APEX Exhibition 2021 Aims to Help Access Industry Recovery

The organizers of the exhibition remain positive that the show will take place in June 2021 and provide a much-needed global meeting place for the industry, despite uncertainty over the continued impact of the pandemic.

October 7, 2020
Apex2021 Logo

The APEX Aerial Platform Exhibition aims to play a part in the recovery of the rental industry next year following the worst of the pandemic. The show was rescheduled to June 15-17, 2021 because of COVID-19.

The organizers of the exhibition, I.P.I. and KHL Group, remain positive that the show will take place in June 2021 and provide a much-needed global meeting place for the industry, despite uncertainty over the continued impact of the pandemic.

Most APEX exhibitors have retained their bookings, with more than 100 companies confirmed to be participating. These suppliers provide a wide range of access equipment, from self-propelled booms, scissors, and truck-mounted lifts to vertical mast platforms and atrium lifts. There will also be suppliers of battery technology, telehandlers, and used equipment. Visitors will also have free access to the adjoining International Rental Exhibition (IRE), the showcase for the equipment rental industry.

APEX will take place as the world’s access industry recovers from the worst impact of the health crisis. The latest forecasts from the European Rental Association, which will hold its annual convention in Maastricht during IRE, indicate that the market will bounce back strongly in 2021. Germany’s rental sector is forecasted to grow by 5.7% in 2021 and strong recoveries are expected in the UK (+4.6%), Italy (+7.1%), France (+8.4%), and Spain (+5.2%).

“APEX in June 2021 will be a great opportunity for the access industry to meet again following the crisis,” said Tony Kenter, managing director of I.P.I “We are grateful to our exhibitors, who have confirmed their stand bookings for June 2021, and we look forward to a great event in June. By that time, there will be enormous pent-up demand for business networking.”

The show will take place at the Maastricht Exhibition and Congress Centre (MECC), The Netherlands. The event was originally scheduled for June 2020. As in previous editions, APEX will be co-located with IRE and the European Rental association’s annual convention, as well as the European Rental Awards. The MECC Exhibition Centre in Maastricht is situated at the heart of Europe’s road and rail network, and free shuttle busses will run regularly between MECC, Brussels, and Dusseldorf international airports.

