Genie Provides COVID-19 Cleaning Protocols for Aerial Equipment

This information provides jobsite superintendents and fleet managers with specific precautions to take in order to keep workers and jobsites safe and productive.

May 22, 2020
Genie - Terex AWP
Based on guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Genie is now offering new procedures and protocols for cleaning and disinfecting aerial equipment on jobsites to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 while working at height.
Based on guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Genie is now offering new procedures and protocols for cleaning and disinfecting aerial equipment on jobsites to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 while working at height.
Genie
Genieblublk 10643871

Based on guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Genie is now offering new procedures and protocols for cleaning and disinfecting aerial equipment on jobsites to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 while working at height. This information provides jobsite superintendents and fleet managers with specific precautions to take in order to keep workers and jobsites safe and productive.

“The ongoing COVID-19 global pandemic has caused significant disruptions in the aerial access industry,” says Scott Owyen, Genie director of training, Terex AWP. “For many weeks, aerial jobsites shut down to mitigate the risk of people contracting the virus, as well as to slow the spread from those who already had it. Now, as jobsites are beginning to reopen worldwide, jobsite superintendents and fleet managers need to think about how to best protect workers and prevent the spread of the virus. Following the CDC’s guidance, we can offer recommendations to our customers on the most effective way for aerial equipment operators to clean and disinfect machines before, during, and after each use.”

According to Owyen, the first, and number one, goal of all aerial jobsites should be to provide a safe and productive work environment for workers and equipment. To do this, Owyen says that aerial equipment operators need to take the following actions when cleaning and disinfecting machines:

Cleaning Machines 1

  1. Wear reusable or disposable gloves for routine cleaning and disinfection.
  2. Clean surfaces using soap and water, then use disinfectant.
  3. Cleaning with soap and water reduces number of germs, dirt, and impurities on the surface. Disinfecting kills germs on surfaces.
  4. Practice routine cleaning of frequently touched surfaces.

Disinfecting Machines

  • We recommend the use of EPA-registered household disinfectants.2
    • Some common EPA-registered disinfectants include:
      • Fantastik All-Purpose Cleaner
      • Scrubbing Bubbles Disinfectant Restroom Cleaner II
      • Lysol Bathroom Cleaner
      • Lysol Brand Bleach Mold and Mildew Remover
  • Follow the instructions on the label to ensure safe and effective use of the product. Read the EPA’s infographic on how to use these disinfectant products safely and effectively. Many products recommend:
    • Keeping surface wet for a period of time (see product label)
    • Precautions such as wearing gloves and making sure you have good ventilation during use of the product
  • Diluted household bleach solutions may also be used if appropriate for the surface.
    • Check the label to see if your bleach is intended for disinfection, and ensure the product is not past its expiration date.
    • Unexpired household bleach will be effective against coronaviruses when properly diluted.
    • Follow manufacturer’s instructions for application and proper ventilation. Never mix household bleach with ammonia or any other cleanser.
      • Leave solution on the surface for at least 1 minute.
    • To make a bleach solution, mix:
      • 5 tablespoons (1/3rd cup) bleach per gallon of water OR
      • 4 teaspoons bleach per quart of water
  • Bleach solutions will be effective for disinfection up to 24 hours. Please keep in mind that bleach may negatively affect warning labels and other safety markings.
  • Alcohol solutions with at least 70% alcohol may also be used.

“The best way to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is to avoid being exposed to it,” says Owyen. “These recommendations will help protect our equipment operators from contact with the virus while working at height, as well as assisting our customers, jobsite superintendents, and fleet managers in their efforts to promote safety in the aerial access industry.”

For additional information on safe work at height best practices, visit Genie Aerial Pros education site

