merlo P27 6 Plus Const
Merlo’s P27.6PLUS Telehandler
The P27.6PLUS has a lower center of gravity for increased machine stability, traction, and nimbleness, and is approved for towing trailers.
September 11, 2020
Mlt420 Studio Bucket
Manitou Adds MLT 420 Compact Telescopic Loader
The MLT 420 is the most compact Manitou telescopic loader, navigating in confined spaces and offering all the advantages of a loader, telehandler, and industrial forklift combined.
September 10, 2020
Jlg Aem Equipped To Vote 1
JLG Industries Supports AEM's Equipped To Vote Campaign
Company encourages team members to exercise their right to vote.
September 10, 2020
Kinetic Jlg Partnership Covid 19 Safety Wearables 1
JLG Deploys KINETIC COVID-19 Safety Wearables at Facilities
New contact tracing and real-time proximity alert technologies for enabling a safer work environment.
September 9, 2020
Snorkel's 'Mega Boom' 2100SJ telescopic boom lift is the world's largest self-propelled boom lift.
Lift Equipment Adds Technology While Hitting New Heights
Key trends in scissor lifts and boom lifts include new technologies plus both low-level and extreme-reach models.
September 8, 2020
Mec Website 5f4d9e3a8ca35
MEC Aerial Work Platforms Launches New Website
The website focuses on more information on the company’s full product line of mobile elevated work platforms, more accessibility to technical resources, and more highlighted innovations.
September 3, 2020
Toyota’s new durable ISO style EZ Control Joystick features an ergonomic design, intuitive axis-based pivot, and strategic button placement.
New Toyota IC, Electric Forklift Option Empowers Productivity
Toyota’s new EZ Control Joystick optimizes productivity by placing all hydraulic controls in a single intuitive feature.
September 2, 2020
Julie Houston Smyth
Sinoboom Appoints New Leaders in the UK and Spain
Julie Houston Smyth is a prominent figure in the UK rental sector with over 25 years of powered access industry experience, and José Miguel Peña has more than 20 year of experience in the access equipment sector.
September 2, 2020
Ipaf Covid 19 Safe Operating Guidance
How Powered Access Rose to the Coronavirus Challenge
Around the world, organizations and individuals have been able to utilize the eLearning version safely from their homes and the use of eLearning has grown more than eight-fold since the start of the pandemic.
August 24, 2020
Ipaf At Vertikal Days 2019 Street Smart Safety Trail
Report Analysis: Accidents and Near-Misses Offer Lessons to Keep us Safe
IPAF’s Global MEWP Safety Report presents key findings from the detailed analysis of accident statistics. The new report also looks at lost-time incidents, not just fatalities, and presents analysis of accidents categorized for the first time by location.
August 24, 2020
Mew Ps For Managers Course 2019 (6)
An Improved Design for MEWPs – Plus Updated Safety and Training
With existing standards last changed in 2006, the ANSI/SAIA A92 suite of A92.20 design, A92.22 safe use, and A92.24 training standards are introducing the most significant changes since the standard were first published in the 1970s.
August 24, 2020
Toolbox Talk A3 En
Save a Life by Using an IPAF Toolbox Talk
IPAF’s ‘Toolbox Talks’ are vital safety presentations, ideal for use in break rooms or on jobsites, that allow safety managers or MEWP supervisors to deliver key messages at the start of a shift.
August 24, 2020
Ipaf Webinar On Laptop
Forging a Closer Understanding During Distanced Days
With social distancing and a new way of doing business now the reality for most of us, IPAF’s ongoing commitment to developing its training program into new online and remote learning applications has really risen to the forefront.
August 24, 2020