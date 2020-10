Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas Integrates Two Major Material Handling Groups, Launches New Website

Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas Inc., the parent company for Mitsubishi Caterpillar Forklift America Inc. (MCFA) and UniCarriers Americas Corporation (UniCarriers), has unveiled plans to integrate these group company operations within the Americas.

With more than 100 years of combined experience, the Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas group will provide a full range of material handling, automation, and extensive fleet solutions to customers across five leading brands -- Cat lift trucks, Mitsubishi forklift trucks, UniCarriers, Jungheinrich, and Rocla.

"Our goal is to have a stronger, more efficient business to support our customers and dealers," said Ken Barina, president of Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas. "As one unified operation, we will work together to further enhance our customer product offering and leverage the full strengths and experience of our collective employees and dealers to support customers in the future."

The group will continue to go to market utilizing current distribution channels and manufacturing facilities located in both Houston and Marengo, Illinois.

"We know that customers today have high expectations and rising business demands, and we are excited to provide an even broader range of services and solutions to support them in the years ahead," said Barina.

As part of this transition, the company launched its new corporate website: www.LogisnextAmericas.com. Serving as a single source for the material handling industry, the site houses its complete portfolio of brands under one roof – including Cat lift trucks, Mitsubishi forklift trucks, UniCarriers, Jungheinrich, and Rocla product lines. Redesigned and rebranded, the site provides customers with complete access to the full suite of solutions from material handling to automation and more.

"The new Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas group website provides visitors with the ability to view our complete product and solutions offering in one central place," said John Sneddon, executive vice president, sales and marketing at Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas. "From forklift and warehouse products to automation and fleet solutions, the site serves as a one-stop resource for customers. With the growing trend towards automation and digital fleet management solutions, the site also provides customers with additional educational resources and the ability to easily connect and learn more from our experienced team."