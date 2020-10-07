APEX Exhibition 2021 Aims to Help Access Industry Recovery

The APEX Aerial Platform Exhibition aims to play a part in the recovery of the rental industry next year following the worst of the pandemic. The show was rescheduled to June 15-17, 2021 because of COVID-19.

The organizers of the exhibition, I.P.I. and KHL Group, remain positive that the show will take place in June 2021 and provide a much-needed global meeting place for the industry, despite uncertainty over the continued impact of the pandemic.

Most APEX exhibitors have retained their bookings, with more than 100 companies confirmed to be participating. These suppliers provide a wide range of access equipment, from self-propelled booms, scissors, and truck-mounted lifts to vertical mast platforms and atrium lifts. There will also be suppliers of battery technology, telehandlers, and used equipment. Visitors will also have free access to the adjoining International Rental Exhibition (IRE), the showcase for the equipment rental industry.

APEX will take place as the world’s access industry recovers from the worst impact of the health crisis. The latest forecasts from the European Rental Association, which will hold its annual convention in Maastricht during IRE, indicate that the market will bounce back strongly in 2021. Germany’s rental sector is forecasted to grow by 5.7% in 2021 and strong recoveries are expected in the UK (+4.6%), Italy (+7.1%), France (+8.4%), and Spain (+5.2%).

“APEX in June 2021 will be a great opportunity for the access industry to meet again following the crisis,” said Tony Kenter, managing director of I.P.I “We are grateful to our exhibitors, who have confirmed their stand bookings for June 2021, and we look forward to a great event in June. By that time, there will be enormous pent-up demand for business networking.”

The show will take place at the Maastricht Exhibition and Congress Centre (MECC), The Netherlands. The event was originally scheduled for June 2020. As in previous editions, APEX will be co-located with IRE and the European Rental association’s annual convention, as well as the European Rental Awards. The MECC Exhibition Centre in Maastricht is situated at the heart of Europe’s road and rail network, and free shuttle busses will run regularly between MECC, Brussels, and Dusseldorf international airports.