Related
Apex2020
APEX Returns to Maastricht for 2020 Show
November 14, 2018
Apex 591c6d8fb3df3
APEX 2017 Hailed 'Best Ever'
May 17, 2017
IRE joins APEX at Amsterdam RAI in 2014
September 25, 2013
Recommended
Maxresdefault 5f7d081db7e3b
Fed Chair Jerome Powell Calls For Stimulus on the Morning Trump Flip-Flop-Flips on Negotiations
UPDATED 10/7/2020 -- Fed chairman warns weakening employment presents 'tragic' risk of doing too little to prevent recession, as construction backlogs weaken and the president ends, then reopens stimulus negotiations
October 6, 2020
Maxresdefault 5f6b941f51f09
Soil to Stadium Time-Lapse: Raiders' Allegiant Stadium in 3 Minutes
Time-lapse video details 32 months of construction of the Las Vegas Raiders new home, Allegiant Stadium, highlighting unique features of the domed stadium that make it an architectural and engineering marvel
September 23, 2020
Mobilair Anti-Frost Valve from Kaeser Compressors
Sponsored
Mobilair Anti-Frost Valve from Kaeser Compressors
Kaeser's anti-frost valve maintains optimum operating temperature and prevents your tools from freezing up.
October 1, 2020
Latest
Ilmars Portrait
Manitou Group Names New VP of Sales and Marketing of Manitou North America
Manitou Group has appointed Ilmars Nartish to the position of vice president of sales and marketing for Manitou North America effective immediately.
October 2, 2020
Operators training on Serious Labs VR MEWP simulators at ACTI.
Serious Labs Partners with ACTI, BTA for Operator Certification Training Pilot Program
This marks the first ANSI-compliant MEWP certification training program in North America that recognizes assessment and certification on a VR simulator.
October 2, 2020
Hy-Brid Lifts meets and exceeds U.S. and Canadian standards to provide the highest level of safety and comfort for customers. Both standards – ANSI A92.20 and CSA B354.6 – are the baseline from which Hy-Brid Lifts engineers each lift model, including the PS-1930 shown.
Hy-Brid Lifts Meet Updated Safety Standards in U.S. and Canada
Both standards – ANSI A92.20 and CSA B354.6 – are the baseline from which Hy-Brid Lifts engineers each lift model.
September 30, 2020
Leguan Lifts
Leguan Lifts Appoints Avant Tecno USA North American Distributor
Beginning in October 2020, Avant Tecno USA and select dealers in their extensive network will begin promoting, selling, and servicing the Leguan 190 spider lifts designed for rental use.
September 24, 2020
Racine And Cibelle 0
Reunited at Height
A rental company in Alma, Quebec, donated a scissor lift to a local resident, so he could visit his wife in a long-term care facility.
September 24, 2020
Digging Deeper Logo Resize
Hy-Brid Lift Revamps Product Line Adding 19-ft. Scissors Lift
Podcast: Hy-Brid Lift CEO Terry Dolan talks about the decision behind the revamp of the company's product line and the launch of its 19-ft. scissors lift in 2020.
September 21, 2020
Brands Logo Manitex
Manitex Awarded $2.5 Million Crane Contract for Netherlands’ Coll Rental
The new order represents the largest single Valla order in the company's 75-year history.
September 17, 2020
It’s important to remember that a JSA is a living, ever-changing document. Employees should constantly be on the lookout for all of the hazards listed.
Questions to Ask About Your Construction Jobsite Safety Analysis
There are many ways to create Jobsite Safety Analysis (JSA) lists but an effective approach is to create a living document based on feedback from employees.
September 14, 2020
Ams Merlo P27 6 Plus Ag
Merlo’s P27.6PLUS Telehandler
The P27.6PLUS has a lower center of gravity for increased machine stability, traction, and nimbleness, and is approved for towing trailers.
September 11, 2020
Mlt420 Studio Bucket
Manitou Adds MLT 420 Compact Telescopic Loader
The MLT 420 is the most compact Manitou telescopic loader, navigating in confined spaces and offering all the advantages of a loader, telehandler, and industrial forklift combined.
September 10, 2020
Jlg Aem Equipped To Vote 1
JLG Industries Supports AEM's Equipped To Vote Campaign
Company encourages team members to exercise their right to vote.
September 10, 2020
Kinetic Jlg Partnership Covid 19 Safety Wearables 1
JLG Deploys KINETIC COVID-19 Safety Wearables at Facilities
New contact tracing and real-time proximity alert technologies for enabling a safer work environment.
September 9, 2020
Offer a complete jobsite solution to your customers with these tips.
Sponsored
Offer a complete jobsite solution to your customers with these tips.
Matching a renter’s specific task with the right tool can be challenging. Learn how by downloading this whitepaper, The Right Products for the Job.
September 23, 2020
Mec Website 5f4d9e3a8ca35
MEC Aerial Work Platforms Launches New Website
The website focuses on more information on the company’s full product line of mobile elevated work platforms, more accessibility to technical resources, and more highlighted innovations.
September 3, 2020
Toyota’s new durable ISO style EZ Control Joystick features an ergonomic design, intuitive axis-based pivot, and strategic button placement.
New Toyota IC, Electric Forklift Option Empowers Productivity
Toyota’s new EZ Control Joystick optimizes productivity by placing all hydraulic controls in a single intuitive feature.
September 2, 2020
Julie Houston Smyth
Sinoboom Appoints New Leaders in the UK and Spain
Julie Houston Smyth is a prominent figure in the UK rental sector with over 25 years of powered access industry experience, and José Miguel Peña has more than 20 year of experience in the access equipment sector.
September 2, 2020
Ipaf Covid 19 Safe Operating Guidance
How Powered Access Rose to the Coronavirus Challenge
Around the world, organizations and individuals have been able to utilize the eLearning version safely from their homes and the use of eLearning has grown more than eight-fold since the start of the pandemic.
August 24, 2020
Ipaf At Vertikal Days 2019 Street Smart Safety Trail
Report Analysis: Accidents and Near-Misses Offer Lessons to Keep us Safe
IPAF’s Global MEWP Safety Report presents key findings from the detailed analysis of accident statistics. The new report also looks at lost-time incidents, not just fatalities, and presents analysis of accidents categorized for the first time by location.
August 24, 2020
Mew Ps For Managers Course 2019 (6)
An Improved Design for MEWPs – Plus Updated Safety and Training
With existing standards last changed in 2006, the ANSI/SAIA A92 suite of A92.20 design, A92.22 safe use, and A92.24 training standards are introducing the most significant changes since the standard were first published in the 1970s.
August 24, 2020
Toolbox Talk A3 En
Save a Life by Using an IPAF Toolbox Talk
IPAF’s ‘Toolbox Talks’ are vital safety presentations, ideal for use in break rooms or on jobsites, that allow safety managers or MEWP supervisors to deliver key messages at the start of a shift.
August 24, 2020
Ipaf Webinar On Laptop
Forging a Closer Understanding During Distanced Days
With social distancing and a new way of doing business now the reality for most of us, IPAF’s ongoing commitment to developing its training program into new online and remote learning applications has really risen to the forefront.
August 24, 2020
Brian Parker
IPAF Appoints New Head of Safety and Technical
Brian Parker has been announced as the new Head of Safety & Technical for the International Powered Access Federation (IPAF).
August 20, 2020
Magni America Renews Partnership with Mardian Equipment Co.
Mardian provides Magni Rotating and Fixed Boom Heavy Lift Telehandlers in Arizona
August 19, 2020
New Pmh Ok Photo
Preferred Material Handling Named LiuGong NA Dealer
Preferred Material Handling serves customers in their state with a full range of material handling equipment, which now includes LiuGong forklifts.
August 19, 2020