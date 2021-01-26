Skyjack Announces SKYWORLD Live Virtual Trade Show

The online event will launch a new Skyjack product each day, complete with in-depth product presentations and virtual walk-around videos.

January 26, 2021
Alexis Brumm
Skyjack
Events Skyworld
Skyjack 10835719

Skyjack, a member of the Linamar Corporation, has announced that they will be hosting their own online trade show, SKYWORLD Live, from Feb. 22 - 26. 

We love seeing our customers face-to-face at shows, physically walking them around our machines, and showcasing a number of products all at once, so there were definitely some challenges in pivoting our trade show strategy for 2021,” says Malcolm Early, vice president of marketing at Skyjack. “But with the challenges came some opportunities as well, and we realized we could open this up to a wider market than what’s typically available at a single show”

In a press release, Skyjack has revealed that the online event will launch a new product each day, complete with in-depth product presentations and virtual walk-around videos. Attendees will also have the opportunity to meet with service, product development, and sales personnel. 

“In-person meetings with cross-functional teams adds to the success of our traditional tradeshows, so we knew we had to include a way for those meetings to still take place throughout SKYWORLD Live,” explains Ken McDougall, president at Skyjack. “Using a dedicated meeting platform, and blocking SKYWORLD Live dates for our team, we’re ensuring dedicated time for our customers, the same dedication they’d receive at an in-person show.”

SKYWORLD Live will also offer presentations by industry leaders, who will give their insights into market trends, rental growth, and safety concerns. According to Skyjack, confirmed speakers for the event include: 

  • Chris Sleight, managing director, Off-Highway Research
  • Tony Conant, CEO, American Rental Association (ARA)
  • Peter Douglas, CEO, International Powered Access Federation (IPAF)
  • John Peak, SVP, Capital Markets, Wells Fargo

“We’re very grateful to have these industry leaders share their knowledge with SKYWORLD Live visitors,” Early explains. “With many in-person trade shows and professional development conferences cancelled, it’s important this information is still shared throughout our industry and we’re happy to supply the platform.” 

Skyjack also plans to announce the winners of the WE RISE campaign, which shares stories about community support from rental companies across the world in order to shed a more positive light through these challenging times. 

Hear more from Skyjack President Ken McDougall about the WE RISE campaign here. 

If you're interested in attending SKYWORLD Live, visit www.skyjack.com/skyworld-live for more information and to register.

