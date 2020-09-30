Hy-Brid Lifts Meet Updated Safety Standards in U.S. and Canada

Both standards – ANSI A92.20 and CSA B354.6 – are the baseline from which Hy-Brid Lifts engineers each lift model.

September 30, 2020
Hy-Brid Lifts / Custom Equipment LLC
Hy-Brid Lifts meets and exceeds U.S. and Canadian standards to provide the highest level of safety and comfort for customers. Both standards – ANSI A92.20 and CSA B354.6 – are the baseline from which Hy-Brid Lifts engineers each lift model, including the PS-1930 shown.
Hy-Brid Lifts meets and exceeds U.S. and Canadian standards to provide the highest level of safety and comfort for customers. Both standards – ANSI A92.20 and CSA B354.6 – are the baseline from which Hy-Brid Lifts engineers each lift model, including the PS-1930 shown.
Hy-Brid Lifts
Hy Brid Lifts Logo

Hy-Brid Lifts meets and exceeds U.S. and Canadian standards to provide the highest level of safety and comfort for customers. Both standards – ANSI A92.20 and CSA B354.6 – are the baseline from which Hy-Brid Lifts engineers each lift model.

The CSA Group (formerly the Canadian Standards Association) determines the best practices for safe, reliable operation of access equipment in Canada. Just as ANSI does for U.S. customers, the standards provide a consistent benchmark for safe machine design.

“While the Canadian standards are very similar to the U.S. standards, it is important for us to note this achievement,” said Terry Dolan, Hy-Brid Lifts president and CEO. “Canadian customers can buy confidently, knowing the product was certified through standards set forth by a Canadian governing body.”

A professional engineer oversaw the CSA testing at Hy-Brid Lifts’ facility. After rigorous testing, a Canadian professional engineer reviewed the technical documentation to certify the lifts.

“All Hy-Brid Lifts are designed with safety and efficiency in mind, and this testing solidifies our position in the industry,” said Ben Froland, Hy-Brid Lifts vice president of engineering. “All models passed the requirements with only a few slight adjustments. Besides that, we documented the performance of the lifts to ensure they meet the standards.”

This certification highlights the many aspects of Hy-Brid Lifts that make them a favorite among contractors, engineers, and others looking for the safest, most efficient equipment. These American-made lifts are compact enough to easily transport across the country and into Canada. Two of the newest models – the PS-1930 and the ZT-1630 – are part of the full range of CSA-certified products.

The PS-1930 is the tallest option from Hy-Brid Lifts, providing a working height of up to 25 ft. This model boasts an overall weight of less than 2,000 lbs., a fraction of the weight of competitive models. Unlike most other 19-ft. scissor lifts, the PS-1930 doesn’t require folding rails. This model, along with all models in the Pro Series, is compatible with the company’s fluid containment system, LeakGuard.

The ZT-1630 is part of Hy-Brid Lifts' Zero-Turn Series. This series' innovative point-and-go-style drive provides improved maneuverability in confined spaces. The ZT-1630 offers a working height up to 22 ft. and is a more productive alternative to mast lifts on a jobsite. The innovative proportional point-and-go-style drive operation is unique to Hy-Brid Lifts and reduces the risk of costly damage on finished jobsites.

“The CSA certification, paired with the designs of our lifts, is an additional way to show we are producing the best equipment on the market,” Dolan said. “Customers are determined to find the safest, most efficient lifts for their operation, and we are here to deliver and go above and beyond those expectations.”

The compact dimensions of the PS-1930 allow the unit to fit through standard doors and elevators without an operator exiting the lift to fold down the rails.
Photo of Brad Boehler courtesy of Hy-Brid Lifts.
Hy Brid Lifts Leak Guard Updated
Hy Brid Lifts Ps 1930 Doorway 5e21ee1f68f05
