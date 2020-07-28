Skyjack has unveiled a global campaign that builds upon the company’s core values and the steps the rental industry has taken to become stronger and more connected with communities and employees during COVID-19 and its aftermath.

In doing so, Skyjack has adopted a quotation that seems to fit the spirit of the access rental industry, which is attributed to the 19th century writer and orator, Robert R Ingersoll: “We rise by lifting others.”

“Skyjack has a longstanding reputation for being easy to do business with. In the past few months, we have seen how COVID-19 and other social issues have changed the way our customers and we see the world. These have been serious and worrying times,” Ken McDougall, president at Skyjack said. “However, out of adversity comes strength. We aim to support the rental industry during the good times and the bad, and we have been heartened by the positive attitude of the rental industry. As we say at Skyjack: ‘Tough times don’t last, but tough teams do.’ This is true of Skyjack, but importantly, it is clearly evidenced in the rental industry as a whole.”

Skyjack aims to recognize that positivity by highlighting the steps people are taking to get back to growth. Through their WE RISE campaign, Skyjack plans to encourage rental companies around the world to share their stories:

Community donations and help

Customer care and protection

Staff care and protection

New approaches and practices for the “new normal”

And many more.

In return for sharing their stories, any submissions will be entered into a drawing for a FREE SJ3219 or its cash equivalent to be donated to a charity of the winner's choice. The winner will be revealed at the ARA tradeshow in February 2021. In addition to the main drawing, each entry will receive a Skyjack thank you gift.

Stories can be submitted to: skyjack.com/we-rise.