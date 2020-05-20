Haulotte Releases Star 6 Crawler Electric Vertical Mast

The new electric rough-terrain vertical mast crawler can get over unstable, wet, or uneven grounds, and cross slopes up to 25%.

May 20, 2020
The new electric rough-terrain vertical mast Star 6 Crawler from Haulotte offers excellent terrain capabilities, providing the operator easy access to all jobsites. The crawling system not only enables the mast to go over the roughest terrains, but also significantly reduces the ground pressure, which is essential for driving on sensitive floors. It operates both indoors and outdoors, up to 19.6 ft. (6 m) working height. It's ideal for various applications: maintenance, finishing, landscaping, sporting, and other events.  

Optimal Productivity

The Star 6 Crawler can get over unstable, wet, or uneven grounds and cross slopes up to 25%. A mobile axis on the intermediate oscillating rollers provides an optimal ground adherence. The machine can elevate inside and outside on any kind of flat surface. It is particularly suited for working on fragile floors thanks to its low ground pressure. The mast architecture also ensures optimal stability: the 440 lb. load capacity enables two operators to work indoors with confidence. For a better comfort and efficiency, a 15 in. basket extension offers an extra outreach.

High Compactness and Precise Driving

Star 6 Crawler’s AC motors provide high torque and excellent maneuverability. The new vertical mast offers smooth and proportional movements for an unmatched precision and safety. With its narrow turning radius, operators can maneuver in the most confined spaces.  

Smart Features

Haulotte added numerous practical details in its new Star 6 to make life easier on the jobsite. Looking at the platform, a non-skid step integrated into the machine’s design and a swing door entry gate allow a safer entry. The vibration-proof rubber buffers under the platform ensure a smooth lowering. The ergonomic control box gathers all commands together, so that they are all accessible with one hand. For maximum flexibility, the Star 6 Crawler can be lifted lengthwise during transport phases thanks to dedicated forklift pockets.

A Maintenance-Free Mast

All components are protected against water projections and are easily accessible in order to facilitate the maintenance. The Star 6 Crawler is equipped with AGM batteries and asynchronous motors, which require no regular maintenance. The mast’s simple architecture with no chain and no cable minimizes risks of breakage. The tracks and charger plug are also protected from shocks as they are located inside the chassis frame. In order to save time in troubleshooting, operators can access the Activ’Screen display and functions, thanks to the Haulotte Diag app.

