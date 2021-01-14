Time Manufacturing Company Acquires Ruthmann

January 14, 2021
Time Manufacturing Company (Time) acquired Ruthmann, a manufacturer of aerial work platforms based in Germany. Time is a global designer, manufacturer, and distributor of aerial lifts primarily for the electric utility, telecommunications, infrastructure, and forestry sectors. Time goes to market with several brands, including the Versalift line of aerial lifts and digger derricks, the Aspen Aerials line of under-bridge inspection units, and the BrandFX line of fiberglass truck bodies.

Headquartered in Gescher-Hochmoor, Germany, Ruthmann has a long history of manufacturing high-quality, truck-mounted aerial work platforms in Europe, going to market under the brands Ruthmann, Steiger, Ecoline and Bluelift.

The transaction is subject to regulatory clearance and is expected to close in 2021's Q1.

January 14, 2021
