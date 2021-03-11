Skyjack Announces WE RISE Campaign Winners

Linamar Corporation's Skyjack division selected two first prize winners for their WE RISE campaign, which was launched in June 2020. The winner from the Americas was Location d’Equipment MAXIMUM out of Alma, Quebec, Canada, and the winner from the EMEA and ROW regions was Star Platforms of the UK.

The campaign aimed to light on positive contributions the access industry made throughout the pandemic with the grand prize being a brand new SJ3219 DC scissor lift. The results were announced at Skyjack's virtual tradeshow SKYWORLD Live, and the winners were given a week to decide if they’d like to take the SJ3219 or have its equivalent value donated to a charity of their choice.

Ken McDougall, president at Skyjack, said, “The campaign itself intended to promote ways rental companies were helping their local communities push through the pandemic. We specifically looked for submissions that supported front line workers, helping those in need as a result of reduced household income because of job losses, and promoting community spirit throughout one of the most difficult years we’ve seen in a long time.”

Star Platforms Joint Managing Directors Richard Miller and Steve Simmons confirmed that they will be taking the scissor lift and using the rental revenue to support charities within their community. Simmons said the first charity has already been selected, and the first two months of rental revenue will go to The Hospice of St. Francis.

Some good news for the other companies who sent in submissions: “Our team received high-quality submissions from across the globe, so we also wanted to recognize everyone who took the time to share their stories,” McDougall continues. “Each company that submitted a WE RISE story has the chance to choose a charity to receive a $1,000 donation made in their name.”

To read more about all the WE RISE submissions, visit www.skyjack.com/we-rise.

Information provided by Skyjack and edited by Alexis Brumm.