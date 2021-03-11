Skyjack Announces WE RISE Campaign Winners

The campaign aimed to motivate rental companies to submit their stories of positive contributions to the industry by offering up a first prize of a brand new SJ3219 DC scissor lift.

March 11, 2021
Alexis Brumm
Skyjack
Skyjack
Linamar Corporation's Skyjack division selected two first prize winners for their WE RISE campaign, which was launched in June 2020. The winner from the Americas was Location d’Equipment MAXIMUM out of Alma, Quebec, Canada, and the winner from the EMEA and ROW regions was Star Platforms of the UK.

The campaign aimed to light on positive contributions the access industry made throughout the pandemic with the grand prize being a brand new SJ3219 DC scissor lift. The results were announced at Skyjack's virtual tradeshow SKYWORLD Live, and the winners were given a week to decide if they’d like to take the SJ3219 or have its equivalent value donated to a charity of their choice.

Ken McDougall, president at Skyjack, said, “The campaign itself intended to promote ways rental companies were helping their local communities push through the pandemic. We specifically looked for submissions that supported front line workers, helping those in need as a result of reduced household income because of job losses, and promoting community spirit throughout one of the most difficult years we’ve seen in a long time.”

Listen Next: Skyjack Talks WERISE Campaign and Growth After a Pandemic

Star Platforms Joint Managing Directors Richard Miller and Steve Simmons confirmed that they will be taking the scissor lift and using the rental revenue to support charities within their community. Simmons said the first charity has already been selected, and the first two months of rental revenue will go to The Hospice of St. Francis.

Some good news for the other companies who sent in submissions: “Our team received high-quality submissions from across the globe, so we also wanted to recognize everyone who took the time to share their stories,” McDougall continues. “Each company that submitted a WE RISE story has the chance to choose a charity to receive a $1,000 donation made in their name.”

To read more about all the WE RISE submissions, visit www.skyjack.com/we-rise.

Information provided by Skyjack and edited by Alexis Brumm.

365 Days of Lessons
It’s been one year since COVID first hit the United States. Several quarantines and life lessons later, it’s time to reflect on what we’ve learned.
March 10, 2021
153926361 3905123956174440 8775256027587712657 N
10 Things to do Before the Paving Season Starts
As a large portion of the country is starting to defrost from the winter, it’s time to look ahead to the warmer months. Make sure your construction business is ready for the busy season with these tips.
March 11, 2021
ARA Rental Show Special Offer on portable compressors
ARA Rental Show Special Offer on portable compressors
No winter ARA Show? Don’t worry! Kaeser is still offering our special pricing on all our portable compressors from 50 to 600 cfm. See offer.
March 1, 2021
