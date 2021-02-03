Alimak Group Becomes IPAF's Fourth Sustaining Member

The International Powered Access Federation (IPAF) announced the Alimak Group, the global mast-climbing work platform (MCWP) and construction hoist (passenger, goods, and transport platforms) manufacturer, as its fourth Sustaining Member.

With headquarters located in Stockholm, Sweden, and no fewer than 26 subsidiary companies and a presence in more than 20 countries worldwide, the entire Alimak Group are now members of IPAF following discussions and an agreement to sign up to the Sustaining Member category during 2020. Alimak Group joins Haulotte, APEX, and Henderson Insurance Brokers as Sustaining Members of the federation.

Angel Ibañez, IPAF’s global representative for MCWPs and Related Products, commented, “Alimak has long been a very active member supporting IPAF in the development of training courses and safety campaigns, especially from the UK branch, as well as being members of the MCWP, lift, and hoist dedicated workgroup.

“In the past five years, IPAF has intensified its activity in the realm of MCWPs and hoists, and has expanded its involvement in developing training and standards for the sector, so to have Alimak Group on board as a sustaining member will be excellent as it will allow us to tap into the company’s expertise and global presence to help promote quality training and safety best practices regarding MCWPs and hoists worldwide.”

Sustaining Member is a relatively new category of the IPAF membership designed to recognize and sustain IPAF’s strategic initiatives and overall contribution to improving safety and productivity in powered access worldwide.

Alimak and its subsidiaries in Australia, Belgium, Brazil, China, Denmark, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Italy, Malaysia, the Netherlands, Norway, Russia, Singapore, South Korea, Sweden, Switzerland, the UK, and the U.S. are now all IPAF members in their own right, as part of the overarching membership agreement.

Peter Douglas, CEO and managing director of IPAF, said, “The past year has shown us how important it is to work together for the collective benefit of our industry, and the value that IPAF can offer as a key point of reference for vital safety and technical advice, advocacy when developing new standards or dealing with government bodies, and offering business intelligence to our members and the wider industry.

“IPAF would of course not exist without our members and we could not progress our strategic objectives without them, including improving global incident reporting and developing our training program and safety and technical materials in response to what accident data is telling us. We are very grateful that Alimak Group has decided to join Haulotte, APEX and Henderson Insurance in recognizing this and committing to sustaining the work we do now and in the future.”