1 https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sick/disinfecting-your-home.html
2 https://www.epa.gov/pesticide-registration/list-n-disinfectants-use-against-sars-cov-2
Recommended
Dsc 9103
Why a $2 Trillion Federal Infrastructure Package Just Isn’t Enough
To truly drive the U.S. economy forward post-pandemic, far more than $2 trillion is needed, CG/LA Infrastructure argues. But a change in perception as to what infrastructure really entails must come first.
May 12, 2020
April housing starts plunged even further than economists&apos; dire forecasts to a 5-year low. But data details suggest hope is not far off.
Construction's Coronavirus Daily Update @ForConstructionPros.com
UPDATED 5/19/2020 -- How to protect your company and people, economic projections and all of the construction industry's COVID-19 pandemic news
May 19, 2020
U.S. Department of Transportation headquarters
House Oversight Investigating Trump Ouster of US DOT Inspector General
Trump’s fifth watchdog firing in six weeks was probing Sec. Chao's possible conflicts of interest, after suggestions that her agency favored Kentucky, represented by her husband, Senator Mitch McConnell
May 20, 2020
Latest
The Snorkel TB Series of 80 ft. (24.3m) and 86 ft. (26.2m) telescopic boom lifts has achieved the EquipmentWatch Highest Retained Value award for the third consecutive year.
Snorkel Boom Lifts Receive Highest Retained Value Award
Snorkel's TB Series of 80 ft. (24.3m) and 86 ft. (26.2m) telescopic boom lifts has achieved the EquipmentWatch Highest Retained Value award.
May 5, 2020
Photo Via Skyreach Equipment
Skyreach Equipment Rental Found Five Ways to Build Its Niche
Five strategies enabled Skyreach founder Kevin Gray to build a niche in the equipment rental industry
April 22, 2020
Digging Deeper Logo Resize
[PODCAST] Genie's Matt Fearon Reflects on Aerial Lift Industry in 2019, 2020 and Beyond
Matt Fearon discusses what he saw as major trends and challenges in 2019 for the aerial lift equipment market and opportunities for 2020.
April 13, 2020
John Ganiear, Advantage Rental Inc. rental manager
Advantage Rental Raises Value with Low-level Access Equipment
Rental firm sees positive results by adding Hy-Brid Lifts ZT-1630 low-level lifts to its equipment fleet
April 10, 2020
Pettibone Extendo 1056 X
Extendo 1056X Telehandler
Pettibone adds 10,000-lb.-capacity telehandler to X-Series.
April 9, 2020
Osha Crane
OSHA Cites Contractors on Florida’s I-4 Ultimate Project with Multiple Violations
Three separate citations applied to two accidents resulted in fatal injuries to one worker and hospitalizations of two more, and OSHA levied more than $200,000 in fines
April 2, 2020
Toolbox Talk A3 En
Save a Life by Using an IPAF Toolbox Talk
IPAF’s ‘Toolbox Talks’ series of safety presentations are ideal for use in break rooms or on work sites to allow health & safety managers or site supervisors to get key messages across at the start of a shift.
April 2, 2020
Ipaf Global Mewp Safety Report Cover Web
IPAF Report Gives New Insight into MEWP Accidents Worldwide
The IPAF Global MEWP Safety Report 2016-2018 presents key findings from the federation’s analysis of accident statistics gathered through its worldwide accident reporting project.
April 2, 2020
Photo by C Dustin on Unsplash
Coronavirus/COVID-19 Update from IPAF
IPAF offers a full update surrounding COVID-19, including information on training, head office plans and guidance for safe MEWP work during the pandemic.
April 2, 2020
Ipaf Summit And Iap As Plain
IPAF Summit & IAPAs Moved to October Due to Virus Outbreak
Due to Coronavirus, the IPAF Summit & IAPAs 2020 event, which was scheduled for April 23, 2020 in London, will now be held on October 8.
April 2, 2020
Ipaf E Learning
IPAF’s eLearning Offers Remote MEWP Training Solutions
Online distance learning is recommended for candidates seeking to renew or obtain PAL Cards to operate MEWPs and those wishing to undertake specialist management training.
April 2, 2020
Rc10 At Work 10417602
Vacuworx Updated RC Series Vacuum Lifting Machines
Attaches to smooth surfaces with suction force
April 1, 2020
Lgmg T65 J
LGMG T65J Telescopic Boom
Fitted with pressure sensors to ensure precise weights to increase operator safety
March 29, 2020
Sj9263 Rt Elevated
Skyjack’s SJ9263 RT Highest-Reach Rough Terrain Scissor Lift
Linamar Corporation’s Skyjack division unveiled its highest reaching scissor lift to date.
March 27, 2020
Jlg 670 Sj Cmyk 2x3
JLG 670SJ Self-Leveling Boom Lift
JLG is the only manufacturer offering a boom in this height class and this sophisticated self-leveling boom technology.
March 24, 2020
Mwfg694z 320
[VIDEO] New Snorkel Aerial Lifts for 2021
Don Ahern from Snorkel talks about its new lifts for 2021 and the features the company offers that competitors are not. Snorkel has new and innovative ideas for 2021 and beyond.
March 20, 2020
Digging Deeper Logo Resize
[PODCAST] Skyjack's David Swan Discusses Load Sensing Technology
Listen in to learn more about the latest load sensing technology being incorporated into boom and scissor lifts
March 19, 2020
Ztu5uxlr 320
[VIDEO] Built Robotics Autonomous Excavator Technology
Alan Argondizza explains how Built Robotics autonomous excavator technology works.
March 18, 2020
Vacuworx CAN bus system dashboard gauge
Changes to Vacuworx RC Series Maximize Safety and Minimize Down Time
Vacuworx announces updates to flagship line of RC Series Vacuum Lifting Systems.
March 17, 2020
From left, Rolf Kulawik, Ebbe Christensen and Uwe Strotmann agreed the acquisition.
RUTHMANN North America acquires ReachMaster, Inc.
The company will now operate under the new name RUTHMANN ReachMaster North America L.P.
March 17, 2020
Screen Shot 2020 03 17 At 1 21 41 Pm
[VIDEO] JLG 1075 Telehandler with 8-story Lift Height
John Boehme, JLG senior product manager, talks about new standard and option features of the 1075 telehandler.
March 17, 2020
Digging Deeper Logo Resize
[PODCAST] Skyjack's David Swan Highlights Benefits of Elevate Live for Aerial Lift Equipment
Listen in to learn more about the unique technologies Skyjack is offering for its lift equipment product lines
March 17, 2020
Jlg Ae1932
JLG AE1932 All-Electric Davinci Series Scissor Lift
Optimized electric technology provides single lithium battery power source
March 16, 2020
Jlg 1075
JLG 1075 Telescopic Handler
10,000 lb class telehandler boasts a 75-foot boom and 60' reach
March 16, 2020